Jazz center Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert on NBA ‘snitch’ hotline: ‘I think it’s sort of petty’

By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Rudy Gobert‘s reckless actions increased the odds of him both contracting and spreading coronavirus. He became the face of coronavirus in the NBA even before testing positive. It was unfair he faced greater scrutiny because he got coronavirus. But his behavior alone, regardless of outcome, put him in the wrong.

Gobert seemed to grasped that. The Jazz star fully apologized and followed with a signification donation.

But now he’s talking about the NBA’s “snitch” hotline for people to anonymously report protocol violations inside the bubble.

Gobert, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“I don’t know if someone’s gonna use it, but I think it’s sort of petty,” said Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. “At the same time, you want to make sure that people respect the rules.

“But I don’t think the line will really help at that point. I think it’s more about respecting each other and all do it as a small community. Everyone is pretty much educated about the virus at this point, and it’s more about respect. At the same time, you want to make sure you socialize and do all those things, but still respecting each other’s space and try to wear the mask inside, especially when it’s crowded.”

People could use the hotline for petty reasons. Tattling might not make much of a difference. It probably is more important for people to internalize a priority of respecting everyone.

But nobody wants to hear the nuanced argument from Rudy Gobert.

Is that unfair? Absolutely. The message should usually matter more than the messenger. But, sorry, that’s just how it is right now.

After so publicly not taking coronavirus seriously enough, Gobert can’t be a credible critic of others’ attempts to stay safe.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson leaves Orlando for family medical emergency

By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
Rumors swirled that the NBA structured its resumption just to include Zion Williamson.

And now the Pelicans’ rising star has left Orlando.

Pelicans:

Hopefully, everything is alright with Williamson and his family.

The NBA has protocols for players to exit and re-enter the bubble. It depends how long Williamson is gone, what testing he undergoes while away and how he travels back. Even if Williamson warrants sympathy for a situation out of his control, preventing coronavirus from infiltrating the bubble must remain a priority.

Williamson looked ready to lead New Orleans’ playoff push. Though his playing time was limited due to injury then conditioning, Williamson was an absolute force while on the court.

Even with Brandon Ingram starring and several other veterans contributing, the Pelicans just never sustained high-level play without Williamson. His inside presence brought everything together. The sooner he returns, the better for the team.

Of course, this family matter comes first.

After Jerami Grant interview, Nuggets say: 'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor'

By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Asked about recreation in the NBA campus at Disney World, Nuggets forward Jerami Grant brought up Breonna Taylor. Asked about Nikola Jokic joining the team, Grant again mentioned Taylor. Asked about wearing a jersey message referencing Taylor, Grant said he’d rather make a difference through his words.

He did.

Following discussion of whether players should boycott the NBA resumption, Grant provided a model for using his platform as an active NBA player to advance his agenda. Grant answered every basketball or bubble question during his interview yesterday by mentioning Taylor. By doing so, he steered the questions toward social-justice issues.

Afterward, the Nuggets posted video of the interview with “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”:

All 30 NBA teams issued statements in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Most were filled with platitudes. The billion-dollar companies wanted to align themselves with causes their customers and employees care about – but not go far enough to scare people.

The Nuggets just took a hard stand.

“Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

That’s the organization’s statement. It’s not a quote from Grant, who never uttered those words in that interview.

Kudos to Grant for standing up for a cause he believes in. In just a short interview, he drew a lot of attention to the issue. Getting the Nuggets – worth an estimated $1.6 billion – to tweet “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” is a monumental feat.

Taylor was killed in her own home by Louisville police in March. Police were executing a “no-knock” warrant based on the stated suspicion she was aiding her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, in selling drugs. It’s disputed whether police announced themselves before using a battering ram to enter the apartment. Walker said he and Taylor were asleep when the incident began. Walker, a licensed gun owner, called 911 and fired at what he says he believed to be intruders. The police returned fire, and Taylor was fatally shot.

None of the three officers involved in the shooting – Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove – have been arrested. Only Hankison was fired.

What happened to Taylor was a travesty, and the injustices are vast.

Crackdowns on drugs have led to extreme state violence. No-knock warrants – and even knock-and-announce warrants executed in the middle of the night – put everyone involved at too much risk. Judges approve warrants with too little oversight.

The politicians who enact these anti-drug laws should be held accountable. The police who order these extreme tactics should be held accountable. The judges who wantonly allow it (and the police officers who take advantage with deceitful warrant requests) should be held accountable.

But the officers at Taylor’s apartment shouldn’t necessarily face criminal charges just for carrying out their jobs as the system called for. Hankison allegedly shot recklessly, and if he did, he should face charges. If any of the three officers did something illegal, they should face charges. But the weight of a failed system shouldn’t fall on the individual officers who follow the rules of that system. The officers were put in an impossible situation – fired upon by someone who very reasonably mistook them for intruders. At that point, the police had some right to defend themselves. Just as Walker had some right to defend himself and Taylor in her own home.

Taylor’s death was a tragedy.

The people who created the system that led to her death should be held responsible. And the system should be changed.

The War on Drugs should be completely re-assessed. No-knock warrants should be eliminated. Warrants should be given more scrutiny before being granted.

Getting justice for Breonna Taylor goes much higher than arresting these three cops.

Markelle Fultz reports to Orlando restart after non-coronavirus delay

By Kurt HelinJul 16, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Markelle Fultz was starting to find some confidence and a groove with the Orlando Magic — 12.1 points and 5.6 assists a night as the team’s starting point guard. He was initiating an offense that was best in the NBA after the All-Star break, and he looked like a solid rotation player.

Fultz did not ride the bus with teammates to the NBA’s restart campus in Orlando, he had a non-coronavirus matter to attend to, but he is there now reports Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Fultz will need to go through the same quarantine all players did upon their arrival to the Walt Disney World facility.

With Fultz and James Ennis, who joined practices on Wednesday, the Magic have the starters they expect to have for the restart. Jonathan Isaac, who would help the Magic defense dramatically, is with the team and working out but is not expected to play in the restart as he rehabs from a knee injury.

Orlando enters the restart as the eighth seed in the East, but just half-a-game back of a depleted Brooklyn roster. The Magic should be able to climb up to the seven seed, avoiding both play-in series drama and the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round.

Report: Jonathan Kuminga, top prospect for 2021 NBA Draft, to earn $500K in NBA minor league

By Dan FeldmanJul 15, 2020, 11:55 PM EDT
Jonathan Kuminga didn’t crack our list of the top 50 players in five years last summer, but he drew consideration and rated as the top prospect in the 2021 high school class.

Now, he’s fast-tracking his ascent – turning pro by signing with the NBA’s minor league and positioning himself for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Kuminga will join Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix in this professional-pathway program.

We’ll see how well this setup, run by Brian Shaw, prepares young players for the NBA. But the money is nice. Kuminga ($500,000), Green ($500,000), Todd ($250,000) and Nix ($300,000) have approximate salaries that wouldn’t be allowed by the NCAA cartel system.

Hopefully, the competition forces college basketball to treat its players more fairly.