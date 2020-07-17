Report: Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell leaves bubble for family emergency

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lou Williams, after deliberating, joined the Clippers at Disney World.

Now, the other half of the Clippers’ potent backup duo – Montrezl Harrell – has left the bubble.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Clippers‘ Montrezl Harrell has departed from the Orlando bubble for an emergency family matter, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2020

Montrezl Harrell plans to return to the NBA restart at a later date, sources said. He left Disney campus to tend to an urgent family situation. https://t.co/IYOx5ZIDZi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2020

Hopefully, everything is alright with Harrell and his family.

Like Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who also left the bubble for a family matter, Harrell must quarantine upon return. The length of his quarantine will depend on how long he’s gone, what testing he undergoes while away and how he travels back.

The Clippers are poised for a deep playoff run, which gives Harrell more time to return before meaningful action. The seeding games won’t matter much for L.A. With Kawhi Leonard, there’s already a culture of rest.

Still, it’s difficult to train while quarantined in a hotel room. Harrell’s energy and interior scoring really boost the Clippers. Even as an undersized backup, Harrell is their main center.

Without him, L.A. is thin at the position. Ivica Zubac has yet to join the team in the bubble. JaMychal Green and Patrick Patterson can play small-ball center, though that’s matchup-dependent. Joakim Noah could play.

But Harrell is the lynchpin.

At least Harrell taught Patrick Beverley how to fish before departing. That’s a great contribution to this stage of the resumption.

Soon enough, though, the Clippers will want Harrell for more.