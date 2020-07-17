Jazz guard Justin Wright-Foreman
Jazz guard Justin Wright-Foreman apologizes for retweeting ‘Nick cannon said nothing wrong’

By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Nick Cannon said racist and anti-Semitic things.

Jazz guard Justin Wright-Foreman retweeted “Nick cannon said nothing wrong. Everyone just sensitive and hates the truth”:

Wright-Foreman, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune:

“First and foremost, I would like to apologize for my retweet. I wasn’t educated enough on the topic,” Wright-Forman said. “And therefore, I just want to say that I apologize. I do not mean to offend anybody. And those are not my beliefs and values. And I just want to once again say I apologize.”

“I wasn’t knowledgeable of what he had said or what he meant by it. So I guess, I was scrolling and did this by accident. I apologize,” Wright-Foreman said. “Like I said, I didn’t mean to offend anybody by the tweet. I didn’t mean to make anybody feel any type of way. And I apologize again.”

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade tweeted support for Cannon. Then, Wade clarified he meant for only Cannon’s branding-rights dispute – not Cannon’s words.

Wright-Foreman’s retweet specifically referred to what Cannon said, leaving no such out for the rookie out of Hofstra.

I’m unsure what Wright-Foreman meant by “accident.” Did he just mistakenly hit retweet? That can happen, and if that were the case, a quick explanation would be sufficient.

But that doesn’t match Wright-Foreman explaining he wasn’t educated on the topic. If that’s the root of the problem, this episode reflects poorly on Wright-Foreman’s credibility. He says he implicitly endorsed what Cannon said without even knowing what Cannon said. That’s not great.

But it’s at least better than actually supporting the racism and anti-Semitism that Cannon espoused.

NBA says MVP, other end-of-season awards based on season up to March 11

By Kurt HelinJul 17, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
The NBA’s MVP race is over. Same with Rookie of the Year.

Statistics from the eight “seeding games” each team will play during the NBA’s restart will count toward player totals for the season, however, the league told teams Friday those stats will not count in the race for any end-of-season awards.

The NBA sent a memo to teams informing them only games through March 11, when the NBA season was shut down, will be considered for the awards, something NBC Sports has confirmed. The story was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Players statistics in the bubble will count toward statistical awards — scoring leader, rebound leader, etc. – but not toward the awards voted on by select media members. Most of the statistical awards are wrapped up, such as James Harden running away with his third straight scoring title.

This decision was expected around the league. The reasoning is coaches and players of the eight teams not in the bubble should have equal consideration for any awards and this gives them a level playing field. Players such as Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns are not in Orlando but have a legitimate shot at making the All-NBA team, for example.

What it means in practice is Zion Williamson will not get extra games to try and chase down Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year race (Williamson left the NBA bubble to attend to an urgent family matter, but he is expected to return and play in seeding games). Also, LeBron James can’t make a late push to pass Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race.

Other awards voted on by the media (in addition to MVP and ROY) are Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player, All-Rookie Team, All-Defensive Team, and All-NBA.

The league is expected to soon send ballots to media members and say how the awards will be announced (there will be no big end-of-season awards banquet this year, for obvious reasons).

 

 

Dwight Howard admits he got warned for not wearing mask

By Kurt HelinJul 17, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Wearing masks works. It slows the spread of the coronavirus. End of discussion.

This is why players inside the NBA’s campus for the restart of the season have to wear masks when outside their rooms or not on the basketball court. While the goal of the NBA’s “bubble” is to keep the virus on the outside — essentially to keep the rest of Florida out of their restart campus — the league has protocols in place to limit the spread should it get inside. Masks are critical to that.

When calls came into the league’s anonymous tip line, one was for Lakers’ center Dwight Howard for not wearing his mask around campus, something he owned up to on an Instagram Live chat (hat tip Dave McMenamin ESPN).

Howard said he was reported to the NBA Campus Hotline, set up to help protect players and staff participating in the league’s restart in Orlando, Florida, and received a warning for not covering his face with a mask.

“Somebody told on me,” Howard said Wednesday in an Instagram Live post, broadcast to his 2.7 million followers.

The NBA’s 113-page restart handbook does not lay out a punishment plan for violations of mask-wearing/social distancing in the campus. For now, Howard gets a slap on the wrist and everyone moves along. If it continues, the NBA can reconsider its options.

Several players have come out publicly and said they would not call the tip line, essentially making the “snitches get stitches” argument. Other players have told NBC Sports off the record their health and livelihood are at stake, so if there is a serious violation they would call. Of course, there’s the incentive of trying to get a key player for another team in trouble as well.

Howard has become a key player for the Lakers, giving them 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds a night in 19 minutes off the bench, plus playing quality defense. Los Angeles is going to need him to continue that during the playoffs, with Howard and JaVale McGee giving the Lakers quality minutes at the five so Anthony Davis can thrive at the four.

Dwight Howard needs to stay on the floor, which in part means wearing his mask off it.

Report: Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell leaves bubble for family emergency

By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Lou Williams, after deliberating, joined the Clippers at Disney World.

Now, the other half of the Clippers’ potent backup duoMontrezl Harrell – has left the bubble.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Hopefully, everything is alright with Harrell and his family.

Like Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who also left the bubble for a family matter, Harrell must quarantine upon return. The length of his quarantine will depend on how long he’s gone, what testing he undergoes while away and how he travels back.

The Clippers are poised for a deep playoff run, which gives Harrell more time to return before meaningful action. The seeding games won’t matter much for L.A. With Kawhi Leonard, there’s already a culture of rest.

Still, it’s difficult to train while quarantined in a hotel room. Harrell’s energy and interior scoring really boost the Clippers. Even as an undersized backup, Harrell is their main center.

Without him, L.A. is thin at the position. Ivica Zubac has yet to join the team in the bubble. JaMychal Green and Patrick Patterson can play small-ball center, though that’s matchup-dependent. Joakim Noah could play.

But Harrell is the lynchpin.

At least Harrell taught Patrick Beverley how to fish before departing. That’s a great contribution to this stage of the resumption.

Soon enough, though, the Clippers will want Harrell for more.

James Harden says Thin Blue Line mask wasn’t political statement: ‘I thought it looked cool’

By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT
Rockets star James Harden wore a Thin Blue Line flag mask, which – depending your perspective – can symbolize supporting police and/or oppression through white supremacy.

What did Harden mean by it?

Ben DuBose of The Rockets Wire:

I’m glad Harden clarified.

His explanation is totally reasonable. It’s unreasonable to expect everyone to be fully versed in an ever-expanding set of political symbols. People can easily inadvertently amplify one of those symbols without understanding the context.

When that happens, there’s an easy solution: Explain what you meant. Harden did that and did it quickly. That should make it easy for everyone to move on.