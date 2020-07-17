NBA referees
Referees gearing up for their return to NBA games, too

Associated PressJul 17, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA referees have not had the same opportunities as players have to knock off the rust from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Players have been back on the court for a few weeks, with the majority of that time spent getting in individual workouts before practices could resume when the 22 teams arrived at the Walt Disney World bubble.

The referees didn’t have that chance.

Right now, there’s a healthy amount of nervous anxiety for those who operate the whistles at NBA games with exhibition contests – the first opportunity for refs to call anything in roughly 4-1/2 months – set to begin next week. Like the players and coaches, referees are at Disney and quarantining for what could be a stay of at least a few weeks for most and potentially as much as three months for those who will be assigned to work the NBA Finals.

“Our referees are pros and they’re going to come here ready to work,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s vice president and head of referee development and training. “From the mental side, we never took any time off, quite frankly.”

It will largely be business as usual for referees – though with two notable differences. The first of those is how the NBA Replay Center will still be operating in Secaucus, New Jersey, but the referees assigned with actually assisting in those situations will be on-site at Disney. The reason is because it didn’t make much logistical sense to send referees into the greater New York City area and have them adhere to local guidelines there by quarantining for 14 days before working games.

The replay-tasked referees will be working from a trailer in the broadcast compound outside the three arenas that will be used for games – with allowances, of course, made for social distancing.

“It’s important that we follow that process because, you know, we want the best working now who have earned that right,” McCutchen said.

The other difference will be the noise, or lack thereof.

It’s no secret that there is a level of banter between players, coaches and referees during games. When arenas are filled with 20,000 people, the din of crowd noise muffles much of those conversations from the general public. But at Disney, there will be no fans and that means some off-color talks might get picked up on broadcasts.

McCutchen isn’t worried.

“We’ll look for a collaboration with coaches and players and I think coaches and players, they’ll figure out how to communicate,” McCutchen said. “A lot of yelling that goes on does go on because there’s crowd noise and in a passionate moment you want to be heard you want to be listened to. Without the crowd there, I expect our players and coaches to have an occasional burst, but because they can be heard in a different way, they will communicate in a different way.”

There’s a rhythm for players, and the same goes for referees. The NBA sent workout materials to referees during the shutdown – things like resistance bands, jump ropes, and yoga balls – to help them keep in shape. But much in the same way that it’s hard for players to get into game shape without really playing, the same holds true for referees.

Veteran referee Eric Lewis said he’s looking forward to the exhibition games, just to get in some work.

“We really need those,” Lewis said. “We really depend on our eyes and having that consistent practice of movement and moving them where they need to be. You don’t see that level of play every day, so now we have to get to where we catch up with the players. Even running – running those sprints in games and stopping and going are very different than jogging on a treadmill or on the street.”

McCutchen and the league’s referee development advisers, a group of top former officials, have been holding regular Zoom calls during the shutdown with the current referee staff to study situations and techniques. There have also been tests and other video study done internally, just to keep minds sharp during the weeks away from the court.

“There is not the same rhythm that our teams and referees and coaches have been accustomed to,” McCutchen said. “There’s going to be a ramp-up time for everyone. That doesn’t excuse bad work, though. We’re going to be grading our officials on the standards of the NBA and to our standard of excellence.”

 

NBA expands number of executives who can enter bubble to watch games (from a distance)

By Kurt HelinJul 17, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
There are perks to owning an NBA team. Such as being able to enter the NBA bubble arenas to watch games — from a distance.

The NBA is going to allow all 30 teams — which includes the eight teams not playing in Orlando — to send three people to watch games in the NBA’s Orlando restart campus at the Walt Disney World resort, reports Sam Amick and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. The three people are a governor (an owner), an assistant governor, and a senior basketball operations executive.

They will be restricted to watching games from the otherwise empty stands, the three will not be able to interact with the players, coaches, or other people in the bubble. The three have to stay in a hotel outside the bubble and will be allowed only into the arena to watch games — while wearing a mask and after passing a temperature check — then they have to leave the bubble.

Just to get in to watch the games, the three people must test negative for the coronavirus no more than 72 hours before entering to watch a game, plus they must submit a report that says they are negative of COVID-19 symptoms.

