Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and Suns guard Devin Booker
Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Devin Booker unhappy after Suns didn’t sign D’Angelo Russell

By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
As Devin Booker campaigned for them to sign his friend D'Angelo Russell last summer, the Suns reportedly resisted due to concerns about how Russell would influence Booker.

Russell instead joined the Warriors. Booker apparently didn’t indifferently condone Phoenix’s decision.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Booker, per league sources, wasn’t happy with the organization at the time of the report.

Not signing Russell might have been the right call. A Russell-Booker backcourt would’ve been woeful defensively, and there were maturity concerns with Russell. Appeasing Booker this way might have reinforced bad habits. The Suns instead signed Ricky Rubio, and he has helped at point guard.

Yet, even if Phoenix was right, Booker’s perception also matters. Nobody can ever know what would’ve happened if the Suns signed Russell. If Booker believes the team erred, it could contribute to him eventually leaving Phoenix.

The important question: How does Booker feel about the Suns now?

They’re having their best season since drafting him. They’re also 26-39.

His friends, Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, teamed up on the Timberwolves. Those two appear quite happy in Minnesota.

Booker has already shown impatience with the Suns, and their modest upgrades last offseason came at substantial long-term costs. Trade speculation is emerging.

But Booker signed a contract extension that ties him to Phoenix through 2024. He has capitalized on his considerable talent and become a worthy All-Star at just 23. The Suns certainly won’t rush to trade him, even if he’s a little displeased with the organization.

Ultimately, it’s on Phoenix to impress Booker before he gains enough leverage to leave. The best way: Winning. Not signing Russell was one of the many complicated decisions the Suns have made in pursuit of that goal.

With the runway provided by Booker’s long contract, there will almost certainly be many more.

First NBA exhibition games at restart to have 10-minute quarters

nba exhibition games restart
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 18, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual.

The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.

“This is a different situation,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday. “In all areas, really. … I do think that there’s some latitude to do some different things.”

Exhibitions start with a four-game slate Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans call for all 33 exhibitions to be televised by some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

The league is still working on some of the specifics for the first games, even whether to give teams the option of wearing uniforms or practice gear. Most teams, as of Saturday, were still planning to wear their usual regular-season uniforms for all three of their exhibitions — the new jerseys featuring social justice messaging will not debut until the seeding games that count begin July 30.

Other changes for the exhibition games may include using more than three referees in a rotating system, though that also remains under discussion.

Players apparently had not been told the first exhibitions will go faster.

“I don’t know about that yet,” said Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association. “So, I’ll find out.”

The exhibitions will be played like normal games – score and stats will be kept, and it will be a chance for the league’s stat crews that were hired to work for three months at Disney to work out any kinks in the system.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he’s taking a different view than he does for typical preseason matchups. For the first time, he’s talking with the coaches of the teams the Heat will face – Sacramento’s Luke Walton and Utah’s Quin Snyder – to see if there are any specific situations those clubs want to work on in those games.

Spoelstra simply bumped into Snyder in the lobby of a Disney hotel and from there, the idea of one team helping out another in the exhibitions was born. The Heat and Jazz will not play in a seeding game and couldn’t meet in a game that counts at Disney until the NBA Finals.

“You have to fast-track so much before you get to that eight-game regular season. … We’ll approach it that way and play probably everybody available, but definitely work on some things and do a little bit of evaluating as well,” Spoelstra said.

The exhibitions will be helpful in breaking up the monotony of practice, Denver coach Michael Malone said, but he stressed that player health will come before anything else in those games.

“The No. 1 thing for me is can we get through these three scrimmages healthy and not getting guys put in a position where they’re overworked, playing too many minutes and getting hurt,” Malone said. “I think the vast majority of the 22 teams will approach it the same way.”

LeBron James, Doc Rivers, others in NBA family react to death of John Lewis

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
John Lewis, one of the leaders of the civil rights movement in America and a long-time congressman, died Friday at the age of 80.

That has hit some in the NBA hard.

“I’ll tell you a quick story,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday in a Zoom conference with reporters. “I was young, I was playing for the Hawks, and I got to know Andy Young really well, and Andrew was running for governor, and I went on a campaign trip with John Lewis and Andy Young. Just think about that, I was a — I don’t know, 26 maybe, 27. I don’t know how old I was. And we flew to Albany, Georgia, of all places, and Andrew Young gave a speech at an all-white church, and he was fantastic. It was an absolutely amazing speech. The crowd was going crazy.

“We get on the plane, and we’re talking, and Andrew Young turns to me and said — he used to call me Young Doc. He says, Young Doc, what did you think about the speech, and I jokingly said, Well, Mr. Young, I thought the speech was great, but I don’t think you’re getting one vote from that church, and everybody started laughing. John Lewis piped in and says, well, we’re not trying to get all of them, we’re just trying to get one at a time, and eventually it will be all of them. I thought that was just one powerful statement.”

Rivers was far from the only person in NBA circles remembering Lewis on Saturday.

