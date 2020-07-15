Jonathan Kuminga didn’t crack our list of the top 50 players in five years last summer, but he drew consideration and rated as the top prospect in the 2021 high school class.
Now, he’s fast-tracking his ascent – turning pro by signing with the NBA’s minor league and positioning himself for the 2021 NBA Draft.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Top prospect Jonathan Kuminga’s G League deal is expected to be in the $500,000 range, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Kuminga recently graduated from The Patrick high school, and now is a potential No. 1 pick in 2021. https://t.co/Wfm6uDIjgg
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020
No. 1 2021 prospect Jonathan Kuminga (@JonathanKuming6) has reclassified to the 2020 high school class and will sign in the NBA G League pro pathway program, he tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020
Kuminga will join Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix in this professional-pathway program.
We’ll see how well this setup, run by Brian Shaw, prepares young players for the NBA. But the money is nice. Kuminga ($500,000), Green ($500,000), Todd ($250,000) and Nix ($300,000) have approximate salaries that wouldn’t be allowed by the NCAA cartel system.
Hopefully, the competition forces college basketball to treat its players more fairly.