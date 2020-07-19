Mitchell Robinson
Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will set record for highest single-season field goal percentage

By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
New York’s Mitchell Robinson was not shooting a lot for the Knicks this past season, averaging 5.6 attempts a game on his way to 9.7 points a night off the bench.

But Robinson was efficient: He made 4.1 of those shot attempts, giving him a 74.2% shooting percentage — which will be the best all-time when the season ends (after the restart seeding games), besting Wilt Chamberlain in 1973 at 72.7%.

Robinson, the second-year center the Knicks see as a franchise cornerstone going forward, got that percentage because he took 92.4% of his shots at the rim — he’s not trying to space the floor, he’s just a roller and finisher around the rim. It’s the same as other rim runners such as Rudy Gobert (69.8% shooting this season taking 83.6% of his shots at the rim). Under the NBA’s regulations, baskets scored in the seeding games in Orlando count toward regular season statistics, so as Ian Begley of SNY.TV notes, Gobert technically could pass Robinson but the French big man would have to hit 89 consecutive shots during those games.

Mitchell Robinson has learned to play within himself, which has led to the high shooting percentage, although he would like more touches and an expanded role, something he likely gets under the next Knicks’ coach.

That 1973 season was Chamberlain’s last in the NBA and, while still an All-Star with the Lakers he was scoring just 13.2 points a game on 7.1 shot attempts, both well off his career averages (30.1 points on 22.5 shots a game). That Lakers team reached the NBA Finals, only to lose to the Willis Reed Knicks, the last New York team to win a ring.

 

Patrick Beverley, who is the hardest player to guard? “I say Dame”

By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
When the names of the hardest players to guard in the NBA come up, it’s usually James Harden who gets mentioned because of his ability to initiate contact or drain a stepback three. Kevin Durant came up pre-injury. Sometimes Giannis Antetokounmpo gets mentioned, as does LeBron James.

Patrick Beverley was asked that on The J.J, Redick Podcast and went with Damian Lillard. Then Beverley backed up his choice.

“I say Dame. I give it to him. Dame is one of the reasons why I went into the weight room. I told my guys, ‘Hey, I gotta get faster laterally. I don’t feel like I’m fast. I can’t keep up with the speed right now. I don’t know if I need to lose weight. I don’t know if I need to get stronger. I don’t know if I need to hire a new f****** team. But I need to get f******* faster…

“He’s in a system where they allow him to be exactly who he is in order for them to win at a high level. Those half-court shots are like, for me that’s layups and corner shots, half-court shots for him, though. The dynamic is very different when you’re going out there preparing for a player like that. Way different.”

What makes Lillard so hard to defend is he can score so many ways. He has incredible handles and can get to the rim and finish, but is also shooting 40.1% on pull-up threes. Not just threes, but deep threes — he’s hit 146 threes and shot 39.2% from 25-29 feet this season.

It’s Lillard (and the return of Jusuf Nurkic) that make the Trail Blazers a threat in the bubble to force a playoff with Memphis and maybe even push into the playoffs. The Lakers would prefer to avoid Lillard in the first round, he and Portland ould be a tough out.

Depleted Brooklyn signs Justin Anderson for NBA restart

By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT
The Brooklyn Nets needed help on the wing after Michael Beasley tested positive for the coronavirus and left the bubble. Enter Justin Anderson.

The Nets announced Saturday they had officially signed Anderson, who reportedly is already going through the quarantine process in Orlando. Anderson was signed as a substitute player just for the restart and will become a free agent this offseason.

Justin Anderson is a 6’5″ wing who played in 216 NBA games with Dallas, Atlanta, and Philadelphia before this season. He had played 16 games the Long Island Nets of the G-League — where he averaged  20.5 points and 6.6 rebounds a game — and got a 10-day contract with Brooklyn where he played in three games this season.

The Nets’ roster has been hit hard in the run-up to the restart with Beasley, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Taurean Prince all out due to the coronavirus. Wilson Chandler has opted out because of health concerns. And that’s not counting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Nicolas Claxton who could not play due to injury.

Brooklyn enters the bubble as the seven seed in the East, just half-a-game up on eighth seed Orlando, but not in danger of falling back out of the playoffs because equally-shorthanded Washington is not likely to catch them.

 

First NBA exhibition games at restart to have 10-minute quarters

Associated PressJul 18, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual.

