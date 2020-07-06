Suns guard Devin Booker vs. Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Rumor: Knicks could trade for Suns star Devin Booker

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks’ reported plan of trading for a disgruntled star initially focused on Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. But now joined by D'Angelo Russell, Towns is more likely to stay in Minnesota. The Knicks are also expected to hire Tom Thibodeau, with whom Towns had differences.

So, New York needs a new pipe dream.

How about Devin Booker?

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

However, since Leon Rose was hired as president, the player to watch out for most is Suns combo guard Devin Booker, according to league sources.

This vague report sounds like fantasy.

Rose represented Booker before getting hired by the Knicks. But discussion of agents-turned-team executives landing their former clients far outpaces the reality of it actually happening.

With four more seasons left on his contract, Booker also has little leverage to choose his team. He could demand a trade from the Suns and make them feel compelled to move him. But the main way for players to pick their trade destination is refusing to re-sign with undesirable teams. Booker threatening to leave in 2024 wouldn’t scare off many teams any time soon. And plenty of other teams could offer more than the Knicks, whose top assets include their own first-rounders, two Mavericks first-rounders, R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox. The most valuable of those assets – New York’s own first-rounders – would become less valuable with a prime Booker.

Besides, would Booker really try to steer himself to New York? He has shown impatience in Phoenix, which has the NBA’s worst winning percentage (29%) since he entered the league and remains bad. But the team with the second-worst winning percentage in that span (33%)?

The Knicks.

Sean Marks denies rumor of Nets trying to poach Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

Former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Nets are reportedly seeking a blue-chip coach as they hope to enter championship contention. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is one of the greatest coach’s of all-time, a five-time champion.

Brooklyn’s coach must get along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant and especially Irving have appeared fond of Popovich.

Nets owner Joe Tsai has the deep pockets to give a raise to Popovich, who’s reportedly already the NBA’s highest-paid coach.

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks played and worked for Popovich in San Antonio.

The Spurs will likely have their lengthy playoff streak end. Of their two biggest stars, LaMarcus Aldridge keeps talking about returning to the Trail Blazers and DeMar DeRozan is reportedly unhappy in San Antonio.

Could all that circumstantial evidence add up to the Nets hiring Popovich?

Gerald Brown on “Let’s Get Technical:”

There’s a story going around that the owner of the Brooklyn Nets is looking to make a Godfather offer to Gregg Popovich. And when I say the Godfather, it’s something he can’t refuse. Hearing this story – and it’s probably going to circulate a little bit more in the days to come – I’m not really buying it at all.

It’s telling that the person who sent the rumor mainstream did so with the caveat that he doesn’t believe it.

Marks threw even more cold water on the rumor.

Marks on “Benigno and Roberts” on WFAN:

Pop has a job. So, I will say that. And, obviously, we all know he’s an amazing, amazing coach, and to be quite frank, an even better leader. So, I will let Pop continue to coach for the Spurs, and he owes it to them and they owe it to him. I’m sure he’s quite happy there.

That’s a strong denial. If he believed Popovich might come to Brooklyn, Marks probably wouldn’t say Popovich “owes it” to the Spurs to keep coaching them. That wouldn’t cover for a possible move while things are worked out privately. That backs Popovich into a corner.

Popovich is 71 and appears quite comfortable in San Antonio. For all the speculation on why Popovich could join the Nets, there are also strong reasons it wouldn’t make sense.

WNBA: 7 of 137 players tested positive for coronavirus (5.1%)

WNBA
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2020, 12:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The WNBA plans to hold a shortened season in Florida – no easy feat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WNBA release:

In tests conducted of 137 WNBA players between June 28-July 5, seven players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until she satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.

Players and staff from 11 of the 12 WNBA teams will arrive at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida today.  The Indiana Fever will delay their travel by at least five days in an abundance of caution due to the CDC’s close contact self-quarantine requirements.

That’s 5.1% – similar to the NBA’s first round of testing for its resumption (5.3%).

A difference between the leagues? Staff positive rate. In the NBA, it was 1.1%. In the WNBA, it’s even lower.

Howard Megdal of High Post Hoops:

The NBA should take a lesson from the Fever’s travel schedule. Flexibility is important. As NBA commissioner Adam Silver once said, “It’s about the data and not the date.” The data dictated Indiana not travel on the originally scheduled date. So, the plan changed.

NBA teams are scheduled to travel to Disney World on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Will any of their trips be delayed?

CJ McCollum talks social justice, basketball, and wine in Orlando

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As a VP of the players’ union, CJ McCollum has had to grapple with important issues the past month as the Trail Blazers prepare to head to Orlando for the NBA restart. The health and safety of himself and other players. And how to use the NBA platform to maintain and further the social justice movement while on the Disney campus.

Then there’s how to make sure there is enough good wine in the Orlando hotel where he stays.

“I’ve already organized my shipment to come in…” McCollum said, with a smile. He (along with LeBron James and others) is a member of the league’s growing wine-loving culture. “I’m sending some of my stuff down there as well [McCollum has his own wine label], so it will be a nice change of speed, especially during that isolation period we have to go through [upon arrival] when we have to spend 24 to 48 hours in our rooms without leaving. It will be nice to watch TV shows and have a nice glass.”

