Malcolm Brogdon mask
Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon wears mask during practice

Associated PressJul 16, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, one of the NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19, says he has been wearing a mask at practice for two reasons: To help get in shape and to make his teammates comfortable he won’t spread the disease.

Brogdon was a late arrival in Orlando, Florida, after announcing June 24 that he had a positive test. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday and intends to wear the mask until games start.

“I feel really good,” Brogdon said. “My conditioning is not where I want it to be, of course. It’s not NBA shape. But I’ve heard people say I look more in shape than they thought I would. I will definitely be in shape by the time games start.”

Coach Nate McMillan said the decision is entirely up to Brogdon.

“He doesn’t have to do that,” McMillan said. “But we haven’t really thought about it (spreading) because of all the testing we have go through.”

Brogdon also discussed hearing other players complain about the bubble and had a mature response.

Brogdon also is coming back from a torn quad muscle in his thigh he suffered March 4. The Pacers had listed Brogdon as week to week when the season was suspended in mid-March.

He also says he intends to carry a message on the back of his jersey though he declined to say what it will say.

 

James Harden goes through first practice, says he was delayed for “family reasons”

James Harden practice
By Kurt HelinJul 16, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT
James Harden was back on the basketball court Friday in Orlando, at practice with his teammates — and he looked happy to be there.

Don’t read much into team-edited video and him going against no defenders, but just seeing Harden back on the court feels right.

One shouldn’t read much into what a coach says about his star player in his first practice, but of course Mike D’Antoni was singing Harden’s praises.

As for what delayed Harden’s arrival in Orlando, he said simply it was “family issues.” Don’t expect more details than that, he is under no obligation to share (and no respectable media member is going to publish anything personal like that; people are due their privacy). Harden also said he hasn’t decided yet if he’ll put a social justice message on the back of his jersey.

He said right now his biggest key is getting his conditioning back up to its peak. He ran, lifted weights and did yoga during the quarantine, but that is not the same as being in game shape.

How did Harden feel being back on an NBA court with teammates for the first time in months? Harden had to speak in the third person to sum it all up.

 

Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe tested positive for coronavirus, not yet in Orlando

Eric Bledsoe coronavirus
By Kurt HelinJul 16, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT
If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win their first title since the year Charles Manson was sent to prison (1971), Eric Bledsoe is going to have to have a monster playoffs. As a secondary playmaker on one end and elite defender on the other, Bledsoe is central to Milwaukee’s hopes.

Eric Bledsoe tested positive for the coronavirus and, while not showing any symptoms, has yet to join his teammates at the NBA restart in Orlando, something Chris Haynes broke on Inside the NBA tonight.

Bledsoe wants to come to Orlando and compete, but he must finish a two-week quarantine at his home, pass two negative tests, then come to Orlando and go through the same two-tests/two-day quarantine every other player must go through. It’s unclear how long before Bledsoe is back on the court.

Bledsoe averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists a game for the Bucks, shooting 34.8% from three to help space the floor while being a secondary playmaker. However, it is his All-Defensive Team level play — he made the second team last season and likely will again this season — that makes him critical to the Bucks.

Milwaukee will not be caught for the top seed in the East and will use the eight seeding games, which start for them July 31 against Boston, as almost a preseason to help get their rhythm for the postseason. Bledsoe not being in Orlando yet is not ideal, but as long as he makes it in time to get in shape and to find a rhythm with his teammates before the playoffs start, it’s no a big loss.

Rumor: Kevin Durant wants Mark Jackson as Brooklyn coach

Mark Jackson Brooklyn
By Kurt HelinJul 16, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are going to carry a lot of weight in who gets chosen as the next Brooklyn head coach, just like they had in Kenny Atkinson being out. That’s why Tyronn Lue had a strong possibility to land the job, because Irving wanted to reunite with the coach that helped him win a ring.

Durant, however, may be pushing for Mark Jackson to Brooklyn.

That rumor has gained momentum around the league, something  ESPN’s Brian Windhorst discussed on his “Hoop Collective” podcast (hat tip Real GM):

“If you’re paying close attention to social media. Rich Kleiman, who is Kevin Durant’s business partner and is very influential, has been Tweeting about Mark Jackson recently.

“He hasn’t Tweeted, ‘I want Mark Jackson to coach the Nets’, but there was a story in the New York Post just this last week where it was posited about Mark Jackson or Jason Kidd, who obviously was with the Nets before and left after one year. You know, (Kleiman) pretty much said he liked the idea. It is known that Mark Jackson and Kevin Durant have a good relationship. Those Tweets and the Jackson/Nets possible connection with Durant have not gone unnoticed in the NBA.”

There are leaps to the next conclusion in there — so take this rumor with a whole jar of finishing salt — plus there are the logistical concerns of a very short offseason, which lend credence to the reports interim coach Jacque Vaughn will coach the Nets next season.

Yet there is real weight to the Mark Jackson to Brooklyn idea. The Nets were always going to go with a veteran, player-friendly coach, which includes Lue and Jackson but also Jason Kidd needs to be on that list, not to mention Vaughn (and maybe Jeff Van Gundy).

Whoever gets that job will have to walk the difficult line of being player-friendly while being able to get guys motivated and to fall in line when needed. Doc Rivers is a master of this, he treats his players like adults (and cancels practice more than any coach in the league), but he keeps up the level of communication and expectations with his players. It connects with them, and they respond. Is that something Jackson can do? He was successful in building a foundation in Golden State, particularly on the defensive end, but that is different than winning a title.

Don’t expect a decision on the Nets’ coaching job anytime soon, and if that changes it’s good news for Vaughn. Mark Jackson is working broadcasts for ESPN/ABC through the Finals (along with Van Gundy), Lue is currently Doc Rivers lead assistant, and Kidd is Frank Vogel’s right-hand man with the Lakers — none of these guys are going to be available to jump into the job in the near future.

Whatever happens, Durant and Irving will have their say.

Commissioner: WNBA won’t force Kelly Loeffler to sell share of Atlanta Dream

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler
By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
WNBA players are trying to oust Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. Senator from Georgia, because she holds political views they disagree with and is advocating against the league supporting Black Lives Matter.

Loeffler said she wouldn’t sell.

CNN:

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert:

She has not served as a governor since she became a senator, so since October of 2019. She’s no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team. And again, we believe the WNBA platform, what the players want to focus on – and I know some of them have spoken out – but they want to focus on getting owners in who otherwise are supporting what they stand for. And that’s what we’re working on.

We are not going to force her to sell her ownership. She is not a current governor. She is not involved in the day-to-day. And we are aware there are interested parties who want to purchase the team.

We’ll see whether that satisfies players.

Remember, the NBA moved to oust Donald Sterling as Clippers owner only after players and sponsors raised sufficient noise. Other owners were content to look past his racism and sexism for many years.

There should be room in the WNBA for opposing viewpoints. Ousting Loeffler – who as Engelbert noted, holds limited power within the league – isn’t necessarily the right answer. The WNBA is moving ahead with its 2020 season dedicated to social justice despite Loeffler’s objections. There is value in listening to conflicting opinions, even if it ultimately doesn’t change the outcome.

But that’s not always how things work. If they are dedicated to getting Loeffler removed, WNBA players can exert more pressure.

Clearly, so far, the league is content with the status quo.