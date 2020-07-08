NBA bubble
Players’ social media provides early glimpse of life inside NBA bubble

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Starting Tuesday (and through Thursday), players began arriving in Orlando to enter the NBA bubble and restart of the season.

Immediately, some took to social media to document the experience.

What’s life in the bubble like? For the first 24-48 hours, it looks like a hotel room — players get a coronavirus test soon after arrival, then have to quarantined in their hotel room until they pass that and a second test at least 24 hours later and are cleared. What are the rooms like? Orlando’s Evan Fournier gave us a glimpse.

Stuck in their rooms, the players are watching TV and eating the room-service meals provided — and food became an NBA Twitter topic.

Brooklyn’s Chris Chiozza had a meal that looked a little better.

As for the food, it should be noted the players will eat a lot better in the NBA bubble once they can go to the restaurants in the hotels, it’s just for the first couple days of quarantine they have to eat the mass-produced room service meals.

No matter the food, no matter how nice the room is, being stuck in a hotel room for a couple of days straight is not a lot of fun — which is why CJ McCollum had his own wine shipped to him at the hotel, just for this moment. At least he’s got a good glass.

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson summed up the mood of a lot of players those first couple of quarantine days in Orlando.

Things will look a lot better in a few days when players are out of their rooms and out on the practice courts.

Stephen Jackson on DeSean Jackson: ‘He’s speaking the truth’

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted a quote incorrectly attributed to Adolph Hitler: “because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America. The will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

That was obviously an insane and anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

The Eagles called Jackson’s statements “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.” Jackson apologized. Then apologized again. He also spoke to a rabbi and pledged to educate himself.

Meanwhile, former NBA player Stephen Jackson is defending DeSean Jackson’s initial comments.

Stephen Jackson in a series of Instagram videos (including one deleted):

So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments. He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he’s speaking the truth, right? He’s speaking the truth. You know he don’t hate nobody, but he’s speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others. But y’all don’t want us to educate ourselves. If it’s talking about the Black race, y’all ain’t saying nothing about it. They killing us. Police killing us and treating us like s—. Racism at an all-time high. But ain’t none of you NFL owners spoke up on that. Ain’t none of you teams spoke up on that. But the same team had a receiver that  said the word, to say n— publicly! And they gave him an extension! I play for the Big3. We have a Jewish owner. He understands where we stand and some of the things we say, but it’s not directed to him. It’s the way we’ve been treated.

With all this I be saying, and all these facts I be saying too, I try to make everything understandable for y’all, how it ain’t rocket science, how it’s simple, right? And it is people that’s on the side with us. It is people that understand what we saying and not hearing to respond or not hearing to debate what we’re saying. It’s a lot of people that’s listening to us that understanding what we’re saying is right and understanding, we’re not saying that to demean another race. We’re saying it to educate people and understand why we’re hurt, why we want equality. And a lot of people know what’s been done to us. They just ain’t never had the conversation and ain’t never had the guts to admit it. I want to salute Steve Kerr for reaching out. I want to salute the coach from Minnesota for reaching out. I want to salute Mark Cuban for reaching out. I want to salute Adam Silver for reaching out. Because they understand. It ain’t about hate. We just want equality.

Let me say this, too, to finish that last message. I don’t give a f— who I offend. Ain’t nobody gave a f—about offending us all this time. Ain’t nobody standing up when people are saying s—, racist s—, about us. So, no. I don’t give a f—about offending nobody. And that’s just what it is. If you know me, you know I love everybody the same way. But what I’m standing for now – if you don’t understand it, then you never knew me. You was just around me for the wrong reasons. Love for all who have love for all. It’s that simple. If you don’t love everybody, then so be it. That’s on you. But I’m looking to offend you. I’m looking to piss you off. The days of you being comfortable and treating people like s—is over. Big facts.

Jackson also posted a since-deleted message that included:

I don’t know  nothing about hitler and didn’t read d jack message. I’m not reading all that fam. [F—] hitler

Stephen Jackson said DeSean Jackson was “speaking the truth.”

