Matisse Thybulle’s Vlog is best content coming out of NBA bubble

Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle is the star of the NBA restart.

At least on YouTube.

Philadelphia’s defensive-focused rookie has given the world a glimpse of life inside the bubble with a Vlog that is simply the best content coming out of Orlando — with all due respect to Ben Simmons and his inability to throw a fish two feet.

Thybulle developed a following during the NBA’s forced hiatus by taking to TikToc to build toy cars out of Legos and take his vacuum cleaner for a walk.

That proved just to be the opening act. Once inside the NBA’s restart campus on the Walt Disney World property he started a Vlog — a video diary, for the uninitiated, each one a polished 10 minutes or so edited together — of life in the bubble. He showed off his hotel room and the snacks that were in it waiting for him, he’s shown a little of practice on the court, but it’s more the personal parts — the inability to launch a drone he got for Christmas, for example — that have sucked people in.

Matisse Thybulle told reporters he had to build up the confidence to do this (hat tip Sixers Wire).

“Whether it was when I was in college or while I was going through the draft process, but I never really had the confidence to do it or it just never felt right… “For me, coming into this situation knowing how many eyes were going to be on it and finally feeling enough pressure to go through and get over my discomforts whether it’s being in front of the camera or just putting myself out there like that I felt like this was a good opportunity to just see what happens.”

What happened is he gained a lot of new fans.

There will be a lot of eyes on Thybulle and Philadephia on the court — they are one of the most unpredictable and interesting teams in Orlando. Philly will start Ben Simmons at the four, Shake Milton at the point, and bring Al Horford off the bench in an effort to find better offensive spacing and some points to go with an elite defense. It’s a roll of the dice, this starting five has never played together before, but if it works the 76ers become a serious threat in the East.

Thybulle and his defense off the bench will be a part of making it all work.

Which might get more people to watch his Vlog entries – and they should. It’s the best content coming out of the NBA’s bubble.