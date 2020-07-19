Report: Denver’s Gary Harris, Torrey Craig to arrive at restart Sunday

Denver’s Nikola Jokic was late arriving to the NBA restart in Orlando because he was recovering from the coronavirus.

Now two other Nuggets who were not yet on the Walt Disney World campus for undisclosed reasons — Gary Harris and Torrey Craig — are set to arrive, reports Kendra Andrews of The Athletic.

League sources also say that Torrey Craig is expected to arrive with Harris. They will be landing tonight, after which they will go into the mandated 48-hour quarantine period. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) July 19, 2020

Nuggets’ coach Mike Malone would not confirm or deny the report. The two would be available Wednesday at the earliest, the day of Denver’s first scrimmage/preseason game, going against Washington. It’s highly unlikely Harris or Craig would appear in that game, even if available.

Denver is still shorthanded in the bubble, Harris and Craig would bring the total to 12 players (which includes all five starters). It is known that Michael Porter Jr., Monte Morris, PJ Dozier, and Keita Bates-Diop are not currently with the team in Orlando.

Harris and Craig are critical to the Nuggets’ defense if the team wants to prove itself more than just a regular-season threat. Harris is the starting two guard who averaged 10.4 points a game, while Craig came off the bench on the wing and the team defense was 4.8 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court.