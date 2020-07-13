Pacers increasingly optimistic that Victor Oladipo will play in restart

“With all the variables, from how I have to build my 5-on-5 workload back up, to the increased risk of a soft tissue injury which could delay my rehab, and the unknown exact set up of the bubble, I just can’t get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing… getting fully healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me.”
That was Pacers’star Victor Oladipo explaining why he would sit out the NBA restart in Orlando.
Then he got to the Walt Disney World property and saw the set up of the bubble, and he got in some five-on-five practices with teammates, and not it appears he might play after all, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Oladeipo may lace them up and play at the end of the month, but nothing is set in stone. Of course, a competitor like Oladipo wants to get on the court, and there is an unquestioned energy finally getting back out there after the coronavirus-forced interruption.
There are also another $2.7 million reasons for him to play (the salary he would lose sitting out). Countering that, Oladipo also got one more year under contract and his concerns about an injury from ramping up to fast are legitimate.
Oladipo missed more than a year after surgery to repair a torn right quad tendon. He played in 13 games before the league was shut down, and in the last five of those he averaged 18.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game.
Indiana enters the bubble as the five seed in the East, tied with the sixth-seed Sixers, and just two games back of the four seed Heat. There could be a lot of shakeups in the middle of the East standings, which would impact first-round playoff matchups.
The Pacers are a much more dangerous threat with Oladipo in the lineup, but the player and the team need to decide if now is the time to push that advantage.
The Nets – decimated by coronavirus and other issues – signed Michael Beasley.
Now, he has coronavirus.
Beasley traveled to Disney World and began his quarantine, according to Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks. But Beasley’s return to the NBA hit a snag.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The NBA announced that two players tested positive for coronavirus during their initial quarantine at Disney World then returned home or to isolation housing. It’s unclear whether Beasley is one of those two players or another case.
An infected player inside the bubble post-quarantine is the NBA’s nightmare scenario. But I’ve seen no evidence Beasley progressed past his quarantine… which was designed precisely to catch an infection before he spread it to others.
However, this situation raises public-health concerns.
Many jurisdictions have limited gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not enough to say people can decide their own risk tolerances. Because coronavirus is so contagious, everyone who contracts it could spread it to others – including those who are trying to minimize their own risk but can’t feasibly completely isolate.
Because of the NBA restart, Beasley traveled to Orlando and now back. How much responsibility does the league bear to ensure he doesn’t expose others en route?
The Nets also face concerns. They’re already down Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Wilson Chandler and Nicolas Claxton. Will Brooklyn replace Beasley? If so, with whom?
And of course there’s Beasley. Hopefully, he recovers smoothly. But this is yet another complication for the 31-year-old who still faces a five-game suspension (consistent with a third marijuana violation) and struggled on and off the court with the Lakers last season.
When the NBA created a hotline for players to anonymously report violations inside the bubble, numerous questions emerged. How often would it get used? What consequences would told-on players face? Would other players resent how often Chris Paul called?
Some answers are emerging.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Kings center Richaun Holmes and Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo are each quarantined after breaking protocols. It’s unclear how their violations were detected.
Yes, there is a culture against snitching. That this report is snitching about snitching is truly something.
But there’s too much at stake – health of hundreds of people and a lot of money – to take these protocols lightly. Everyone at the NBA’s Disney World campus is entrusting their safety (and, for players, whose salaries are tied to revenue, livelihood) to those around them. It’s important everyone involved acts responsibly.
The Kings have been hit especially hard by coronavirus.
Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker and Alex Len all tested positive. Richaun Holmes is quarantined after violating the NBA’s bubble protocols at Disney World.
And now Harrison Barnes reveals he was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Harrison Barnes:
Presumably, Barnes was among the 19 players the NBA announced tested positive for coronavirus in July in home markets.
“Primarily asymptomatic” is a strange assessment. Does Barnes mean he’s mildly symptomatic?
The Kings already faced an uphill climb for making the playoffs. At best, several of their players are falling behind in training. At worst, Sacramento will have its rotation depleted when games begin.
Hopefully, Barnes recovers and joins the team as he hopes. He has a personal stake in it. Even during the lengthy hiatus, Barnes stuck with his pledge not to shave or cut his hair until the Kings reach .500 (or, as he amended it, make the playoffs) or the season ends.
Among the continuing 22 NBA teams, players not playing in the resumption at Disney World essentially fall into two categories:
Pacers star Victor Oladipo lands in the gray area.
Oladipo, who returned from a year-long absence shortly before the season got suspended in March, said he was sitting out due to elevated risk of injury during a quick buildup. But he also traveled with the team to Orlando and is even practicing so well, Indiana is reportedly becoming increasingly optimistic he’ll play.
Is Oladipo healthy enough to play?
At stake for Oladipo:
- $2,763,158 if the Pacers get swept in the first round
- $2,993,421 if they play exactly five playoff games
- $3,223,684 if they play six or more playoff games
Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
The union believes Oladipo, who went to Orlando with the Pacers and then cleared quarantine so he could practice, should be paid his remaining salary, sources said.
The league, largely in an effort to set a precedent in case other players who are deemed healthy want to leave Orlando and no longer play, believes Oladipo has opted out and should not be paid, sources said. His public comments about feeling healthy has only solidified the league’s position on the matter, sources said.
The Pacers support Oladipo’s decision and are willing to pay him the salary whether he plays or not, sources said.
Presumably, if Oladipo plays, he’ll get paid like anyone else playing in the resumption. This controversy lingers only if Oladipo doesn’t play.
It’s unsurprising the Pacers don’t want to pick this fight with their star player, especially as he approaches 2021 free agency. Trying to avoid alienating their own players but not necessarily eager to pay for services not rendered, teams collectively want the league to handle these issues.
If teams had ample discretion, the Wizards might have said Davis Bertans – who chose to sit out – had some lingering injury. NBA players are rarely perfectly healthy. There’s always some physical issue to point to. Bertans will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and they want to re-sign him. What an easy way to build goodwill – and maybe even get a discount on Bertans’ next contract.
Obviously, the league doesn’t want those type of shenanigans. That’s why on outside rulings on players’ health can be important.
Oladipo might not be the only borderline case:
Oladipo’s situation might take care of itself if he decides to play. But the league might inquire more deeply into other situations.