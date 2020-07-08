Orlando Magic
Magic player tests positive for coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
The race for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference keeps getting sadder. Somehow.

The Nets are decimated. The Wizards are missing their best players. And the Magic – who already have Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu sidelined – have complications with Markelle Fultz and another unnamed player.

Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel:

The Orlando Magic entered the NBA bubble Tuesday without an unidentified player who tested positive for COVID-19 and guard Markelle Fultz, whose entry was delayed due to a personal issue.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said during a videoconference with reporters on Tuesday that Fultz is dealing with a personal matter unrelated to the virus. His absence is excused and the league is aware of his situation, according to Weltman. He said Fultz is following all safety protocols and expects a “seamless transition” for the guard’s return, although Weltman did not have a specific timetable for when that will be.

It’s unclear whether the unnamed player was among the 25 players the NBA announced tested positive.

Fultz and the other player will have to follow protocols for players travelling to Disney World after their teams arrive.

The Magic have D.J. Augustin and Michael Carter-Williams at point guard if Fultz is unavailable. But I’ll take Weltman at his word that Fultz will return to the team smoothly.

Philadelphia’s Shake Milton: “I don’t really think we should be playing”

Shake Milton Philadelphia
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
There are a lot of players with doubts about the NBA’s restart bubble. They’re going, in part because they understand the financial implications of not going, but there is far from universal enthusiasm for the NBA’s plan.

Put Philadelphia’s Shake Milton in that concerned group.

The Sixers’ two guard, expected to play a significant role in his team’s chances at the restart, expressed real concerns about the bubble in a conference call with reporters Tuesday. Courtesy NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I don’t really think we should be playing,” Milton said in a video conference call with reporters Tuesday, “but I think the NBA is doing all that they can to make the environment as safe as possible. My teammates want to play so we’re going to go down there and try to win…

“I think [the spread of the virus], and then also I feel like there’s a lot of other stuff going on,” Milton said. “There are issues going on right now in the world that are way bigger than a sport, way bigger than the game of basketball. I feel like we’re on the cusp of finally having people tune in and really try to listen and try to understand more about the things that are happening in our country. I feel like the moment is too big right now and I don’t want the game of basketball to overshadow it.”

Milton said he wanted to know more about how the league plans to highlight social justice and take concrete steps toward making a change.

Milton isn’t the only Sixers player saying he doesn’t like the restart plan, here is what Joel Embiid said on his call with reporters:

“Unfortunately, I’m not a big fan of the idea. But then again, I’m going to do my job. I’m not going to let the city down. I’m going to represent my city — that’s what I’ve always done — my family, my teammates. The mindset doesn’t change. It doesn’t matter the fact that I don’t like that idea and I still don’t believe in it. I don’t think it’s going to be safe enough.”

Even with all those concerns, Milton and Embiid are headed to Orlando with teammates.

Milton is going to be asked to play a big role — possibly starting in place of Al Horford — and bring much-needed shooting and floor spacing to the roster. Philadelphia starts the seeding games July 30 as the six seed but is looking to move up in a tight middle of the East. They are a dark horse threat at the restart — with Embiid, a healthy Ben Simmons, and an elite defense — but they need to find a steady offense while defending well, a combo that eluded them earlier this season.

Stephen Jackson on DeSean Jackson: ‘He’s speaking the truth’

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted a quote incorrectly attributed to Adolph Hitler: “because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep America’s secret the Jews will blackmail America. They will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

That was obviously an insane and anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

The Eagles called Jackson’s statements “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.” Jackson apologized. Then apologized again. He also spoke to a rabbi and pledged to educate himself.

Meanwhile, former NBA player Stephen Jackson is defending DeSean Jackson’s initial comments.

Stephen Jackson in a series of Instagram videos (including one deleted):

So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments. He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he’s speaking the truth, right? He’s speaking the truth. You know he don’t hate nobody, but he’s speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others. But y’all don’t want us to educate ourselves. If it’s talking about the Black race, y’all ain’t saying nothing about it. They killing us. Police killing us and treating us like s—. Racism at an all-time high. But ain’t none of you NFL owners spoke up on that. Ain’t none of you teams spoke up on that. But the same team had a receiver that  said the word, to say n— publicly! And they gave him an extension! I play for the Big3. We have a Jewish owner. He understands where we stand and some of the things we say, but it’s not directed to him. It’s the way we’ve been treated.

With all this I be saying, and all these facts I be saying too, I try to make everything understandable for y’all, how it ain’t rocket science, how it’s simple, right? And it is people that’s on the side with us. It is people that understand what we saying and not hearing to respond or not hearing to debate what we’re saying. It’s a lot of people that’s listening to us that understanding what we’re saying is right and understanding, we’re not saying that to demean another race. We’re saying it to educate people and understand why we’re hurt, why we want equality. And a lot of people know what’s been done to us. They just ain’t never had the conversation and ain’t never had the guts to admit it. I want to salute Steve Kerr for reaching out. I want to salute the coach from Minnesota for reaching out. I want to salute Mark Cuban for reaching out. I want to salute Adam Silver for reaching out. Because they understand. It ain’t about hate. We just want equality.