“The Atlanta Hawks mourn the loss of Congressman John Lewis,” the Hawks said in a statement. “Last night, our city and country lost one of its heroes and most important civil rights icons who was highly regarded for his nearly six decades of social activism and getting into ‘good trouble’. He continued to inspire so many with his courage, sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the highest ethical standards and moral principles. His legacy will forever be remembered throughout the city’s peaceful protests to fight racial inequality in the 1960s, and our nation will be forever indebted to him for his lifelong dedication to public service. The entire Hawks organization sends their deepest condolences to Mr. Lewis’ family and his friends.”

The NBA also released a statement:

“The NBA Family mourns the passing of Rep. John Lewis, a great American hero and icon of the civil rights movement and the fight for equality who helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation and social injustice.”

“What’s amazing is when you think about right now, some of the stuff that John Lewis was fighting for, we’re still fighting for,” Rivers said. “Voter suppression right now is at an all-time high. It’s amazing how hard — we have a group of people who are trying to get people not to vote. Latinos, blacks and young people are the targets. That’s who they’re trying to get not to vote.

“It’s amazing when you think about how long ago that was, and yet we’re still fighting that fight.”

Matisse Thybulle’s Vlog is the best content coming out of the NBA bubble

By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle is the star of the NBA restart.

At least on YouTube.

Philadelphia’s defensive-focused rookie has given the world a glimpse of life inside the bubble with a Vlog that is simply the best content coming out of Orlando — with all due respect to Ben Simmons and his inability to throw a fish two feet.

Thybulle developed a following during the NBA’s forced hiatus by taking to TikToc to build toy cars out of Legos and take his vacuum cleaner for a walk.

That proved just to be the opening act. Once inside the NBA’s restart campus on the Walt Disney World property he started a Vlog — a video diary, for the uninitiated, each one a polished 10 minutes or so edited together — of life in the bubble. He showed off his hotel room and the snacks that were in it waiting for him, he’s shown a little of practice on the court, but it’s more the personal parts — the inability to launch a drone he got for Christmas, for example — that have sucked people in.

Matisse Thybulle told reporters he had to build up the confidence to do this (hat tip Sixers Wire).

“Whether it was when I was in college or while I was going through the draft process, but I never really had the confidence to do it or it just never felt right…

“For me, coming into this situation knowing how many eyes were going to be on it and finally feeling enough pressure to go through and get over my discomforts whether it’s being in front of the camera or just putting myself out there like that I felt like this was a good opportunity to just see what happens.”

What happened is he gained a lot of new fans.

There will be a lot of eyes on Thybulle and Philadephia on the court — they are one of the most unpredictable and interesting teams in Orlando. Philly will start Ben Simmons at the four, Shake Milton at the point, and bring Al Horford off the bench in an effort to find better offensive spacing and some points to go with an elite defense. It’s a roll of the dice, this starting five has never played together before, but if it works the 76ers become a serious threat in the East.

Thybulle and his defense off the bench will be a part of making it all work.

Which might get more people to watch his Vlog entries – and they should. It’s the best content coming out of the NBA’s bubble.

Short-handed Clippers say they’re getting dealing with it, just like they did all season

Clippers short-handed
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 18, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Starting center Ivica Zubac has not yet joined the Clippers in the NBA restart bubble due to undisclosed personal reasons. Marcus Morris also has yet to arrive in Orlando, and also for an undisclosed reason. Montrezl Harrell had to leave the bubble for a family emergency, saying in an Instagram story it had to do with his grandmother.

That leaves just signed Joakim Noah as the only real center on the Clippers’ roster right now (JaMychal Green could play some small-ball five for a short stretch, but that’s not a solution). It’s very possible the Clippers will be short-handed across the frontline for the scrimmages that start next week between teams.

Ask the Clippers about this and they shrug. It’s business as usual.

“You know, we’ve been down and missed guys pretty much all season long, so we’ve been filling it in,” Paul George said Saturday in a conference call with reporters. “We’ve been holding it down until everybody has been available, and we plan on continuing to do so.”

The Clippers battled through guys being out all season — George missed the start of the season recovering from shoulder surgeries, Kawhi Leonard was getting load management time for his legs, Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet missed time (and Shamet is not yet in Orlando), and the list goes on. However, after the All-Star break the Clippers were healthy and starting to come together, and the team had by far the best net rating in the NBA for that stretch. Then came the coronavirus and the league shut down.

“It was a little frustrating because we played our way all the way up until that point, we played ourselves into that chemistry, into that zone we were in…” George said. “It was tough to take this little break. But I think ultimately it’s going to pay off. Again, we had so many guys dealing with little nicks and bruises, and we were one of the teams that could have benefitted off of the healing process and coming together healthy. This break did wonders for this group, and we’re going to pick up where we left off at.”

“We was hitting on all cylinders,” Green said recently to reporters. “But it’s a minor setback and it’s just like a new fresh start for us. Everybody is healthy, so that’s great. So we’ve just got to get it back going.”

To get to where they left off, the Clippers need everyone in the Orlando bubble. They just are not discussing when that will happen. Clippers coach Doc Rivers was asked about Harrell’s possible return.

“When he needs to get back, he’ll be back.” Rivers said.

Will the Clippers have time to get everyone on the court and their chemistry back? Answer: TBD. It’s one of the many questions that make this NBA campus restart an experiment unlike anything else in NBA history.