Report: NBA sets protocols for teams traveling to Disney World

NBA teams are scheduled to arrive in Disney World this week.
As the MLS has shown, traveling to the campus is an especially perilous time.
Obviously, NBA players who’ve tested positive for coronavirus and haven’t yet been cleared won’t be able to travel with their teams. But that’s not enough of a limitation.
If a player misses a scheduled coronavirus test in the two days prior to the team’s departure date — or has “extenuating circumstances” that have been disclosed to the league — he must arrange his own travel to join his team as the league restarts its season. The player has the option of flying on a charter flight at the player’s expense, traveling by car, or flying commercial, the memo said. If a player flies privately or drives, he will have to have two negative test results before resuming basketball activities. If he flies commercially, the player must have three consecutive negative test results, according to the memo.
When arriving at Disney World, all players must quarantine in their rooms until passing multiple coronavirus tests. But the quarantine – 36-48 hours – isn’t as long as initially reported (two weeks).
There’s a risk a player contracts coronavirus shortly before leaving for Orlando, passes two coronavirus tests upon arrival before the virus incubates then brings coronavirus into the bubble. It’s one of the diciest aspects of the NBA’s plan.
It’s also easy to see how players would resist being stuck in their rooms even longer.
So, taking extra steps to ensure players don’t arrive at Disney World with recently contracted coronavirus is important – and hopefully enough to keep everyone safe.