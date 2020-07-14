Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia. Gary Harris, Torrey Craig and Michael Porter Jr. didn’t travel with Denver to Orlando, either.

And neither did backup point guard Monte Morris.

Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

Nuggets guard Monte Morris hasn’t entered the Orlando bubble yet, but a source confirmed he does plan on traveling to Orlando and joining the team once he’s cleared. His latest COVID-19 test is currently pending, but he’s asymptotic while waiting for the results. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 13, 2020

This doesn’t explicitly say Morris contracted coronavirus. But like a report on Rockets star James Harden “feeling fine,” an assessment of symptoms invites speculation.

At least Jokic, as expected, arrived at Disney World.

Nuggets:

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

Jokic has finished his quarantine but still needs to undergo physical testing by team staffers before he can practice, according to a team source. Jokic is slated to watch Tuesday night’s practice.

It was already difficult to predict how Jokic would fare physically in the resumption. His illness and delayed travel only add variables.

There isn’t much clarity on the rest of the roster, either. Harris is Denver’s starting shooting guard. Morris, Craig and Porter are key reserves.

When seeding games begin later this month, will the Nuggets resemble the team we saw most of the season? As the team’s top player, Jokic returning is a huge step. But depth was a strength of Denver’s, and that’s in jeopardy.