Organizing wine shipments has been just one of the many things on McCollum’s plate lately, from talking to fellow players about life in the Orlando bubble to talking with his father about grooming and style through a partnership with Old Spice.

McCollum admitted he’s been glued to his phone talking to players for a month or more as momentum for the NBA restart picked up pace. As a vice president of the National Basketball Players’ Association, players were reaching out to him for answers — answers that kept evolving over time.

So did the questions. At first, the questions were about whether or not there would be a return to play, how it would work, and what life would be like in the bubble.

“But now it’s more around what impact we can make to support what is going on in the real world, to continue to support Black Lives Matter and the things we’re facing as a society,” McCollum told NBC Sports. “Those are the calls we’re having now. How can we impact? How can we spread awareness on certain things in the world that are going on? …

“The biggest thing is to take advantage of the platform [in Orlando], to coincide with the NBA and figure out productive ways we can continue to spread information, to continue to educate, to continue to put light on things that have often been behind closed doors and never been brought out to the public eye. So I think those are the conversations we’ll continue to have.”

Even those social justice questions are starting to evolve, McCollum said, changing from how players and the league can make a statement to how they can help take concrete steps to further that change.

“We’re definitely looking for actionable items and collectively we’re brainstorming ideas on how to empower the masses, especially minorities, to vote,” McCollum said. “To try to put an emphasis on voter suppression where you have cities that might have one polling place for 600,000 or 700,000 people. We’re trying to eliminate those kinds of situations and the key is to educate as many people as we can.”

Voting rights are just the tip of the iceberg. There is also a focus on other issues, such as prison reform, McCollum said. Also finding ways to get people of color move into more powerful positions in Fortune 500 and other major companies — including the NBA. McCollum emphasized the NBA needs to lead by example.

Then there was taking the time to sit down with his father and talk grooming, something Old Spice put together recently for Father’s Day.

“It was really, really cool. Thank you to Old Spice for bringing us together and helping us catch up,” McCollum said. “We discussed style and grooming from the ‘50s, 60s, ‘70s up to now. It’s really understanding why I really take so much pride in my overall grooming, my overall health and overall freshness.”

On top of all that, there’s McCollum’s day job — a 22.5 point a game two guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, a team heading to Orlando with a real belief they can catch Memphis as the eighth seed and become a dangerous playoff team.

McCollum and his teammates have been working their way back into shape, but players from all teams are concerned about not ramping up too fast after this forced break. Nobody wants an injury.

“I think going through training camp, the restart, coaches and trainers are going to have to be very careful with the load increase,” McCollum said.

It’s going to be a lot of work for McCollum, work that will not stop when the Portland charter touches down in Orlando.

At least when McCollum heads back to his room he knows there will be a good bottle of wine waiting for him.

Ben Simmons: “I’m feeling better than I was at the start of the season”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons’ back pain threw his postseason status into uncertainty had the NBA season reached its natural conclusion.

Check out Simmons these days on Instagram.

He’s muscular, spry — and throwing down dunks without a wince on his face. The All-Star guard who watched the Philadelphia 76ers from the bench during the final days in March is now healthy, confident and ready to dominate.

“I’m feeling better than I was at the start of the season,” Simmons said Thursday. “I’ve been working since I had the injury, working until now to be prepared for whatever happens and wherever we go. I’m feeling great and been rehabbing this whole time, so I’ve been feeling ready and I’m very comfortable.”

Simmons, the NBA’s leader in steals, had been quiet except for social media posts since the league shut down March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 23-year-old had missed eighth straight games and was receiving daily treatment for nerve issues in his lower back when the season stopped. Simmons said Thursday it was “hard to judge” his readiness for a postseason run in April and beyond. But the extended break gave Simmons — and banged-up All-Star teammate Joel Embiid — enough time to rest, rehab and regroup for when the NBA resumes July 30 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida.

Simmons’ last game was Feb. 22, when he took such a hard fall in Milwaukee that he was left lying on his back, vomiting from the pain.

He is good to go now and can help the Sixers resume their push to win their first NBA title since 1983.

“I’ll be ready to go,” he said. “I’m feeling good. I put on a lot more muscle. I’m ready to go and get rolling.”

Simmons averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games. Entering a season with NBA championship expectations, the Sixers (39-26) were a disappointing sixth in the Eastern Conference and coach Brett Brown’s job status was a hot topic in Philadelphia. Brown, whose contract runs through 2021-22, may have gained some more time to fix the Sixers because of the shutdown. The Sixers had a roster of mismatched parts, injuries and abysmal road record (10-24) that pushed them toward the brink of being a bust.

Philly needed the hiatus as much as any team in the league.

“We’ve beaten the best teams in the league,” Simmons said. “We’re a young, healthy team right now. We’re looking forward to get this opportunity and go all the way.”

And if the Sixers win it all, the title will be unlike any other in league history. They’ll spend three months living in a quasi-bubble at the Disney complex after an entire postseason is played without fans, with most if not all of that time away from friends and family.

“I trust in the NBA and those older vets like ’Bron, like CP3, who are ready to go down there,” Simmons said. “This is our job. I don’t have any problems with people who want to sit out. Everybody’s personal stuff is different. I want to get out there and play. I feel like it’s my responsibility to go down there and represent Philadelphia in the highest way possible. I think this is the right way to do it.”