The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.

“This is a different situation,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday. “In all areas, really. … I do think that there’s some latitude to do some different things.”

Exhibitions start with a four-game slate Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans call for all 33 exhibitions to be televised by some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

The league is still working on some of the specifics for the first games, even whether to give teams the option of wearing uniforms or practice gear. Most teams, as of Saturday, were still planning to wear their usual regular-season uniforms for all three of their exhibitions — the new jerseys featuring social justice messaging will not debut until the seeding games that count begin July 30.

Other changes for the exhibition games may include using more than three referees in a rotating system, though that also remains under discussion.

Players apparently had not been told the first exhibitions will go faster.

“I don’t know about that yet,” said Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association. “So, I’ll find out.”

The exhibitions will be played like normal games – score and stats will be kept, and it will be a chance for the league’s stat crews that were hired to work for three months at Disney to work out any kinks in the system.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he’s taking a different view than he does for typical preseason matchups. For the first time, he’s talking with the coaches of the teams the Heat will face – Sacramento’s Luke Walton and Utah’s Quin Snyder – to see if there are any specific situations those clubs want to work on in those games.

Spoelstra simply bumped into Snyder in the lobby of a Disney hotel and from there, the idea of one team helping out another in the exhibitions was born. The Heat and Jazz will not play in a seeding game and couldn’t meet in a game that counts at Disney until the NBA Finals.

“You have to fast-track so much before you get to that eight-game regular season. … We’ll approach it that way and play probably everybody available, but definitely work on some things and do a little bit of evaluating as well,” Spoelstra said.

The exhibitions will be helpful in breaking up the monotony of practice, Denver coach Michael Malone said, but he stressed that player health will come before anything else in those games.

“The No. 1 thing for me is can we get through these three scrimmages healthy and not getting guys put in a position where they’re overworked, playing too many minutes and getting hurt,” Malone said. “I think the vast majority of the 22 teams will approach it the same way.”

LeBron James, Doc Rivers, others in NBA family react to death of John Lewis

By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
John Lewis, one of the leaders of the civil rights movement in America and a long-time congressman, died Friday at the age of 80.

That has hit some in the NBA hard.

“I’ll tell you a quick story,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday in a Zoom conference with reporters. “I was young, I was playing for the Hawks, and I got to know Andy Young really well, and Andrew was running for governor, and I went on a campaign trip with John Lewis and Andy Young. Just think about that, I was a — I don’t know, 26 maybe, 27. I don’t know how old I was. And we flew to Albany, Georgia, of all places, and Andrew Young gave a speech at an all-white church, and he was fantastic. It was an absolutely amazing speech. The crowd was going crazy.

“We get on the plane, and we’re talking, and Andrew Young turns to me and said — he used to call me Young Doc. He says, Young Doc, what did you think about the speech, and I jokingly said, Well, Mr. Young, I thought the speech was great, but I don’t think you’re getting one vote from that church, and everybody started laughing. John Lewis piped in and says, well, we’re not trying to get all of them, we’re just trying to get one at a time, and eventually it will be all of them. I thought that was just one powerful statement.”

Rivers was far from the only person in NBA circles remembering Lewis on Saturday.

“The Atlanta Hawks mourn the loss of Congressman John Lewis,” the Hawks said in a statement. “Last night, our city and country lost one of its heroes and most important civil rights icons who was highly regarded for his nearly six decades of social activism and getting into ‘good trouble’. He continued to inspire so many with his courage, sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the highest ethical standards and moral principles. His legacy will forever be remembered throughout the city’s peaceful protests to fight racial inequality in the 1960s, and our nation will be forever indebted to him for his lifelong dedication to public service. The entire Hawks organization sends their deepest condolences to Mr. Lewis’ family and his friends.”

The NBA also released a statement:

“The NBA Family mourns the passing of Rep. John Lewis, a great American hero and icon of the civil rights movement and the fight for equality who helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation and social injustice.”

“What’s amazing is when you think about right now, some of the stuff that John Lewis was fighting for, we’re still fighting for,” Rivers said. “Voter suppression right now is at an all-time high. It’s amazing how hard — we have a group of people who are trying to get people not to vote. Latinos, blacks and young people are the targets. That’s who they’re trying to get not to vote.

“It’s amazing when you think about how long ago that was, and yet we’re still fighting that fight.”