Indiana’s Victor Oladipo: “There’s a strong possibility I might play”

There are about three million reasons Victor Oladipo wants to play for the Pacers in the NBA’s restart in Orlando.

He told reporters on Wednesday he’s “definitely here trying to play” and not thinking about the money reasons. He says just wants to lace them up. Via J. Michael of the Indy Star.

Oladipo: "I'm definitely here trying to play." #Pacers — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 15, 2020

Oladipo on discussions with league about his getting paid if he doesn't play in Orlando: "I haven't talked to them. I don't have any control of that. I'm just focused on my knee" #Pacers — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 15, 2020

There has been a dispute about Oladipo’s health and salary. After sitting out about a year with a ruptured quadriceps tendon above his right knee, Oladepo returned to play 13 games before the NBA season was shut down. When it came time to make a decision on playing in the restart, Oladipo announced he was sitting out due to increased injury risk during a quick ramp-up to play. However, the league saw the games played — and the fact Oladipo traveled with the team to Orlando and is practicing full speed, leading to increasing optimism he’ll play — and said he would be counted as a player not out due to injury. Which means Oladipo would not get paid for the games in Orlando — that’s $2.8 million if the Pacers got swept in the first round, and $3.2 million if they play at least six games.

Oladipo: "I made a decision that I felt that was best for my career. Was that wrong for me to do? I don't think so." — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 15, 2020

After working out down in Orlando without restrictions, Victor Oladipo sounds like a guy ready to play.

After saying his body is trending in the right direction: "There's a strong possibility I might play." #Pacers — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 15, 2020

Him feeling healthy no doubt factors into that decision, but in the NBA always follow the money. And there are $3 million reasons for Oladipo to lace them up.