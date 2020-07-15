Shaq helps out stranded Florida driver after her tire blew out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s officials say.
O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.
He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.
In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O’Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O’Neal stopped to help.
“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”
Head coach of the New York Knicks was always Tom Thibodeau’s job to lose — the guy running the show now at Madison Square Garden used to be Thibodeau’s agent.
Jason Kidd may have come the closest to taking the job with an impressive interview, but Thibodeau is still likely to land the hob, writes Marc Berman at the New York Post.
While sources says Jason Kidd wowed Knicks brass with “a great interview,” it might not be enough to topple Thibodeau, whose relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose and senior vice president William Wesley should prove insurmountable. They repped Thibodeau at Creative Artists Agency…
ESPN’s Jalen Rose told The Post over the weekend that Kidd, now a Lakers assistant, is a better choice because of his potential in either developing stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or attracting them.
It’s mostly the latter that will keep Kidd in the mix. It remains unlikely that Antetokounmpo will both choose to leave Milwaukee and come to New York, but Kidd’s strong relationship with the Greek Freak would at least put the Knick in the running if the reigning MVP decides to look around. Beyond that, players respect Kidd, a Hall of Fame point guard.
Thibodeau has been the Knicks’ guy from the start. Whether he is the right fit is the big question. New York has a couple of players that could be part of a long-term rebuild — RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson — but also feels it is well positioned to trade for a star if one becomes available. A slow rebuild built around young talent isn’t New York’s style, more likely they will stockpile good young players, develop them, but when the opportunity to land a star comes trade them (think Anthony Davis to the Lakers style deal). The new coach needs to build a player-development program in New York to make that scenario work. Is that Thibodeau?
The sense around the league is he will get the chance. If it falls through, look for Kidd to get another shot.
Turns out the Beard is feeling fine — Tuesday night he arrived in Orlando for the NBA’s restart.
James Harden arrives five days after his teammates — without an explanation as to why — and now must pass three coronavirus tests before he can join his teammates on the practice court.
Harden is the first of the Rockets’ two superstars to arrive. Russell Westbrook self-identified as having tested positive for the coronavirus. He is quarantining at home and expects to join the team in Orlando when healthy, but there is no timetable.
Harden, a perennial MVP candidate, is critical to making the Rockets’ micro-ball system work. He is averaging a league-best 34.4 points a game, plus pitches in 7.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds a night. His isolation play is the heart of the Rockets’ halfcourt offense.
Houston enters the bubble as the sixth seed in a crowded West, just one game out of the four seed, 2.5 out of the three seed, but also 1.5 from falling back to the seven seed. Houston and Mike D’Antoni have gone all-in on playing small — the Rockets don’t start anyone taller than 6’6″ — and with that become one of the most interesting teams in Orlando. If this team got bounced in the first round of the playoffs it wouldn’t be a shock, but it’s also not out of the question they could reach the conference finals. This is an unpredictable team.
It was never going to work without Harden and Westbrook. Now half of the tandem is in Orlando.
We’ve all had (or been) annoyingly loud hotel neighbors — but nobody quite like Miami’s Jimmy Butler.
Security got a noise complaint about one of the NBA Walt Disney World bubble hotel rooms, and when staff went to the door they found Butler, drenched in sweat, saying he was working out and dribbling a ball around in his room. All that according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT, who is in the bubble.
Considering Butler is known for early — like 3 a.m. early — workouts, there’s a good chance this happened when most of the hotel was sleeping.
If one were into conspiracy theories, one might think Butler called security on himself then made sure the story was leaked, just to make sure the legend of his work ethic carried into the bubble. I’m not saying that did happen, I’m saying there is a better than zero chance it happened that way.
In other Butler related news, he told reporters on Tuesday he was not going to have a social justice message on his jersey, but he also didn’t want to have his name there. He wanted the space blank. It seems unlikely the NBA will let that happen.
What are NBA players doing to pass the time inside the bubble? We know it’s not attending poolside DJ sets (unless you’re Dwight Howard). There’s been some golf and some cornhole games, but what are guys really doing with their time?
Fishing.
Yes, fishing.
Fishing allowed on Lake Buena Vista on the Walt Disney World property, and NBA players are taking advantage. The most discussed NBA fisherman so far Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons — not because he caught something, but because he literally can’t throw a fish in the water standing next to a lake.
(Insert your own joke about that looking like Simmons’ jump shot here.)
Simmons is not alone. Paul George caught a good-sized fish.
So did Luka Doncic.
Doncic’s teammate Boban Marjanovic caught one as well, but it’s hard to tell if the fish is that small or Boban is just so huge it throws the perspective off.
Houston’s Ben McLemore and Robert Covington picked up the rod and reel.
And then there is the Clippers Montrezl Harrell teaching Patrick Beverley how to fish while Lou Williams looks on.
This is all catch and release — nobody gets to take this back to the poolside grill, clean it, and cook it up. Just hope for the fish’s sake it’s not Ben Simmons doing the releasing.