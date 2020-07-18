Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Pelicans’ Nicolo Melli brought espresso machine to bubble because “the coffee here kind of sucks”

By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Coffee snobs will go to insane lengths to make sure they get the cup they like. (Trust me, my wife is one, and she has coffee imported from a favorite roaster on another coast so her french press is filled with exactly the right brew every morning.)

Insane lengths like bringing an espresso machine to the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando. Which is exactly what Pelicans’ Nicolo Melli did.

He’s not wrong.

Most guys brought their gaming system or golf clubs, but you’ve got to bring what matters to you. And if that’s a good espresso, then more power to Melli.

Mike Budenholzer: Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves back-to-back MVPs

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The MVP race is over and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the heavy favorite to retain his title.

His coach, Mike Budenholzer, thinks Antetokounmpo deserves it.

The NBA alerted teams Friday that for the purposes of the end-of-season awards — MVP, Rookie of the Year, All-NBA Teams, etc. — no games after the season was shut down March 11 will be considered. That’s to keep it fair for the eight teams not invited to the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Budenholzer said he was not aware of the league’s mandate but then added during his Zoom call with reporters that he believes Antetokounmpo deserves to be back-to-back MVP. Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“…certainly, Giannis, in our minds, has done more than enough to deserve a back-to-back MVP,” Budenholzer said. “What he does for us on both ends of the court, what he does every night, the way he sets the bar for us, culture-wise, work ethic-wise, just as a teammate. He’s an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything. And I think that’s kind of what the MVP is, so we certainly feel like he’s very deserving, and we’ll be excited to support him.”

What else was Budenhozer going to say?

That doesn’t make him wrong. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.6 points per game with a ridiculous 60.8 true shooting percentage, plus he averaged 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. However, what really separates Antetokounmpo from LeBron James, James Harden and every other elite offensive player in the league is the other end of the court — the Greek Freak has been a Defensive Player of the Year caliber player. He has lifted his team to the best record in the league with his play on both ends.

Laker fans will argue that when LeBron is on the floor the team has a +10.3 net rating but play below .500 ball when he sits (-1.4), so the Lakers are +11.7 with LeBron on the floor. That LeBron is doing that at 35 is insane. However, the Bucks are +12 when Antetokounmpo is on the court, and I’m not going to punish him because his team can play decently when he sits.

If there had been no shutdown of the season and Antetokounmpo missed a couple of weeks with a tweaked knee while LeBron tore up the league, would things have been different? Maybe. Maybe not. We’ll never know. What we do know is based on the games up to March 11 Budenholzer is right, Giannis Antetokounmpo earned his second MVP.

Denver’s Will Barton says message on jersey won’t make enough impact

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 17, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Denver guard Will Barton said Friday that he decided against wearing a social justice message on the back of his jersey at the NBA restart because he does not believe it those actions will make enough of a real impact.

Many NBA players took advantage of the chance to wear a saying like “Black Lives Matter” or “Equality” on the backs of their jerseys for the season that will resume July 30 at Walt Disney World.

“At the end of the day, none of these platforms are going to be enough,” Barton said. “If we think just us going out there, putting names on the back of our jerseys and still talking about it in the media is going to fix anything, we’re fooling ourselves.”

The majority of players in the league, including 14 members of the Nuggets, will wear jerseys bearing some sort of message. Some, such as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, declined the opportunity for various reasons.

“It doesn’t matter if we have a statement on the back of our jersey,” Los Angeles Clippers forward and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard said earlier this week. “It’s about doing the work.”

Will Barton said he wasn’t unhappy with the options that were presented to players. There were 29 choices for the backs of jerseys, with the NBA and National Basketball Players Association saying the idea was to continue raising awareness on matters such as police brutality and systemic racism.

Barton is a native of the Baltimore area, and said he’s active where he’s from through conversations with schools and YMCAs. He believes efforts like those have more impact than putting words on the back of a jersey.

“I’m always in the trenches,” Barton said. “I’m always talking to them … so I’m just going to continue to do that.”

 

NBA says MVP, other end-of-season awards based on season up to March 11

NBA awards
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 17, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
The NBA’s MVP race is over. Same with Rookie of the Year.

Statistics from the eight “seeding games” each team will play during the NBA’s restart will count toward player totals for the season, however, the league told teams Friday those stats will not count in the race for any end-of-season awards.

The NBA sent a memo to teams informing them only games through March 11, when the NBA season was shut down, will be considered for the awards, something NBC Sports has confirmed. The story was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Players statistics in the bubble will count toward statistical awards — scoring leader, rebound leader, etc. – but not toward the awards voted on by select media members. Most of the statistical awards are wrapped up, such as James Harden running away with his third straight scoring title.

This decision was expected around the league. The reasoning is coaches and players of the eight teams not in the bubble should have equal consideration for any awards and this gives them a level playing field. Players such as Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns are not in Orlando but have a legitimate shot at making the All-NBA team, for example.

What it means in practice is Zion Williamson will not get extra games to try and chase down Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year race (Williamson left the NBA bubble to attend to an urgent family matter, but he is expected to return and play in seeding games). Also, LeBron James can’t make a late push to pass Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race.

Other awards voted on by the media (in addition to MVP and ROY) are Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player, All-Rookie Team, All-Defensive Team, and All-NBA.

The league is expected to soon send ballots to media members and say how the awards will be announced (there will be no big end-of-season awards banquet this year, for obvious reasons).

 

 

Jazz guard Justin Wright-Foreman apologizes for retweeting ‘Nick cannon said nothing wrong’

Jazz guard Justin Wright-Foreman
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Nick Cannon said racist and anti-Semitic things.

Jazz guard Justin Wright-Foreman retweeted “Nick cannon said nothing wrong. Everyone just sensitive and hates the truth”:

Wright-Foreman, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune:

“First and foremost, I would like to apologize for my retweet. I wasn’t educated enough on the topic,” Wright-Forman said. “And therefore, I just want to say that I apologize. I do not mean to offend anybody. And those are not my beliefs and values. And I just want to once again say I apologize.”

“I wasn’t knowledgeable of what he had said or what he meant by it. So I guess, I was scrolling and did this by accident. I apologize,” Wright-Foreman said. “Like I said, I didn’t mean to offend anybody by the tweet. I didn’t mean to make anybody feel any type of way. And I apologize again.”

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade tweeted support for Cannon. Then, Wade clarified he meant for only Cannon’s branding-rights dispute – not Cannon’s words.

Wright-Foreman’s retweet specifically referred to what Cannon said, leaving no such out for the rookie out of Hofstra.

I’m unsure what Wright-Foreman meant by “accident.” Did he just mistakenly hit retweet? That can happen, and if that were the case, a quick explanation would be sufficient.

But that doesn’t match Wright-Foreman explaining he wasn’t educated on the topic. If that’s the root of the problem, this episode reflects poorly on Wright-Foreman’s credibility. He says he implicitly endorsed what Cannon said without even knowing what Cannon said. That’s not great.

But it’s at least better than actually supporting the racism and anti-Semitism that Cannon espoused.