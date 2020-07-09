76ers star Joel Embiid wearing mask
Joel Embiid fully suited, masked and gloved for 76ers flight (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
76ers star Joel Embiid said of the NBA bubble at Disney World, “I don’t think it’s going to be safe enough.”

I don’t understand that comment. If it won’t be safe enough, why go?

But however exactly he feels, Embiid looks the part of someone who’d say that.

NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Embiid is listed at 7 foot, 280 pounds. Where did he get a suit so large?

If he desires protection from contracting and spreading coronavirus, the mask is great. If the noted jokester desires laughs, the suit is delivering.

This is definitely better than Rudy Gobert‘s attempt at coronavirus humor.

Kelly Loeffler says she won’t sell share of Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT
WNBA players are trying to oust Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican Georgia U.S. Senator, because she holds political stances they disagree with and is advocating against the league supporting Black Lives Matter.

Asked by Laura Ingraham on Fox News whether there was any chance she’d sell her share of the team, Loeffler said “No.”

Loeffler:

The amount of hypocrisy Loeffler displays here is staggering:

  • Loeffler says sports should unite people. The WNBA seems united behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler is the one challenging that unity. She wants people to unite around only messages she supports.
  • Loeffler condemns cancel culture. Yet, she’s trying to silence the many people within the WNBA who are speaking out.
  • Loeffler says politics don’t belong in sports. But she wants the WNBA to embrace a political symbol in the American flag. She tagged her interview about the basketball league with #gapol and #gasen. Loeffler is running to keep her seat, and she is using her sports-team ownership to amplify her message.

Loeffler has drawn comparisons to former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, whose record included doing far worse. But their commonality: They both clung to their team ownership as turmoil encircled them.

Terry Rozier: I didn’t know Michael Jordan’s Bulls three-peated twice until watching ‘The Last Dance’

Hornets guard Terry Rozier
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
Michael Jordan led the Bulls to championships in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Terry Rozier – who now plays for the Jordan-owned Hornets – was born in 1994. Jordan led the Bulls to championships in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

Like many younger people, Rozier gained new perspective by watching “The Last Dance.”

Rozier, via Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report:

“Just actually seeing this documentary, I learned so much,” he said. “I didn’t even know that they won three straight [championships two times]. I’m just being honest. … To do things like that in this league, you have to be super special.

Rozier previously said Jordan was the reason he chose Charlotte in free agency. And to not know even this?

Whatever else you think about Rozier, I respect this admission. It takes guts to be this embarrassingly honest.

Report: Pau Gasol near one-year deal to play for Barcelona

Pau Gasol Barcelona
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Pau Gasol, who just turned 40 this week, has said he wants to play one more season to give himself a chance of making the Spanish Olympic team next summer. He mentioned the Lakers or Barcelona as a preferred destination.

It looks like Gasol is headed back to where it all started for him, in Barcelona.

Nikos Varlas at eurohoops.net confirmed a rumor that had been floating around for a few days, that Gasol and Barcelona were near a deal.

The long-awaited return of the 40-year-old Spanish legend in Pau Gasol to the European basketball is very close to happening as the player is near an agreement in principle for a one-year deal with Barcelona. The deal is expected to get finalized later in the summer…

The ideal unfolding of Pau Gasol’s story would be that the Spaniard completes a full circle in his career with one year at Barca and then retire after one final Olympic run with the national team in Tokyo.

We have to start with the caveat: In these uncertain times, nothing is guaranteed until Gasol puts pen to paper, and that has yet to happen. This could all fall apart.

Gasol has to prove to Barca he can stay healthy — he only played 30 games in 2018-19, then signed with Portland for this season but never saw the court due to a foot injury and was waived. Add to that his age and, understandably, Barcelona will want their medical people to get a good look at Gasol before agreeing to anything.

It would be a great story if it did come together, even if Gasol’s role is limited. One of the great players ever out of Europe, he would return to the club of his youth for one more season in the Spanish league, then end his career on the international stage at the Olympics. After that, the Hall of Fame is waiting.

 

Joel Embiid on NBA bubble: ‘I don’t think it’s going to be safe enough’

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
76ers guard Shake Milton said, “I don’t really think we should be playing.” He’ll also presumably play for Philadelphia in the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

That’s not as hypocritical as it sounds at first. Milton is concerned about basketball overshadowing the current movement for racial justice (a concern also voiced by Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard). But players collectively decided to continue the season. NBA games will proceed, with or without Milton. At that point, his desire for collective action was eliminated. He had to make a personal choice and decided to play.

His 76ers teammate, Joel Embiid, has a much more confusing stance.

Embiid, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

I hated the idea,” Embiid said. “I feel like with everything that has been going on, it’s unfortunate what’s been going on in the world. Obviously people look at it in a different way. There might be some other reasons behind everything going on. To me, that part never mattered. To me, all I want is to stay healthy and stay safe, keep the people around me safe. I want to make sure I’m able to live for a long time and not have any sort of consequences in the future from this if I were to be in a situation where I was getting the virus.
Unfortunately, I’m not a big fan of the idea. But then again, I’m going to do my job. I’m not going to let the city down. I’m going to represent my city — that’s what I’ve always done — my family, my teammates. The mindset doesn’t change. It doesn’t matter the fact that I don’t like that idea and I still don’t believe in it. I don’t think it’s going to be safe enough.”

“Because I know I’m going to do the right things, I know I don’t ever do anything, I only play video games, I’m always home — I don’t do anything. But then again, I don’t trust those other guys to do the same. But, like I said, I’ve gotta do my job.

I don’t understand this. If Embiid doesn’t think the bubble is “going to be safe enough,” why go?

Of course, the bubble won’t be perfectly safe. Nothing is perfectly safe, and many normal activities are more dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic. Damian Lillard expressed similar distrust of other players follow the protocols.

But each player must make his own judgment about “safe enough.”

There are reasons to play – money (individually and collectively), a chance to win, representing those important to you. Those must be weighed against the risks. Embiid did that and seemingly decided to play.

Is he having second thoughts? Did he just not choose words carefully enough while discussing his very-legitimate concerns?

I’d like to hear more about what Embiid means.