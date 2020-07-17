Rockets star James Harden
James Harden wears Thin Blue Line mask

By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
James Harden joined the Rockets at Disney World.

And immediately caused controversy.

Harden wore a Thin Blue Line flag mask. The Thin Blue Line can symbolize support for police – who are said to be the thin blue line separating order from anarchy – but has also become viewed to represent oppression and white supremacy. The mask includes a skull resembling the Punisher logo, which has become another symbol of both police pride and something more menacing.

Rockets:

Supporting police is not a fringe position. Not even among people – including Harden – who supported the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Mark Berman of Fox 26:

But the Thin Blue Line mask stands out at a time people – including NBA players – are voicing opposition to police overreach, particularly against black people. Police have always been respected in American society. This is a moment of reckoning into whether police hold too much power. It’s an overdue conversation, and too many people are reflexively praising police without considering the legitimate grievances being raised.

There should be room for differing opinions, though. If Harden wants to show support for police, he has the right to do so. Many people cheered NBA players using their platforms to advance political causes while expecting only certain points of view. It doesn’t work that way.

Maybe Harden picked the mask for style rather than symbolism. If so, he’ll have opportunities to explain that. Many people definitely inferred a deeper meaning. This wouldn’t be Harden’s first clumsy-looking foray into politics.

Or maybe Harden, 30, knew what he was doing.

Either way, especially given the different interpretations of the mask, I’d love to hear more from Harden on this. Some words might be worth more than a picture.

Report: Devin Booker was unhappy with Suns not signing D’Angelo Russell

Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and Suns guard Devin Booker
By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
As Devin Booker campaigned for them to sign his friend D'Angelo Russell last summer, the Suns reportedly resisted due to concerns about how Russell would influence Booker.

Russell instead joined the Warriors. Booker apparently didn’t indifferently condone Phoenix’s decision.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Booker, per league sources, wasn’t happy with the organization at the time of the report.

Not signing Russell might have been the right call. A Russell-Booker backcourt would’ve been woeful defensively, and there were maturity concerns with Russell. Appeasing Booker this way might have reinforced bad habits. The Suns instead signed Ricky Rubio, and he has helped at point guard.

Yet, even if Phoenix was right, Booker’s perception also matters. Nobody can ever know what would’ve happened if the Suns signed Russell. If Booker believes the team erred, it could contribute to him eventually leaving Phoenix.

The important question: How does Booker feel about the Suns now?

They’re having their best season since drafting him. They’re also 26-39.

His friends, Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, teamed up on the Timberwolves. Those two appear quite happy in Minnesota.

Booker has already shown impatience with the Suns, and their modest upgrades last offseason came at substantial long-term costs. Trade speculation is emerging.

But Booker signed a contract extension that ties him to Phoenix through 2024. He has capitalized on his considerable talent and become a worthy All-Star at just 23. The Suns certainly won’t rush to trade him, even if he’s a little displeased with the organization.

Ultimately, it’s on Phoenix to impress Booker before he gains enough leverage to leave. The best way: Winning. Not signing Russell was one of the many complicated decisions the Suns have made in pursuit of that goal.

With the runway provided by Booker’s long contract, there will almost certainly be many more.

NBA expands number of executives who can enter bubble to watch games (from a distance)

By Kurt HelinJul 17, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
There are perks to owning an NBA team. Such as being able to enter the NBA bubble arenas to watch games — from a distance.

The NBA is going to allow all 30 teams — which includes the eight teams not playing in Orlando — to send three people to watch games in the NBA’s Orlando restart campus at the Walt Disney World resort, reports Sam Amick and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. The three people are a governor (an owner), an assistant governor, and a senior basketball operations executive.

They will be restricted to watching games from the otherwise empty stands, the three will not be able to interact with the players, coaches, or other people in the bubble. The three have to stay in a hotel outside the bubble and will be allowed only into the arena to watch games — while wearing a mask and after passing a temperature check — then they have to leave the bubble.

Just to get in to watch the games, the three people must test negative for the coronavirus no more than 72 hours before entering to watch a game, plus they must submit a report that says they are negative of COVID-19 symptoms.

All of this mirrors how the media can cover games. There are more than a dozen media members currently in quarantine to be inside the bubble, but there will be a second tier of media members at games who can watch games from the stands but will not be able to interact with players/coaches (press conferences via zoom, etc.). That second tier of media members have to meet the same requirements as the owners/executives.

It’s also similar to what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he would do — entering the bubble at points to watch games, but only from a distance.

