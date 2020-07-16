Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe tested positive for coronavirus, not yet in Orlando

If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win their first title since the year Charles Manson was sent to prison (1971), Eric Bledsoe is going to have to have a monster playoffs. As a secondary playmaker on one end and elite defender on the other, Bledsoe is central to Milwaukee’s hopes.

Eric Bledsoe tested positive for the coronavirus and, while not showing any symptoms, has yet to join his teammates at the NBA restart in Orlando, something Chris Haynes broke on Inside the NBA tonight.

My report on the bubble absence of Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe who told me he tested positive for Covid-19, but is symptom-free. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/QwW6t2u2xn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 17, 2020

Bledsoe wants to come to Orlando and compete, but he must finish a two-week quarantine at his home, pass two negative tests, then come to Orlando and go through the same two-tests/two-day quarantine every other player must go through. It’s unclear how long before Bledsoe is back on the court.

Bledsoe averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists a game for the Bucks, shooting 34.8% from three to help space the floor while being a secondary playmaker. However, it is his All-Defensive Team level play — he made the second team last season and likely will again this season — that makes him critical to the Bucks.

Milwaukee will not be caught for the top seed in the East and will use the eight seeding games, which start for them July 31 against Boston, as almost a preseason to help get their rhythm for the postseason. Bledsoe not being in Orlando yet is not ideal, but as long as he makes it in time to get in shape and to find a rhythm with his teammates before the playoffs start, it’s no a big loss.