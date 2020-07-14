What is everyones favorite NBA bubble pastime? Fishing.

What are NBA players doing to pass the time inside the bubble? We know it’s not attending poolside DJ sets (unless you’re Dwight Howard). There’s been some golf and some cornhole games, but what are guys really doing with their time?
Fishing.
Yes, fishing.
Fishing allowed on Lake Buena Vista on the Walt Disney World property, and NBA players are taking advantage. The most discussed NBA fisherman so far Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons — not because he caught something, but because he literally can’t throw a fish in the water standing next to a lake.
(Insert your own joke about that looking like Simmons’ jump shot here.)
Simmons is not alone. Paul George caught a good-sized fish.
So did Luka Doncic.
Doncic’s teammate Boban Marjanovic caught one as well, but it’s hard to tell if the fish is that small or Boban is just so huge it throws the perspective off.
Houston’s Ben McLemore and Robert Covington picked up the rod and reel.
And then there is the Clippers Montrezl Harrell teaching Patrick Beverley how to fish while Lou Williams looks on.
This is all catch and release — nobody gets to take this back to the poolside grill, clean it, and cook it up. Just hope for the fish’s sake it’s not Ben Simmons doing the releasing.
We’ve all had (or been) annoyingly loud hotel neighbors — but nobody quite like Miami’s Jimmy Butler.
Security got a noise complaint about one of the NBA Walt Disney World bubble hotel rooms, and when staff went to the door they found Butler, drenched in sweat, saying he was working out and dribbling a ball around in his room. All that according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT, who is in the bubble.
Considering Butler is known for early — like 3 a.m. early — workouts, there’s a good chance this happened when most of the hotel was sleeping.
If one were into conspiracy theories, one might think Butler called security on himself then made sure the story was leaked, just to make sure the legend of his work ethic carried into the bubble. I’m not saying that did happen, I’m saying there is a better than zero chance it happened that way.
In other Butler related news, he told reporters on Tuesday he was not going to have a social justice message on his jersey, but he also didn’t want to have his name there. He wanted the space blank. It seems unlikely the NBA will let that happen.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia. Gary Harris, Torrey Craig and Michael Porter Jr. didn’t travel with Denver to Orlando, either.
And neither did backup point guard Monte Morris.
Eric Woodyard of ESPN:
This doesn’t explicitly say Morris contracted coronavirus. But like a report on Rockets star James Harden “feeling fine,” an assessment of symptoms invites speculation.
At least Jokic, as expected, arrived at Disney World.
Nuggets:
Mike Singer of The Denver Post:
Jokic has finished his quarantine but still needs to undergo physical testing by team staffers before he can practice, according to a team source. Jokic is slated to watch Tuesday night’s practice.
It was already difficult to predict how Jokic would fare physically in the resumption. His illness and delayed travel only add variables.
There isn’t much clarity on the rest of the roster, either. Harris is Denver’s starting shooting guard. Morris, Craig and Porter are key reserves.
When seeding games begin later this month, will the Nuggets resemble the team we saw most of the season? As the team’s top player, Jokic returning is a huge step. But depth was a strength of Denver’s, and that’s in jeopardy.
The Nets – decimated by coronavirus and other issues – signed Michael Beasley.
Now, he has coronavirus.
Beasley traveled to Disney World and began his quarantine, according to Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks. But Beasley’s return to the NBA hit a snag.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The NBA announced that two players tested positive for coronavirus during their initial quarantine at Disney World then returned home or to isolation housing. It’s unclear whether Beasley is one of those two players or another case.
An infected player inside the bubble post-quarantine is the NBA’s nightmare scenario. But I’ve seen no evidence Beasley progressed past his quarantine… which was designed precisely to catch an infection before he spread it to others.
However, this situation raises public-health concerns.
Many jurisdictions have limited gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not enough to say people can decide their own risk tolerances. Because coronavirus is so contagious, everyone who contracts it could spread it to others – including those who are trying to minimize their own risk but can’t feasibly completely isolate.
Because of the NBA restart, Beasley traveled to Orlando and now back. How much responsibility does the league bear to ensure he doesn’t expose others en route?
The Nets also face concerns. They’re already down Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Wilson Chandler and Nicolas Claxton. Will Brooklyn replace Beasley? If so, with whom?
And of course there’s Beasley. Hopefully, he recovers smoothly. But this is yet another complication for the 31-year-old who still faces a five-game suspension (consistent with a third marijuana violation) and struggled on and off the court with the Lakers last season.
When the NBA created a hotline for players to anonymously report violations inside the bubble, numerous questions emerged. How often would it get used? What consequences would told-on players face? Would other players resent how often Chris Paul called?
Some answers are emerging.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Kings center Richaun Holmes and Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo are each quarantined after breaking protocols. It’s unclear how their violations were detected.
Yes, there is a culture against snitching. That this report is snitching about snitching is truly something.
But there’s too much at stake – health of hundreds of people and a lot of money – to take these protocols lightly. Everyone at the NBA’s Disney World campus is entrusting their safety (and, for players, whose salaries are tied to revenue, livelihood) to those around them. It’s important everyone involved acts responsibly.