Mark Jackson Brooklyn
Rumor: Kevin Durant wants Mark Jackson as Brooklyn coach

By Kurt HelinJul 16, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are going to carry a lot of weight in who gets chosen as the next Brooklyn head coach, just like they had in Kenny Atkinson being out. That’s why Tyronn Lue had a strong possibility to land the job, because Irving wanted to reunite with the coach that helped him win a ring.

Durant, however, may be pushing for Mark Jackson to Brooklyn.

That rumor has gained momentum around the league, something  ESPN’s Brian Windhorst discussed on his “Hoop Collective” podcast (hat tip Real GM):

“If you’re paying close attention to social media. Rich Kleiman, who is Kevin Durant’s business partner and is very influential, has been Tweeting about Mark Jackson recently.

“He hasn’t Tweeted, ‘I want Mark Jackson to coach the Nets’, but there was a story in the New York Post just this last week where it was posited about Mark Jackson or Jason Kidd, who obviously was with the Nets before and left after one year. You know, (Kleiman) pretty much said he liked the idea. It is known that Mark Jackson and Kevin Durant have a good relationship. Those Tweets and the Jackson/Nets possible connection with Durant have not gone unnoticed in the NBA.”

There are leaps to the next conclusion in there — so take this rumor with a whole jar of finishing salt — plus there are the logistical concerns of a very short offseason, which lend credence to the reports interim coach Jacque Vaughn will coach the Nets next season.

Yet there is real weight to the Mark Jackson to Brooklyn idea. The Nets were always going to go with a veteran, player-friendly coach, which includes Lue and Jackson but also Jason Kidd needs to be on that list, not to mention Vaughn (and maybe Jeff Van Gundy).

Whoever gets that job will have to walk the difficult line of being player-friendly while being able to get guys motivated and to fall in line when needed. Doc Rivers is a master of this, he treats his players like adults (and cancels practice more than any coach in the league), but he keeps up the level of communication and expectations with his players. It connects with them, and they respond. Is that something Jackson can do? He was successful in building a foundation in Golden State, particularly on the defensive end, but that is different than winning a title.

Don’t expect a decision on the Nets’ coaching job anytime soon, and if that changes it’s good news for Vaughn. Mark Jackson is working broadcasts for ESPN/ABC through the Finals (along with Van Gundy), Lue is currently Doc Rivers lead assistant, and Kidd is Frank Vogel’s right-hand man with the Lakers — none of these guys are going to be available to jump into the job in the near future.

Whatever happens, Durant and Irving will have their say.

Commissioner: WNBA won’t force Kelly Loeffler to sell share of Atlanta Dream

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler
By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
WNBA players are trying to oust Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. Senator from Georgia, because she holds political views they disagree with and is advocating against the league supporting Black Lives Matter.

Loeffler said she wouldn’t sell.

CNN:

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert:

She has not served as a governor since she became a senator, so since October of 2019. She’s no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team. And again, we believe the WNBA platform, what the players want to focus on – and I know some of them have spoken out – but they want to focus on getting owners in who otherwise are supporting what they stand for. And that’s what we’re working on.

We are not going to force her to sell her ownership. She is not a current governor. She is not involved in the day-to-day. And we are aware there are interested parties who want to purchase the team.

We’ll see whether that satisfies players.

Remember, the NBA moved to oust Donald Sterling as Clippers owner only after players and sponsors raised sufficient noise. Other owners were content to look past his racism and sexism for many years.

There should be room in the WNBA for opposing viewpoints. Ousting Loeffler – who as Engelbert noted, holds limited power within the league – isn’t necessarily the right answer. The WNBA is moving ahead with its 2020 season dedicated to social justice despite Loeffler’s objections. There is value in listening to conflicting opinions, even if it ultimately doesn’t change the outcome.

But that’s not always how things work. If they are dedicated to getting Loeffler removed, WNBA players can exert more pressure.

Clearly, so far, the league is content with the status quo.

Report: NBA warning players about bringing people into bubble, dressing appropriately for room service

NBA at Disney World
By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and 76ers center Joel Embiid expressed doubt about fellow NBA players following protocols in the bubble. The league’s hotline for reporting violations is already lighting up.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Are these things players have actually done? Or just preemptive warnings?

I sure hope the latter.

Report: After leaving due to coronavirus, Michael Beasley won’t rejoin Nets

Nets forward Michael Beasley
By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Newly signed Nets forward Michael Beasley tested positive for coronavirus and left Orlando.

He won’t return.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Brooklyn was already down Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Wilson Chandler and Nicolas Claxton. And now the Nets are losing a substitute player. It’s getting absurd.

Justin Anderson seemed set on joining Brooklyn previously. He’d make sense as a borderline NBA player who can help the Nets just finish the season.

If he remains on Brooklyn’s roster, Beasley might try to show he’s physically able to play in order to serve his five-game suspension. It’s unclear whether the NBA would require him to report to Disney World for suspension games to be counted. Joakim Noah ran that play a couple years ago, but that was without the complications of substitute-player rules and the NBA holding games in a bubble.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson leaves Orlando for family medical emergency

Pelicans star Zion Williamson
By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
Rumors swirled that the NBA structured its resumption just to include Zion Williamson.

And now the Pelicans’ rising star has left Orlando.

Pelicans:

Hopefully, everything is alright with Williamson and his family.

The NBA has protocols for players to exit and re-enter the bubble. It depends how long Williamson is gone, what testing he undergoes while away and how he travels back. Even if Williamson warrants sympathy for a situation out of his control, preventing coronavirus from infiltrating the bubble must remain a priority.

Williamson looked ready to lead New Orleans’ playoff push. Though his playing time was limited due to injury then conditioning, Williamson was an absolute force while on the court.

Even with Brandon Ingram starring and several other veterans contributing, the Pelicans just never sustained high-level play without Williamson. His inside presence brought everything together. The sooner he returns, the better for the team.

Of course, this family matter comes first.