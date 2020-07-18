Clippers short-handed
Short-handed Clippers say they’re getting along, just like they did all season

By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Starting center Ivica Zubac has not yet joined the Clippers in the NBA restart bubble due to undisclosed personal reasons. Marcus Morris also has yet to arrive in Orlando, and also for an undisclosed reason. Montrezl Harrell had to leave the bubble for a family emergency, saying in an Instagram story it had to do with his grandmother.

That leaves just signed Joakim Noah as the only real center on the Clippers’ roster right now (JaMychal Green could play some small-ball five for a short stretch, but that’s not a solution). It’s very possible the Clippers will be short-handed across the frontline for the scrimmages that start next week between teams.

Ask the Clippers about this and they shrug. It’s business as usual.

“You know, we’ve been down and missed guys pretty much all season long, so we’ve been filling it in,” Paul George said Saturday in a conference call with reporters. “We’ve been holding it down until everybody has been available, and we plan on continuing to do so.”

The Clippers battled through guys being out all season — George missed the start of the season recovering from shoulder surgeries, Kawhi Leonard was getting load management time for his legs, Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet missed time (and Shamet is not yet in Orlando), and the list goes on. However, after the All-Star break the Clippers were healthy and starting to come together, and the team had by far the best net rating in the NBA for that stretch. Then came the coronavirus and the league shut down.

“It was a little frustrating because we played our way all the way up until that point, we played ourselves into that chemistry, into that zone we were in…” George said. “It was tough to take this little break. But I think ultimately it’s going to pay off. Again, we had so many guys dealing with little nicks and bruises, and we were one of the teams that could have benefitted off of the healing process and coming together healthy. This break did wonders for this group, and we’re going to pick up where we left off at.”

“We was hitting on all cylinders,” Green said recently to reporters. “But it’s a minor setback and it’s just like a new fresh start for us. Everybody is healthy, so that’s great. So we’ve just got to get it back going.”

To get to where they left off, the Clippers need everyone in the Orlando bubble. They just are not discussing when that will happen. Clippers coach Doc Rivers was asked about Harrell’s possible return.

“When he needs to get back, he’ll be back.” Rivers said.

Will the Clippers have time to get everyone on the court and their chemistry back? Answer: TBD. It’s one of the many questions that make this NBA campus restart an experiment unlike anything else in NBA history.

Damian Lillard has turned bubble hotel room into mini recording studio

Damian Lillard
By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS  — When Damian Lillard finishes his daily hoop duties for the Portland Trailblazers, he will spend most of his downtime inside the NBA bubble working on his other passion: music.

The All-Star point guard turned part of his suite into a mini recording studio at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, where his team will make a push for a playoff berth. The league constructed a social bubble to resume the NBA season and protect 22 teams from COVID-19 while at the resort, which features several activities such as walking trails, a bowling alley and a lake to fish or boat.

But under his rap persona Dame D.O.L.L.A., Lillard expects to turn his attention to laying down tracks when he is not occupied with basketball. He’s striving to make his rap persona just as known as his pro basketball identity, like the Emmy-winning actor Donald Glover who won multiple Grammys under his alter ego, Childish Gambino.

“That’s the point I want to get to,” he said. “I admire him with how he’s established himself into two different lanes. People respect him in each lane. That’s my goal.”

Lillard’s room is equipped with a microphone perched on a stand, headphones, laptop with recording software and audio interface to control everything. He said the thick carpet in his room should help the sound quality.

He said the setup is “simple,” but it’s good enough for him to create music in a room where he can isolate himself.

“I saw people saying that there would be complaints of him recording music, but I don’t have any speakers. Everything is in the headphone speakers,” he said. “I’m rapping out loud, but not screaming to the top of my lungs. Nobody is going to hear me rapping.”

Lillard has earned respect in the hip-hop world as a socially conscious lyricist as Dame D.O.L.L.A., which stands for Different On Levels the Lord Allows. He’s recorded songs with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Jamie Foxx. He also performed with Wayne during NBA All-Star weekend earlier this year.

Last month, Lillard released “Goat Spirit” featuring Raphael Saadiq and the powerful “Blacklist,” a song addressing police brutality of unarmed Black people. It’s a song he felt compelled to put out after the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.

Once the NBA season restarts, Lillard will have the words “How Many More?” stitched on his jersey. He said he does not consider himself an activist, but he wants to express his feelings on the good and negative matters impacting his community.