How would Stephen Jackson know DeSean Jackson was speaking the truth without even reading what DeSean Jackson posted? That’s an absurd explanation, one way or the other.

At best, Stephen Jackson ignorantly defended DeSean Jackson. If that’s the case, Stephen Jackson should apologize, and we can all move on with Stephen Jackson merely losing credibility for speaking so strongly about something he didn’t even read.

Instead, Stephen Jackson doubles down.

Calling Big3 owner Jeff Kwatinetz one of the good ones doesn’t excuse Stephen Jackson’s offensive remarks. In fact, it’s remarkably similar to how white people sometimes problematically single out black people deemed acceptable. I wish Jackson would see that.

Stephen Jackson has led in the current movement for racial justice. He raises legitimate concerns about people not caring enough racism, including when former Eagles receiver Riley Cooper said the n-word in 2013.

But the Eagles condemned Cooper’s behavior and fined him. Yes, they later gave him a contract extension. Should they have cut him? There’s room for debate on how teams should handle players who say and do wrong things. It’s happening right now with DeSean Jackson.

The solution to bigotry toward black people, though, is not bigotry toward Jews.

Jackson also went astray when he said racism is at an all-time high. That is completely untrue, and saying otherwise demeans everything people have done to reduce racism. There’s still plenty of work left, but there has been SIGNIFICANT progress. That should be recognized.

Lastly, I don’t think Stephen Jackson knows Ryan Saunders’ name.

If Lakers win a title Avery Bradley will be given a ring. As he should.

Avery Bradley ring
John McCoy/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT
How this ever became a topic for debate is ridiculous — of course Avery Bradley will get a championship ring if the Lakers win a title at the NBA’s restart this season.

Bradley was the Lakers starting two guard for most of the season, bringing quality defense and 8.6 points per game, but opted not to play at the restart in Orlando. Bradley has a 6-year-old son who has had respiratory issues in the past and the NBA veteran prioritized his family’s safety (also Bradley has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement, something he can continue from home).

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told Avery Bradley he would still get a ring if they won, Bradley told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“Yes, [Lakers general manager] Rob Pelinka made me aware of the Lakers offering me a ring if they win the championship,” Bradley told Yahoo Sports via phone Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a very kind gesture on their part…

“Will I accept the ring? I’m neither here nor there about it,” Bradley told Yahoo Sports. “I am 10 years in this league. The physical possession of a ring doesn’t make me feel like more or less of a person. I play basketball strictly for enjoyment and to add to the support of my family. Supporting them is exactly what I’m doing right now.”

It is standard practice to give rings to players who contributed during the season even if they didn’t play in the playoffs (usually due to injury). This is a little different with Bradley opting out, but nobody should blame him for putting his family first. He deserves a ring.

That is if the Lakers win one, that other team from Los Angeles, and that other MVP-candidate up in Wisconsin, both may have something to say about that.

Rudy Gobert to replace name on jersey with ‘Equality’ as first social justice messages leak

Jazz center Rudy Gobert
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
“Equality” and “Vote” have proven popular among the first social justice messages on the back of NBA player jerseys have been leaked to the public.

The choices of nine NBA players were leaked by Chris Haynes of TNT and Yahoo Sports on Tuesday during Inside the NBA on TNT. Here is the first list:

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) – “Equality”
CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers) – “Education Reform”
Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers) – ‘Equality”
Kent Bazemore (Sacramento Kings) – “Education Reform”
Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia 76ers) – “Vote”
Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks) – “Equality”
Meyers Leonard (Miami Heat) – “Equality”
Ivica Zubac (Los Angeles Clippers) – “Enough”
Moe Wagner (Wizards) – “Vote”

The NBA is a multi-billion dollar business, so it wanted to allow for social justice messages on jerseys — but not any social justice message. It had to come from a pre-approved list (read: things that felt “safe” and would not offend the core audience). That did not sit well with players, but everyone is headed to Orlando for the restart for financial reasons, so of course this was a business decision. The list of approved messages is:

Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; Mentor.

