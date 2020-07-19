Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will set record for highest single-season field goal percentage

New York’s Mitchell Robinson was not shooting a lot for the Knicks this past season, averaging 5.6 attempts a game on his way to 9.7 points a night off the bench.
But Robinson was efficient: He made 4.1 of those shot attempts, giving him a 74.2% shooting percentage — which will be the best all-time when the season ends (after the restart seeding games), besting Wilt Chamberlain in 1973 at 72.7%.
Robinson, the second-year center the Knicks see as a franchise cornerstone going forward, got that percentage because he took 92.4% of his shots at the rim — he’s not trying to space the floor, he’s just a roller and finisher around the rim. It’s the same as other rim runners such as Rudy Gobert (69.8% shooting this season taking 83.6% of his shots at the rim). Under the NBA’s regulations, baskets scored in the seeding games in Orlando count toward regular season statistics, so as Ian Begley of SNY.TV notes, Gobert technically could pass Robinson but the French big man would have to hit 89 consecutive shots during those games.
Mitchell Robinson has learned to play within himself, which has led to the high shooting percentage, although he would like more touches and an expanded role, something he likely gets under the next Knicks’ coach.
That 1973 season was Chamberlain’s last in the NBA and, while still an All-Star with the Lakers he was scoring just 13.2 points a game on 7.1 shot attempts, both well off his career averages (30.1 points on 22.5 shots a game). That Lakers team reached the NBA Finals, only to lose to the Willis Reed Knicks, the last New York team to win a ring.