That’s what also led Lillard to release his new song and music video “Home Team” on Friday. The song pays homage to his family and closest friends that he financially helped start their entrepreneurial journey.

“They do all these things and those are the things that I’m investing in to make my people deeper and stronger,” said Lillard of his friends who have become a businessman, chef, handyman and even a farmer. “It’s not an entourage of people that hangout with me, because I’m an NBA player. It’s my strong circle.”

Pelicans’ Nicolo Melli brought espresso machine to bubble because “the coffee here kind of sucks”

By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Coffee snobs will go to insane lengths to make sure they get the cup they like. (Trust me, my wife is one, and she has coffee imported from a favorite roaster on another coast so her french press is filled with exactly the right brew every morning.)

Insane lengths like bringing an espresso machine to the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando. Which is exactly what Pelicans’ Nicolo Melli did.

He’s not wrong.

Most guys brought their gaming system or golf clubs, but you’ve got to bring what matters to you. And if that’s a good espresso, then more power to Melli.

Mike Budenholzer: Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves back-to-back MVPs

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP
By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The MVP race is over and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the heavy favorite to retain his title.

His coach, Mike Budenholzer, thinks Antetokounmpo deserves it.

The NBA alerted teams Friday that for the purposes of the end-of-season awards — MVP, Rookie of the Year, All-NBA Teams, etc. — no games after the season was shut down March 11 will be considered. That’s to keep it fair for the eight teams not invited to the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Budenholzer said he was not aware of the league’s mandate but then added during his Zoom call with reporters that he believes Antetokounmpo deserves to be back-to-back MVP. Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“…certainly, Giannis, in our minds, has done more than enough to deserve a back-to-back MVP,” Budenholzer said. “What he does for us on both ends of the court, what he does every night, the way he sets the bar for us, culture-wise, work ethic-wise, just as a teammate. He’s an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything. And I think that’s kind of what the MVP is, so we certainly feel like he’s very deserving, and we’ll be excited to support him.”

What else was Budenhozer going to say?

That doesn’t make him wrong. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.6 points per game with a ridiculous 60.8 true shooting percentage, plus he averaged 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. However, what really separates Antetokounmpo from LeBron James, James Harden and every other elite offensive player in the league is the other end of the court — the Greek Freak has been a Defensive Player of the Year caliber player. He has lifted his team to the best record in the league with his play on both ends.

Laker fans will argue that when LeBron is on the floor the team has a +10.3 net rating but play below .500 ball when he sits (-1.4), so the Lakers are +11.7 with LeBron on the floor. That LeBron is doing that at 35 is insane. However, the Bucks are +12 when Antetokounmpo is on the court, and I’m not going to punish him because his team can play decently when he sits.

If there had been no shutdown of the season and Antetokounmpo missed a couple of weeks with a tweaked knee while LeBron tore up the league, would things have been different? Maybe. Maybe not. We’ll never know. What we do know is based on the games up to March 11 Budenholzer is right, Giannis Antetokounmpo earned his second MVP.

Denver’s Will Barton says message on jersey won’t make enough impact

Associated PressJul 17, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Denver guard Will Barton said Friday that he decided against wearing a social justice message on the back of his jersey at the NBA restart because he does not believe it those actions will make enough of a real impact.

Many NBA players took advantage of the chance to wear a saying like “Black Lives Matter” or “Equality” on the backs of their jerseys for the season that will resume July 30 at Walt Disney World.

“At the end of the day, none of these platforms are going to be enough,” Barton said. “If we think just us going out there, putting names on the back of our jerseys and still talking about it in the media is going to fix anything, we’re fooling ourselves.”

The majority of players in the league, including 14 members of the Nuggets, will wear jerseys bearing some sort of message. Some, such as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, declined the opportunity for various reasons.

“It doesn’t matter if we have a statement on the back of our jersey,” Los Angeles Clippers forward and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard said earlier this week. “It’s about doing the work.”

Will Barton said he wasn’t unhappy with the options that were presented to players. There were 29 choices for the backs of jerseys, with the NBA and National Basketball Players Association saying the idea was to continue raising awareness on matters such as police brutality and systemic racism.

Barton is a native of the Baltimore area, and said he’s active where he’s from through conversations with schools and YMCAs. He believes efforts like those have more impact than putting words on the back of a jersey.

“I’m always in the trenches,” Barton said. “I’m always talking to them … so I’m just going to continue to do that.”

 