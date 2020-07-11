Knicks coach interview
AP Photo

Mike Woodson reportedly has second coaching interview with Knicks

By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Let’s start with the reality of the situation: Every source where the Knicks are mentioned, every bit of reporting on this topic, says the New York coaching job is Tom Thibodeau’s to lose. He is the runaway favorite.

But if it’s not him, is it Mike Woodson deja vu?

The Knicks have done their due diligence in this search — they interviewed 11 people — and that now includes bringing back former New York coach Mike Woodson for a second interview, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

Friday was Woodson’s second interview with the club. Woodson and all other candidates had initial interviews with the Knicks last month or in the first week of July. The Knicks’ second-round interviews are expected to conclude in the coming days. It is unclear if any candidates will be asked to interview a third time.

New York plans to make a decision its next head coach before July 31, when the NBA resumes its regular season in Orlando.

Woodson is the last Knicks coach to win a playoff series (2013, if you’re keeping track) and had a 109-79 record in the job. David Fizdale — the coach the Knicks fired this season — wanted Woodson on his staff, but management shot it down, reports Marc Berman at the New York Post.

It’s difficult to imagine Leon Rose‘s first big move as Knicks president would be to reach back in time and restart the Woodson era. That’s not moving the franchise forward.

But Woodson and the Knicks are talking.

Celtics assistant Kara Lawson hired as Duke women’s basketball head coach

Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 11, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Grizzlies assistant coach Niele Ivey left for Notre Dame.

Now, the NBA is losing another assistant coach to women’s college basketball – the Celtics’ Kara Lawson.

Duke:

There’s a pipeline developing between female NBA assistant coaches and women’s college basketball. Florida also pursued Spurs assistant Becky Hammon a few years ago.

If Lawson and Ivey want to become NBA head coaches, this could be a step back. There’s a well-worn path from NBA assistant coach to NBA head coach. Jumping from women’s college basketball head coach to NBA head coach would be unprecedented.

But Duke women’s basketball head coach is a premier job, and it looks like a step up from her position in Boston.

Lawson sounded sharp as a TV analyst for the Wizards and, after getting hired by the Celtics last summer, quickly impressed in Boston. She’ll probably succeed with the Blue Devils.

If she does, that should create even more opportunities for her – including back in the NBA.

Last year, the Cavaliers hired Cal women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant coach. The pipeline can go both ways.

After two-year absence, Andre Roberson back on court with Thunder

Andre Roberson
Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The last time Andre Roberson stepped on an NBA court it was Jan. 17, 2018, in Detroit. It was a game that showed what he brought to that Oklahoma City team: Roberson had 5 points shooting 2-of-2, but he was +32 in his 25 minutes because of his elite defense and fit with the core group. He made that team better.

After two years of injuries and rehab, Roberson is back on the practice court with the Thunder in Orlando for the NBA restart. Here is what teammates were saying on the zoom conference calls from practice (via Royce Young of ESPN).

“Man, it’s the best thing ever,” Chris Paul said. “I used to have to fry Dre back in the day when I was on another team and he was the stopper for the Thunder.”

“He looked really, really good in terms of the way he was moving,” coach Billy Donovan said. “It was great to see him out there. I was really happy for him. But like we’ve talked about in the past, we’ll see how he can continue to build up and develop here over the next week, but he was out there today and he participated in everything.”

Andre Roberson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon back in January of 2018, then had multiple setbacks and challenges in his recovery. His initial timeline had him back before Christmas in the 2018-19 season, instead he is just now getting on the court, something that was both mentally challenging as well as physically.

It wouldn’t be fair to expect big minutes, or the All-Defensive Team level player, we saw from Roberson in the past. How Roberson will fit in with this Thunder team remains to be seen.

But just having him on the court should be a boost for the Thunder.

