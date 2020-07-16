Markelle Fultz reports to Orlando restart after non-coronavirus delay

Markelle Fultz was starting to find some confidence and a groove with the Orlando Magic — 12.1 points and 5.6 assists a night as the team’s starting point guard. He was initiating an offense that was best in the NBA after the All-Star break, and he looked like a solid rotation player.

Fultz did not ride the bus with teammates to the NBA’s restart campus in Orlando, he had a non-coronavirus matter to attend to, but he is there now reports Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz has arrived at the NBA bubble at Disney and has begun his quarantine, a league source said. Fultz did not join his teammates when they entered the bubble on July 7 in order to attend to a personal (non-COVID) matter. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) July 15, 2020

Fultz will need to go through the same quarantine all players did upon their arrival to the Walt Disney World facility.

With Fultz and James Ennis, who joined practices on Wednesday, the Magic have the starters they expect to have for the restart. Jonathan Isaac, who would help the Magic defense dramatically, is with the team and working out but is not expected to play in the restart as he rehabs from a knee injury.

Orlando enters the restart as the eighth seed in the East, but just half-a-game back of a depleted Brooklyn roster. The Magic should be able to climb up to the seven seed, avoiding both play-in series drama and the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round.