Because of the distance and precautions, it’s highly unlikely the owners/executives attending games could spread the coronavirus to players and anyone else in the bubble — as long as nobody violates the rules. Coaches can’t sneak out to shake the owners’ hands after the game.

It only seems fair to let the team’s governor and top executives watch the games in person, even if the seats aren’t as good as they normally expect.

Referees gearing up for their return to NBA games, too

NBA referees
Associated PressJul 17, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA referees have not had the same opportunities as players have to knock off the rust from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Players have been back on the court for a few weeks, with the majority of that time spent getting in individual workouts before practices could resume when the 22 teams arrived at the Walt Disney World bubble.

The referees didn’t have that chance.

Right now, there’s a healthy amount of nervous anxiety for those who operate the whistles at NBA games with exhibition contests – the first opportunity for refs to call anything in roughly 4-1/2 months – set to begin next week. Like the players and coaches, referees are at Disney and quarantining for what could be a stay of at least a few weeks for most and potentially as much as three months for those who will be assigned to work the NBA Finals.

“Our referees are pros and they’re going to come here ready to work,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s vice president and head of referee development and training. “From the mental side, we never took any time off, quite frankly.”

It will largely be business as usual for referees – though with two notable differences. The first of those is how the NBA Replay Center will still be operating in Secaucus, New Jersey, but the referees assigned with actually assisting in those situations will be on-site at Disney. The reason is because it didn’t make much logistical sense to send referees into the greater New York City area and have them adhere to local guidelines there by quarantining for 14 days before working games.

The replay-tasked referees will be working from a trailer in the broadcast compound outside the three arenas that will be used for games – with allowances, of course, made for social distancing.

“It’s important that we follow that process because, you know, we want the best working now who have earned that right,” McCutchen said.

The other difference will be the noise, or lack thereof.

It’s no secret that there is a level of banter between players, coaches and referees during games. When arenas are filled with 20,000 people, the din of crowd noise muffles much of those conversations from the general public. But at Disney, there will be no fans and that means some off-color talks might get picked up on broadcasts.

McCutchen isn’t worried.

“We’ll look for a collaboration with coaches and players and I think coaches and players, they’ll figure out how to communicate,” McCutchen said. “A lot of yelling that goes on does go on because there’s crowd noise and in a passionate moment you want to be heard you want to be listened to. Without the crowd there, I expect our players and coaches to have an occasional burst, but because they can be heard in a different way, they will communicate in a different way.”

There’s a rhythm for players, and the same goes for referees. The NBA sent workout materials to referees during the shutdown – things like resistance bands, jump ropes, and yoga balls – to help them keep in shape. But much in the same way that it’s hard for players to get into game shape without really playing, the same holds true for referees.

Veteran referee Eric Lewis said he’s looking forward to the exhibition games, just to get in some work.

“We really need those,” Lewis said. “We really depend on our eyes and having that consistent practice of movement and moving them where they need to be. You don’t see that level of play every day, so now we have to get to where we catch up with the players. Even running – running those sprints in games and stopping and going are very different than jogging on a treadmill or on the street.”

McCutchen and the league’s referee development advisers, a group of top former officials, have been holding regular Zoom calls during the shutdown with the current referee staff to study situations and techniques. There have also been tests and other video study done internally, just to keep minds sharp during the weeks away from the court.

“There is not the same rhythm that our teams and referees and coaches have been accustomed to,” McCutchen said. “There’s going to be a ramp-up time for everyone. That doesn’t excuse bad work, though. We’re going to be grading our officials on the standards of the NBA and to our standard of excellence.”

 

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon wears mask during practice

Malcolm Brogdon mask
Associated PressJul 16, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, one of the NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19, says he has been wearing a mask at practice for two reasons: To help get in shape and to make his teammates comfortable he won’t spread the disease.

Brogdon was a late arrival in Orlando, Florida, after announcing June 24 that he had a positive test. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday and intends to wear the mask until games start.

“I feel really good,” Brogdon said. “My conditioning is not where I want it to be, of course. It’s not NBA shape. But I’ve heard people say I look more in shape than they thought I would. I will definitely be in shape by the time games start.”

Coach Nate McMillan said the decision is entirely up to Brogdon.

“He doesn’t have to do that,” McMillan said. “But we haven’t really thought about it (spreading) because of all the testing we have go through.”

Brogdon also discussed hearing other players complain about the bubble and had a mature response.

Brogdon also is coming back from a torn quad muscle in his thigh he suffered March 4. The Pacers had listed Brogdon as week to week when the season was suspended in mid-March.

He also says he intends to carry a message on the back of his jersey though he declined to say what it will say.

 