NBA players will be arriving in Orlando through Thursday as the NBA starts to form its bubble and begin practices.

NBA coaches preach flexibility as first real practices about to begin

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 8, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Practice facilities in the NBA have been open for a couple of months, with one major element missing from them.

No team has had an actual practice yet.

Most of the work that has gone on in those buildings during the NBA’s shutdown has been voluntary, and all of it has been of the individual variety – one player working at one basket with one ball. That changes starting Thursday, when the first handful of teams at the Disney complex will be permitted to have full-fledged practices again.

“Every day will be an adventure, a little bit of, `OK, here’s where we are today, this practice will reflect this, tomorrow’s practice might be totally different,”‘ Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “And that’s what makes it interesting. It makes it fun. But it’s a little bit like a training camp. Every year you know you lay out all these grand plans and about the third practice you go, `Ooop, they’re out.”‘

The teams that arrived at Disney on Tuesday, assuming quarantines are completed and other issues haven’t popped up, will likely be permitted to practice sometime Thursday. More teams arrive Wednesday and Thursday, so their first practice sessions, in theory, would be as early as Friday and Saturday respectively.

Teams will be assigned a three-hour window and be able to run practice on a pair of side-by-side courts, with training and weight rooms nearby. Disney staff will clean and disinfect everything after one team leaves, preparing it for the next team to arrive.

“Just like with probably everything the league is doing, I think it’d be wise to have a degree of flexibility sprinkled in with everything that you’re planning, a degree of being able to either back off or turn it up a little bit, either way,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But to be honest with you, that happens a lot even in the normal season. There’s a plan for the first practice and we’ll see how it goes.”

Players haven’t even been allowed to play 1-on-1 yet at team facilities, per the rules of the individual workouts. That all changes at Disney, where teams will be able to practice for about two weeks before a series of three scrimmages begin on July 22.

The season resumes on July 30. Players have said throughout the shutdown that having only three weeks of actual practice to get ready for game action may not be enough – but that’s what the league ultimately decided the schedule would allow.

Most NBA coaches – D’Antoni, Budenholzer, Dallas’ Rick Carlisle and more – are going into this believing that plans have to be flexible.

“It’s not going to be a typical training camp where you jump in on Day One and just go full-bore,” Carlisle said. “Our players have done a great job of working on their individual conditioning with individual workouts with the coaches on the floor on a 1-to-1 basis … so I feel really good about where we’re at. But this is a different situation, it’s a different time, it’s a different set of circumstances.”

Toronto, the reigning NBA champion, has been on the road for a couple of weeks already, getting their individual work in at a pre-camp of sorts in Fort Myers, Florida. The Raptors couldn’t get their pre-Disney work in at home because of travel restrictions that would have applied to players coming into Canada from the U.S.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said his players haven’t dreaded the 1-on-0 work that they’ve been limited to so far, saying his team has approached these weeks with “great professionalism” and that his plans for Disney are fairly loose right now.

“I don’t really know where we’re at,” Nurse said. “I can see individually. I think we look really good. But, what will that translate to when we get back into, you know, calling plays and running defenses and doing some things? … I know that I’m sensing they really want to play basketball.”

The Los Angeles Lakers arrive at Disney on Thursday, and while coach Frank Vogel isn’t looking forward to weeks and potentially months away from his family, he believes the individual workouts have gotten the Western Conference leaders ready.

He said those solo sessions have been designed in large part to get players back into some sort of practice shape, with the hope of being able to hit the ground running when everyone can finally be together again at Disney.

“We just want it to be as high as possible to minimize risk of injury and just further the conditioning along as much as we can,” Vogel said. “So, guys have been able to work pretty diligently the last few days or so. And, you know, we’re looking forward to wrapping this up and getting on that plane.”