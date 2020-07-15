Jrue Holiday
Pelican’s Jrue Holiday donating restart salary, maybe $5.3 million, to charity

By Kurt HelinJul 15, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Jrue Holiday isn’t just talking social justice, he’s putting his money where it matters.

Holiday will donate his game checks from the NBA restart in Orlando — which could be as much as $5.3 million — to charitable causes (particularly black-owned businesses hit by the coronavirus) through the new Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund he is about to set up.

The Pelicans’ point guard went on ESPN’s “The Jump” live from his bubble hotel room to explain the decision he made with his wife (Lauren is won two gold medals and a World Cup playing for USA Soccer).

“Honestly when it came down to it, it was me and my wife talking about what we could do to kind of further this movement and progression and being able to help out our community and just being able to help,” Jrue Holiday told ESPN.

“We were just kind of sitting in the house, in the bed, thinking about it, and my wife said, ‘I think you should do this and you should do the rest of your salary.’ That’s a great idea. Because we want to make an impact. God has blessed us with so much. We know a couple of things that are important are time and money, and right now, we have both. To be able to give away our money to help further this movement and Black-owned businesses that have taken a hit in COVID-19, to us, it felt like the perfect time and opportunity.”

That is walking the walk. Well done by Jrue and Lauren.

Dwyane Wade tweets support for Nick Cannon, says he wasn’t supporting Cannon’s words

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade and Nick Cannon
By Dan FeldmanJul 15, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT
Another week, another former NBA player appearing to endorse anti-Semitic messaging.

Nick Cannon got fired from ViacomCBS after making racist and anti-Semitic comments. He then posted to Facebook both apologizing and demanding an apology.

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade tweeted and deleted:

@NickCannon We are with you ✊ Keep leading!

Wade then posted:

I don’t know what Wade meant. I hope he wasn’t endorsing Cannon’s toxic rhetoric. Wade’s explanation is at least plausible.

And, unlike Stephen Jackson, Wade quickly clarified rather than doubling down.

Want to support Cannon in his fight over branding control? That’s fine. But Wade also could have done so in a way that didn’t so easily give the impression he was co-signing Cannon’s racism and anti-Semitism. That’s a reasonable expectation for Wade, who has proven he can be so thoughtful.

Maybe there’s just a small lesson to be learned here about clarity and context while communicating to a mass audience.

If there’s a larger lesson to be learned, I hope Wade gets that, too.

NBA lays out plan for players who recovered from COVID-19 but test positive

NBA COVID-19 test
By Kurt HelinJul 15, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Orlando’s James Ennis did it today, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield have already done it, and over the coming weeks more NBA players will follow this path, including stars such as Russell Westbrook: Players who recovered from COVID-19 will return to play in the NBA restart in Orlando.

But what happens if that recovered player tests positive for the coronavirus in the bubble? Would they miss several games while quarantined and more tests are run?

It would be a false positive and the NBA sent a memo to teams about this topic Wednesday, a memo obtained by multiple media outlets (but broken by Malika Andrews and ESPN). Here’s the heart of it, via Mark Medina and Jeff Zillgett of the USA Today.

The memo, which was obtained by USA TODAY Sports, said that “an individual who has recovered from COVID-19 but who returns a PCR test with an inconclusive result or a CT value beyond the level of detection [a positive test] will not be quarantined or otherwise restricted from participating with their team based on this test result” so long as various protocols are met.

Those stipulations? The person had received two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart; returned a positive antibody results within the past 30 days; takes a rapid antigen test and returns a negative result; and is at least 14 days removed from receiving a first positive test and remains asymptomatic.

This has come up because it has happened once, according to ESPN. That led to questions from other teams about a plan.

People who have had and recovered from the coronavirus could have dead coronavirus cells in their bodies that would lead to a positive test, but they have developed antibodies that can fight off the disease. Studies have shown sicker patients developing more antibodies. All that provides people with some immunity, at least in the short term of several months (it is not yet known if that immunity fades over time and makes people susceptible to getting the disease again, only because the virus itself is so new). For the purpose of the NBA and the Orlando restart, the recovered players should have the antibodies to be immune.

The concern from teams, during a restart with a compacted schedule, is that key players would miss multiple games — particularly playoff games — because of a false positive test. This new protocol accounts for that.

The NBA went into the unprecedented restart knowing they would need to adapt some rules on the fly. This is one of them.

 

Indiana’s Victor Oladipo: ‘There’s a strong possibility I might play’

Victor Oladipo play
By Kurt HelinJul 15, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
There are about three million reasons Victor Oladipo wants to play for the Pacers in the NBA’s restart in Orlando.

He told reporters on Wednesday he’s “definitely here trying to play” and not thinking about the money reasons. He says just wants to lace them up. Via J. Michael of the Indy Star.

There has been a dispute about Oladipo’s health and salary. After sitting out about a year with a ruptured quadriceps tendon above his right knee, Oladepo returned to play 13 games before the NBA season was shut down. When it came time to make a decision on playing in the restart, Oladipo announced he was sitting out due to increased injury risk during a quick ramp-up to play. However, the league saw the games played — and the fact Oladipo traveled with the team to Orlando and is practicing full speed, leading to increasing optimism he’ll play — and said he would be counted as a player not out due to injury. Which means Oladipo would not get paid for the games in Orlando — that’s $2.8 million if the Pacers got swept in the first round, and $3.2 million if they play at least six games.

After working out down in Orlando without restrictions, Victor Oladipo sounds like a guy ready to play.

Him feeling healthy no doubt factors into that decision, but in the NBA always follow the money. And there are $3 million reasons for Oladipo to lace them up.

Thunder’s Dennis Schroder will leave bubble next month for birth of child

Dennis Schroder child
By Kurt HelinJul 15, 2020, 1:28 PM EDT
Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroderjust like Boston’s Gordon Hayward and Utah’s Mike Conley — has a pregnant wife due to give birth to his child while he is in the bubble.

Just like those guys, Schroder said he is leaving the bubble to put family first when it is time. Via Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman:

“I’m not gonna leave my wife by herself while she’s having a second baby,” Schroder said. “(Dennis) Jr. is still 17 months old, so I’m for sure gonna go there and support her and try as much as I can to be there for my family…

“For me it’s tough,” Schroder said. “I love my teammates, I love basketball, but family comes first all the time. I’ll try to make something happen with the organization. I sacrifice a lot for my team, but like I said, we still gotta get on the same page that I can see my family maybe when the baby is coming. We’re going to make it work.”

The baby is due in “3-4 weeks,” which is mid-August.

Schroder is absolutely doing the right thing prioritizing his family. Nobody should criticize his decision.

That said, if he is gone for some of the first round of the playoffs, which start Aug. 17, it would be a blow to the Thunder, who almost certainly will be in a difficult matchup in the middle of a crowded West (currently they would face Utah in a 4/5 matchup, but with the middle of the conference bunched together the seeding games likely change that).

Schroder is a Sixth Man of the Year candidate averaging 19 points per game while shooting 38.1% from three. The Thunder are at their most dangerous with a three-guard lineup where Schroder is paired with Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a rotation that can’t happen with Schroeder gone.

Schroder can return to the team. He has to get tested every day he is outside the bubble, but because this is an excused absence and the league has been notified, upon his return Schroeder will have a four-day quarantine (so long as he continues to have negative tests). Players who leave the bubble without notifying teams face a 10-day quarantine.

Oklahoma City is going to need Schroder and his crafty game if they are going to be a playoff threat that moves beyond the first round in Orlando.

 