Following Jimmy Butler’s lead, 30 players requested no name on back of jersey

“If I wasn’t who I was today, I’m no different than anybody else of color.”
That was part of Jimmy Butler‘s logic for requesting a blank nameplate on the back of his jersey during the restart in Orlando, as Butler told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.
The idea of the blank nameplate has not cleared by the NBA “as of now”, reports Tim Reynolds of the AP (the Heat are prepping a “Butler” jersey currently, reports Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinal).
However, the request has not yet been shot down by the league — and it’s possible that the volume of requests, more than 30 different players, could change the league’s feeling. The 30 number comes from Goodwill.
The league put together a curated list of social justice messages that players could wear on their jerseys, but the list was not expansive enough for most players, who wanted more. In reaction, the NBPA and Russell Westbrook‘s clothing company teamed up for a line of social justice message apparel that is expected to be available soon.
In the meantime, Jimmy Butler and 30+ other NBA players await word on whether their jersey can go nameless during games.
Two first-year assistant coaches with Phoenix Suns, Steve Blake and Larry Greer, were let go by the team and did not make the trip to Orlando for the NBA restart.
No reason for the reduction in staff — financial due to the coronavirus shutdown or otherwise — was made public, and coach Monty Williams wouldn’t discuss it when asked. Via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic (who first caught the changes in the coaching staff for Orlando).
“What they brought (to the team), especially the first 65 games and laying the foundation for our team and our program was invaluable,” Williams said after Saturday’s practice for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World Resort…
“The details of it all, I don’t want to get into,” Williams said. “Organizations go through change and there are times where guys have to make decisions that are best for them and their families. It’s a tough loss to not have those guys, but those decisions have to be made and as a leader, I have to respect what’s best for the organization and what’s best for the individuals.”
The rest of the coaching staff — Darko Rajakovic, Mark Bryant and Billy Donovan Jr. — remain in place.
This should not dramatically impact a Suns team heading into the restart saying all the right things about pushing for the postseason, while in reality this is a chance for Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Kelly Oubre to lay the groundwork for big steps forward next season.
NBA players were not thrilled with the “corporate-approved” feel of the allowed social justice messages they could put on the back of their jerseys during the restart in Orlando.
The National Basketball Players Association is partnering with Russell Westbrook and his clothing line to make sure players have clothes with the message they want. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.
Multiple players had said the messages on the NBA’s approved list were limiting. Some wanted the names of victims of police violence on their jerseys, but beyond that were the phrases such as “police reform” and “Am I next?” that the league did not allow.
Smart move by Westbrook and the union to sidestep the league.
Don’t be surprised if and when these shirts, jackets, hoodies, and whatever other articles of clothing with the phrases on them start showing up in players’ social media from the bubble.
The Rockets’ Westbrook is not yet in Orlando, he is still in quarantine in Houston after testing positive for the coronavirus. He is expected to join his teammates soon.
Denver’s Nikola Jokic was late arriving to the NBA restart in Orlando because he was recovering from the coronavirus.
Now two other Nuggets who were not yet on the Walt Disney World campus for undisclosed reasons — Gary Harris and Torrey Craig — are set to arrive, reports Kendra Andrews of The Athletic.
Nuggets’ coach Mike Malone would not confirm or deny the report. The two would be available Wednesday at the earliest, the day of Denver’s first scrimmage/preseason game, going against Washington. It’s highly unlikely Harris or Craig would appear in that game, even if available.
Denver is still shorthanded in the bubble, Harris and Craig would bring the total to 12 players (which includes all five starters). It is known that Michael Porter Jr., Monte Morris, PJ Dozier, and Keita Bates-Diop are not currently with the team in Orlando.
Harris and Craig are critical to the Nuggets’ defense if the team wants to prove itself more than just a regular-season threat. Harris is the starting two guard who averaged 10.4 points a game, while Craig came off the bench on the wing and the team defense was 4.8 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court.
Good luck finding anyone around the NBA that doesn’t think Tom Thibodeau soon will be named the head coach of the New York Knicks. New York did its due diligence and brought in 11 people to interview, Jason Kidd reportedly killed it in his second interview, but this was always Thibodeau’s job to lose.
So long as Thibs didn’t walk into Madison Square Garden saying “Chicago-style deep-dish pizza is far superior to this New York foldable crap” the job was his.
While he waits for the offer, Thibodeau is reportedly doing what he does best — watching a lot of film. From Marc Berman of the New York Post:
Thibodeau, considered the leading candidate, is passing away the time poring over Knicks game film as he awaits a possible job offer, according to an NBA source…
A decision probably will come next week as interviews have been completed, but owner James Dolan still must be consulted and sign off on it. It has been six weeks — and countless hours of interviews — since the Knicks began the search.
Not sure a source was needed to say Thibodeau was pouring over game film, that’s his default mode. Still, the point is made: Thibodeau doesn’t have the job yet but is prepping as if he will soon have it.
The report also says Thibodeau is excited about the potential of Mitchell Robinson, particularly on the defensive end. There’s a lot of work needed to build up the Knicks roster, but Robinson could be at the core of whatever is next (or a key piece of the trade that brings in the next star, depending on the Knicks’ direction).