All of this mirrors how the media can cover games. There are more than a dozen media members currently in quarantine to be inside the bubble, but there will be a second tier of media members at games who can watch games from the stands but will not be able to interact with players/coaches (press conferences via zoom, etc.). That second tier of media members have to meet the same requirements as the owners/executives.

It’s also similar to what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he would do — entering the bubble at points to watch games, but only from a distance.

Because of the distance and precautions, it’s highly unlikely the owners/executives attending games could spread the coronavirus to players and anyone else in the bubble — as long as nobody violates the rules. Coaches can’t sneak out to shake the owners’ hands after the game.

It only seems fair to let the team’s governor and top executives watch the games in person, even if the seats aren’t as good as they normally expect.

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon wears mask during practice

Associated PressJul 16, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, one of the NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19, says he has been wearing a mask at practice for two reasons: To help get in shape and to make his teammates comfortable he won’t spread the disease.

Brogdon was a late arrival in Orlando, Florida, after announcing June 24 that he had a positive test. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday and intends to wear the mask until games start.

“I feel really good,” Brogdon said. “My conditioning is not where I want it to be, of course. It’s not NBA shape. But I’ve heard people say I look more in shape than they thought I would. I will definitely be in shape by the time games start.”

Coach Nate McMillan said the decision is entirely up to Brogdon.

“He doesn’t have to do that,” McMillan said. “But we haven’t really thought about it (spreading) because of all the testing we have go through.”

Brogdon also discussed hearing other players complain about the bubble and had a mature response.

Brogdon also is coming back from a torn quad muscle in his thigh he suffered March 4. The Pacers had listed Brogdon as week to week when the season was suspended in mid-March.

He also says he intends to carry a message on the back of his jersey though he declined to say what it will say.

 

James Harden goes through first practice, says he was delayed for “family reasons”

By Kurt HelinJul 16, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT
James Harden was back on the basketball court Friday in Orlando, at practice with his teammates — and he looked happy to be there.

Don’t read much into team-edited video and him going against no defenders, but just seeing Harden back on the court feels right.

One shouldn’t read much into what a coach says about his star player in his first practice, but of course Mike D’Antoni was singing Harden’s praises.

As for what delayed Harden’s arrival in Orlando, he said simply it was “family issues.” Don’t expect more details than that, he is under no obligation to share (and no respectable media member is going to publish anything personal like that; people are due their privacy). Harden also said he hasn’t decided yet if he’ll put a social justice message on the back of his jersey.

He said right now his biggest key is getting his conditioning back up to its peak. He ran, lifted weights and did yoga during the quarantine, but that is not the same as being in game shape.

How did Harden feel being back on an NBA court with teammates for the first time in months? Harden had to speak in the third person to sum it all up.

 

Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe tested positive for coronavirus, not yet in Orlando

By Kurt HelinJul 16, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT
If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win their first title since the year Charles Manson was sent to prison (1971), Eric Bledsoe is going to have to have a monster playoffs. As a secondary playmaker on one end and elite defender on the other, Bledsoe is central to Milwaukee’s hopes.

Eric Bledsoe tested positive for the coronavirus and, while not showing any symptoms, has yet to join his teammates at the NBA restart in Orlando, something Chris Haynes broke on Inside the NBA tonight.

Bledsoe wants to come to Orlando and compete, but he must finish a two-week quarantine at his home, pass two negative tests, then come to Orlando and go through the same two-tests/two-day quarantine every other player must go through. It’s unclear how long before Bledsoe is back on the court.

Bledsoe averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists a game for the Bucks, shooting 34.8% from three to help space the floor while being a secondary playmaker. However, it is his All-Defensive Team level play — he made the second team last season and likely will again this season — that makes him critical to the Bucks.

Milwaukee will not be caught for the top seed in the East and will use the eight seeding games, which start for them July 31 against Boston, as almost a preseason to help get their rhythm for the postseason. Bledsoe not being in Orlando yet is not ideal, but as long as he makes it in time to get in shape and to find a rhythm with his teammates before the playoffs start, it’s no a big loss.