Short offseason, uncertain financial outlook may mean fewer coaches fired

76ers coach Brett Brown
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2020, 10:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Already this season, Kenny Atkinson was out in Brooklyn, the New York Knicks fired coach David Fizdale, and John Beilein was shown the door in Cleveland (with J.B. Bickerstaff hired to replace him). That was just the tip of the iceberg in expected NBA coaching changes this offseason, the buzz around the league was between four and up to 10 more coaches would be fired.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Now those same teams are looking at a shortened offseason, while at the same time the owners have taken a financial hit and aren’t thrilled about the idea of paying two coaches at once, and suddenly it looks like a lot more coaches are safe. Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps touched on that in their story about next season at ESPN.

After much chatter before the stoppage of changes in the coaching ranks, several league executives told ESPN that teams might be more likely to hang on to coaching staffs longer than planned to avoid paying out millions to coaches fired in current market conditions.

A lot front office sources around the NBA are speculating about the same thing.

Expect a few changes. Mike D’Antoni’s contract is up in Houston and few around the league expect him to return next season. Jim Boylen is considered the walking dead in Chicago where there is a new front-office regime. New York and Brooklyn still have to hire their guys.

However, other guys considered almost certainly gone — Brett Brown in Philadelphia or Scott Brooks in Washington, for example — may keep their gig another year because of the uncertain waters of the NBA right now. Maybe not, there could be firings, but don’t expect the tidal wave of coaching changes to wash over the NBA that everyone expected back in February.

Teams forced into difficult choices to trim traveling parties for restart

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — The 22 teams participating in the NBA restart were all at the Disney campus together for the first time Friday.

None of them, however, made it to the Orlando, Florida, area with their usual travel party.

Leaving families behind for several weeks — or maybe even three months, depending on how deep a team goes in the playoffs — during a pandemic isn’t the only hardship that teams are dealing with during this restart. Space limitations within the quasi-bubble at Disney also meant that teams had to cut their official traveling parties down to 37, including players, so many people who usually travel with a club aren’t on this trip.

“We’re not able to take everybody — and that stinks, because of the amount of work that they all put in every single day,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “We’ve tried to identify how to be the most efficient we can be with people that can be excellent remotely as well. I think that that’s one of the things that we’ve had to identify. In some cases, their excellence remotely probably hurt their chances of going initially.”

It’s expected that as the bubble population shrinks after six teams are eliminated from playoff contention and then eight more are ousted in the first postseason round, teams will be allowed to bring in more staff.

But until then, while teams are playing games on-site at Disney, there will be plenty of work done back in home markets and home arenas as well. Some teams left player development coaches behind, some even left assistant coaches, and all teams traveled with only one media relations staffer and one equipment manager. In normal circumstances, some teams travel with as many as three people to handle media requirements and two for equipment.

“You know, it’s tough,” Orlando President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “We kind of shied away from some of the language that was being thrown around — the whole idea of essential (staff) and non-essential (staff). It’s not about that. This is a very narrowly defined circumstance, and it requires certain skill sets to address this circumstance.”

Players counted against the list of 37, and most teams brought the full complement of 17 players. That left 20 spots for coaches, assistant coaches, player development, video, security, strength and conditioning, athletic training, media relations and content creators.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said the process of figuring out who goes and who doesn’t was brutal.

“We already have had a model of everybody sharing responsibilities,” Spoelstra said. “We already had a meeting about this where there’s an absolute understanding that this is an ‘all hands on deck’ situation. And that means bags, laundry, cleanup, everything … that’s not just for equipment managers, that’s everybody — coaches, trainers, weight room staff, head coach, coaches, we’re all going to be involved in every aspect of it.”

Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan also expressed disappointment that tough decisions had to be made on the staffing end.

He completely understands the NBA perspective. Keeping the number of people in the bubble manageable is a key part of the NBA’s plan for being able to finish the season; the more people in the bubble, the more risk there is of something going wrong.

“Everybody deserves the opportunity, but for the safety of the league and the players we can’t do that,” Donovan said. “So, what we’ve got to do is understand, whether it’s myself or assistant coaches, we may have to be setting up video equipment, we may have to have one of our coaches filming practice in Orlando. There’s things that we’re going to have to do that are going to be outside the box that will normally been taken care of.”