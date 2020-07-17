Rockets star James Harden
Dwight Howard admits he got warned for not wearing mask

Dwight howard mask
By Kurt HelinJul 17, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Wearing masks works. It slows the spread of the coronavirus. End of discussion.

This is why players inside the NBA’s campus for the restart of the season have to wear masks when outside their rooms or not on the basketball court. While the goal of the NBA’s “bubble” is to keep the virus on the outside — essentially to keep the rest of Florida out of their restart campus — the league has protocols in place to limit the spread should it get inside. Masks are critical to that.

When calls came into the league’s anonymous tip line, one was for Lakers’ center Dwight Howard for not wearing his mask around campus, something he owned up to on an Instagram Live chat (hat tip Dave McMenamin ESPN).

Howard said he was reported to the NBA Campus Hotline, set up to help protect players and staff participating in the league’s restart in Orlando, Florida, and received a warning for not covering his face with a mask.

“Somebody told on me,” Howard said Wednesday in an Instagram Live post, broadcast to his 2.7 million followers.

The NBA’s 113-page restart handbook does not lay out a punishment plan for violations of mask-wearing/social distancing in the campus. For now, Howard gets a slap on the wrist and everyone moves along. If it continues, the NBA can reconsider its options.

Several players have come out publicly and said they would not call the tip line, essentially making the “snitches get stitches” argument. Other players have told NBC Sports off the record their health and livelihood are at stake, so if there is a serious violation they would call. Of course, there’s the incentive of trying to get a key player for another team in trouble as well.

Howard has become a key player for the Lakers, giving them 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds a night in 19 minutes off the bench, plus playing quality defense. Los Angeles is going to need him to continue that during the playoffs, with Howard and JaVale McGee giving the Lakers quality minutes at the five so Anthony Davis can thrive at the four.

Dwight Howard needs to stay on the floor, which in part means wearing his mask off it.

Report: Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell leaves bubble for family emergency

Clippers big Montrezl Harrell
By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Lou Williams, after deliberating, joined the Clippers at Disney World.

Now, the other half of the Clippers’ potent backup duoMontrezl Harrell – has left the bubble.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Hopefully, everything is alright with Harrell and his family.

Like Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who also left the bubble for a family matter, Harrell must quarantine upon return. The length of his quarantine will depend on how long he’s gone, what testing he undergoes while away and how he travels back.

The Clippers are poised for a deep playoff run, which gives Harrell more time to return before meaningful action. The seeding games won’t matter much for L.A. With Kawhi Leonard, there’s already a culture of rest.

Still, it’s difficult to train while quarantined in a hotel room. Harrell’s energy and interior scoring really boost the Clippers. Even as an undersized backup, Harrell is their main center.

Without him, L.A. is thin at the position. Ivica Zubac has yet to join the team in the bubble. JaMychal Green and Patrick Patterson can play small-ball center, though that’s matchup-dependent. Joakim Noah could play.

But Harrell is the lynchpin.

At least Harrell taught Patrick Beverley how to fish before departing. That’s a great contribution to this stage of the resumption.

Soon enough, though, the Clippers will want Harrell for more.

Report: Devin Booker was unhappy with Suns not signing D’Angelo Russell

Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and Suns guard Devin Booker
By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
As Devin Booker campaigned for them to sign his friend D'Angelo Russell last summer, the Suns reportedly resisted due to concerns about how Russell would influence Booker.

Russell instead joined the Warriors. Booker apparently didn’t indifferently condone Phoenix’s decision.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Booker, per league sources, wasn’t happy with the organization at the time of the report.

Not signing Russell might have been the right call. A Russell-Booker backcourt would’ve been woeful defensively, and there were maturity concerns with Russell. Appeasing Booker this way might have reinforced bad habits. The Suns instead signed Ricky Rubio, and he has helped at point guard.

Yet, even if Phoenix was right, Booker’s perception also matters. Nobody can ever know what would’ve happened if the Suns signed Russell. If Booker believes the team erred, it could contribute to him eventually leaving Phoenix.

The important question: How does Booker feel about the Suns now?

They’re having their best season since drafting him. They’re also 26-39.

His friends, Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, teamed up on the Timberwolves. Those two appear quite happy in Minnesota.

Booker has already shown impatience with the Suns, and their modest upgrades last offseason came at substantial long-term costs. Trade speculation is emerging.

But Booker signed a contract extension that ties him to Phoenix through 2024. He has capitalized on his considerable talent and become a worthy All-Star at just 23. The Suns certainly won’t rush to trade him, even if he’s a little displeased with the organization.

Ultimately, it’s on Phoenix to impress Booker before he gains enough leverage to leave. The best way: Winning. Not signing Russell was one of the many complicated decisions the Suns have made in pursuit of that goal.

With the runway provided by Booker’s long contract, there will almost certainly be many more.

James Harden wears Thin Blue Line mask

Rockets star James Harden
By Dan FeldmanJul 17, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
James Harden joined the Rockets at Disney World.

And immediately caused controversy.

Harden wore a Thin Blue Line flag mask. The Thin Blue Line can symbolize support for police – who are said to be the thin blue line separating order from anarchy – but has also become viewed to represent oppression and white supremacy. The mask includes a skull resembling the Punisher logo, which has become another symbol of both police pride and something more menacing.

Rockets:

Supporting police is not a fringe position. Not even among people – including Harden – who supported the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Mark Berman of Fox 26:

But the Thin Blue Line mask stands out at a time people – including NBA players – are voicing opposition to police overreach, particularly against black people. Police have always been respected in American society. This is a moment of reckoning into whether police hold too much power. It’s an overdue conversation, and too many people are reflexively praising police without considering the legitimate grievances being raised.

There should be room for differing opinions, though. If Harden wants to show support for police, he has the right to do so. Many people cheered NBA players using their platforms to advance political causes while expecting only certain points of view. It doesn’t work that way.

Maybe Harden picked the mask for style rather than symbolism. If so, he’ll have opportunities to explain that. Many people definitely inferred a deeper meaning. This wouldn’t be Harden’s first clumsy-looking foray into politics.

Or maybe Harden, 30, knew what he was doing.

Either way, especially given the different interpretations of the mask, I’d love to hear more from Harden on this. Some words might be worth more than a picture.