Let me say this, too, to finish that last message. I don’t give a f— who I offend. Ain’t nobody gave a f—about offending us all this time. Ain’t nobody standing up when people are saying s—, racist s—, about us. So, no. I don’t give a f—about offending nobody. And that’s just what it is. If you know me, you know I love everybody the same way. But what I’m standing for now – if you don’t understand it, then you never knew me. You was just around me for the wrong reasons. Love for all who have love for all. It’s that simple. If you don’t love everybody, then so be it. That’s on you. But I’m looking to offend you. I’m looking to piss you off. The days of you being comfortable and treating people like s—is over. Big facts.

Jackson also posted a since-deleted message that included:

I don’t know  nothing about hitler and didn’t read d jack message. I’m not reading all that fam. [F—] hitler

Stephen Jackson said DeSean Jackson was “speaking the truth.”

How would Stephen Jackson know DeSean Jackson was speaking the truth without even reading what DeSean Jackson posted? That’s an absurd explanation, one way or the other.

At best, Stephen Jackson ignorantly defended DeSean Jackson. If that’s the case, Stephen Jackson should apologize, and we can all move on with Stephen Jackson merely losing credibility for speaking so strongly about something he didn’t even read.

Instead, Stephen Jackson doubles down.

Calling Big3 owner Jeff Kwatinetz one of the good ones doesn’t excuse Stephen Jackson’s offensive remarks. In fact, it’s remarkably similar to how white people sometimes problematically single out black people deemed acceptable. I wish Jackson would see that.

Stephen Jackson has led in the current movement for racial justice. He raises legitimate concerns about people not caring enough racism, including when former Eagles receiver Riley Cooper said the n-word in 2013.

But the Eagles condemned Cooper’s behavior and fined him. Yes, they later gave him a contract extension. Should they have cut him? There’s room for debate on how teams should handle players who say and do wrong things. It’s happening right now with DeSean Jackson.

The solution to bigotry toward black people, though, is not bigotry toward Jews.

Jackson also went astray when he said racism is at an all-time high. That is completely untrue, and saying otherwise demeans everything people have done to reduce racism. There’s still plenty of work left, but there has been SIGNIFICANT progress. That should be recognized.

Lastly, I don’t think Stephen Jackson knows Ryan Saunders’ name.

If Lakers win a title Avery Bradley will be given a ring. As he should.

Avery Bradley ring
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT
How this ever became a topic for debate is ridiculous — of course Avery Bradley will get a championship ring if the Lakers win a title at the NBA’s restart this season.

Bradley was the Lakers starting two guard for most of the season, bringing quality defense and 8.6 points per game, but opted not to play at the restart in Orlando. Bradley has a 6-year-old son who has had respiratory issues in the past and the NBA veteran prioritized his family’s safety (also Bradley has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement, something he can continue from home).

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told Avery Bradley he would still get a ring if they won, Bradley told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“Yes, [Lakers general manager] Rob Pelinka made me aware of the Lakers offering me a ring if they win the championship,” Bradley told Yahoo Sports via phone Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a very kind gesture on their part…

“Will I accept the ring? I’m neither here nor there about it,” Bradley told Yahoo Sports. “I am 10 years in this league. The physical possession of a ring doesn’t make me feel like more or less of a person. I play basketball strictly for enjoyment and to add to the support of my family. Supporting them is exactly what I’m doing right now.”

It is standard practice to give rings to players who contributed during the season even if they didn’t play in the playoffs (usually due to injury). This is a little different with Bradley opting out, but nobody should blame him for putting his family first. He deserves a ring.

That is if the Lakers win one, that other team from Los Angeles, and that other MVP-candidate up in Wisconsin, both may have something to say about that.

Players’ social media provides early glimpse of life inside NBA bubble

NBA bubble
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Starting Tuesday (and through Thursday), players began arriving in Orlando to enter the NBA bubble and restart of the season.

Immediately, some took to social media to document the experience.

What’s life in the bubble like? For the first 24-48 hours, it looks like a hotel room — players get a coronavirus test soon after arrival, then have to quarantined in their hotel room until they pass that and a second test at least 24 hours later and are cleared. What are the rooms like? Orlando’s Evan Fournier gave us a glimpse.

Stuck in their rooms, the players are watching TV and eating the room-service meals provided — and food became an NBA Twitter topic.

Brooklyn’s Chris Chiozza had a meal that looked a little better.

Players will eat a lot better in the NBA bubble once they can go to the restaurants in the hotels, it’s just for the first couple days of quarantine they have to eat room service meals.

“During the required quarantine period when teams first arrive to the NBA Campus at Orlando, meals are delivered directly to hotel rooms,” a league spokesperson told NBC Sports. “Each of the 22 NBA teams were paired with a Disney culinary team, who meets with each NBA team’s nutritionists regularly to create menus to support specific team needs. After clearing quarantine, players will also have access to various restaurants on campus and delivery options to choose from. Players will receive three meals a day and four meals on gamedays. There is never a shortage of food options – players can always request additional food by speaking with their team nutritionists.”

No matter the food, no matter how nice the room is, being stuck in a hotel room for a couple of days straight is not a lot of fun — which is why CJ McCollum had his own wine shipped to him at the hotel, just for this moment. At least he’s got a good glass.

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson summed up the mood of a lot of players those first couple of quarantine days in Orlando.

Things will look a lot better in a few days when players are out of their rooms and out on the practice courts.