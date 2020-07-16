WNBA players are trying to oust Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. Senator from Georgia, because she holds political views they disagree with and is advocating against the league supporting Black Lives Matter.
Loeffler said she wouldn’t sell.
CNN:
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert:
She has not served as a governor since she became a senator, so since October of 2019. She’s no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team. And again, we believe the WNBA platform, what the players want to focus on – and I know some of them have spoken out – but they want to focus on getting owners in who otherwise are supporting what they stand for. And that’s what we’re working on.
We are not going to force her to sell her ownership. She is not a current governor. She is not involved in the day-to-day. And we are aware there are interested parties who want to purchase the team.
We’ll see whether that satisfies players.
Remember, the NBA moved to oust Donald Sterling as Clippers owner only after players and sponsors raised sufficient noise. Other owners were content to look past his racism and sexism for many years.
There should be room in the WNBA for opposing viewpoints. Ousting Loeffler – who as Engelbert noted, holds limited power within the league – isn’t necessarily the right answer. The WNBA is moving ahead with its 2020 season dedicated to social justice despite Loeffler’s objections. There is value in listening to conflicting opinions, even if it ultimately doesn’t change the outcome.
But that’s not always how things work. If they are dedicated to getting Loeffler removed, WNBA players can exert more pressure.
Clearly, so far, the league is content with the status quo.
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and 76ers center Joel Embiid expressed doubt about fellow NBA players following protocols in the bubble. The league’s hotline for reporting violations is already lighting up.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Malika Andrews of ESPN:
Are these things players have actually done? Or just preemptive warnings?
I sure hope the latter.
Newly signed Nets forward Michael Beasley tested positive for coronavirus and left Orlando.
He won’t return.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Brooklyn was already down Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Wilson Chandler and Nicolas Claxton. And now the Nets are losing a substitute player. It’s getting absurd.
Justin Anderson seemed set on joining Brooklyn previously. He’d make sense as a borderline NBA player who can help the Nets just finish the season.
If he remains on Brooklyn’s roster, Beasley might try to show he’s physically able to play in order to serve his five-game suspension. It’s unclear whether the NBA would require him to report to Disney World for suspension games to be counted. Joakim Noah ran that play a couple years ago, but that was without the complications of substitute-player rules and the NBA holding games in a bubble.
Rumors swirled that the NBA structured its resumption just to include Zion Williamson.
And now the Pelicans’ rising star has left Orlando.
Pelicans:
Hopefully, everything is alright with Williamson and his family.
The NBA has protocols for players to exit and re-enter the bubble. It depends how long Williamson is gone, what testing he undergoes while away and how he travels back. Even if Williamson warrants sympathy for a situation out of his control, preventing coronavirus from infiltrating the bubble must remain a priority.
Williamson looked ready to lead New Orleans’ playoff push. Though his playing time was limited due to injury then conditioning, Williamson was an absolute force while on the court.
Even with Brandon Ingram starring and several other veterans contributing, the Pelicans just never sustained high-level play without Williamson. His inside presence brought everything together. The sooner he returns, the better for the team.
Of course, this family matter comes first.
Rudy Gobert‘s reckless actions increased the odds of him both contracting and spreading coronavirus. He became the face of coronavirus in the NBA even before testing positive. It was unfair he faced greater scrutiny because he got coronavirus. But his behavior alone, regardless of outcome, put him in the wrong.
Gobert seemed to grasped that. The Jazz star fully apologized and followed with a signification donation.
But now he’s talking about the NBA’s “snitch” hotline for people to anonymously report protocol violations inside the bubble.
Gobert, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:
“I don’t know if someone’s gonna use it, but I think it’s sort of petty,” said Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. “At the same time, you want to make sure that people respect the rules.
“But I don’t think the line will really help at that point. I think it’s more about respecting each other and all do it as a small community. Everyone is pretty much educated about the virus at this point, and it’s more about respect. At the same time, you want to make sure you socialize and do all those things, but still respecting each other’s space and try to wear the mask inside, especially when it’s crowded.”
People could use the hotline for petty reasons. Tattling might not make much of a difference. It probably is more important for people to internalize a priority of respecting everyone.
But nobody wants to hear the nuanced argument from Rudy Gobert.
Is that unfair? Absolutely. The message should usually matter more than the messenger. But, sorry, that’s just how it is right now.
After so publicly not taking coronavirus seriously enough, Gobert can’t be a credible critic of others’ attempts to stay safe.