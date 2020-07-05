Former 76ers president Bryan Colangelo
Bryan Colangelo falsely says he was ‘absolved’ in burner-Twitter scandal with 76ers

By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Former 76ers president Bryan Colangelo bought a share of the Illawarra Hawks, an Australian team.

Which means revisiting the infamous burner scandal.

Colangelo resigned in Philadelphia in 2018 after his wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to operating several burner Twitter accounts that frequently praised Colangelo, revealed sensitive team information and sharply criticized 76ers players including Joel Embiid.

Colangelo, via Sam Phillips of The Sydney Morning Herald (hat tip: Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia):

“I haven’t addressed it very much over the course of the last two years. I have stayed very much under the radar on the topic because it’s a sensitive topic, for a lot of reasons,” Colangelo said.

“Family, personal, professional, or otherwise. I have to say I was dealt a pretty big blow, personally and professionally. And it’s been a difficult time dealing with the fallout. I was completely blindsided by the accusation and the storyline of the controversy.”

“Once that investigation was completed and I was absolved, I felt the appropriate thing to do – in conjunction with ownership there in Philly – was to mutually walk away.

“It was a difficult decision and a difficult time for me. But I have to say, it was a very, very difficult time for my family. Because of some of the reasons that came to light, it was something I thought was important not to talk about, quite frankly. And we’re still dealing with that.

“But the No.1 thing I thought needed to happen was trying to stay positive; preserve and love my family, protect their interests, emotionally or otherwise. And frankly, two years on, it’s gone. It’s in the past and I’m ready to move on.”

I sympathize with Colangelo and Bottini having a family issue play out publicly. That is unfortunate.

This answer also shows Colangelo doesn’t deserve credibility.

He wasn’t absolved. It was untrue when Colangelo said it at the time, and it’s untrue now.

The investigators concluded only that they found no forensic evidence that proved Colangelo knew of the Twitter accounts before they became public – and that they had a significant impediment to finding that evidence. Bottini deleted the contents of her phone before surrendering it for review.

The investigation also determined Colangelo was “careless and in some instances reckless in failing to properly safeguard sensitive, non-public, club-related information.”

Plus, Colangelo denied any knowledge of who ran the accounts at least two days after the news initially broke. Did Bottini really not tell him it was her by then?

Colangelo has paid a heavy price for this scandal. He lost his job leading an NBA front office, and he became a laughingstock. It will be difficult for him to rebuild his reputation.

But continuing to misrepresent the situation is not a good way to try.

Serge Ibaka says Raptors are ‘locked in’ for restart in Orlando

Serge Ibaka Raptors
By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Don’t sleep on the defending champions. Yes, Kawhi Leonard went home (and Danny Green went West, too), but Toronto proved to be no one-man show.  The Raptors are the two seed in the East with a 46-18 record, a +6.4 net rating that is fourth-best in the NBA, they have the second-best defense in the league, they have an emergent superstar in Pascal Siakam who is surrounded by other stars such as Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, and Fred VanVleet. Toronto is playoff tested.

And the Raptors are “locked in” for the NBA restart, according to Serge Ibaka.

Here is what the veteran said in a conference call with reporters on Saturday, via Steven Loung of Sportsnet Canada.

“Mentally, I think we’re ready,” Ibaka said. “Mentally as a team, I can see from everybody, I think mentally we’re ready. We know what is waiting for us out there, now it’s time to get a little bit (of) game condition and then we’ll be good to go…

“I saw just how everyone is in great shape. They came here in great shape and as soon as we got here everyone was starting to put in work,” Ibaka said. “I’ve been in the league for 11 years. You can see when people are locked in and they’re ready mentally, and when they’re not. So I can tell you right now mentally everybody is ready. Everybody is ready.”

Any run to the Finals out of the East goes through Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Raptors have the confidence of having beat them last season. It’s no secret the Raptors want to make a run at  Antetokounmpo in 2021 and a good showing by their young core in this postseason helps the “come join us” pitch (even if it is a longshot). Boston and its emerging young stars — and another elite defense — also are lurking as a threat.

Toronto, however, cannot be overlooked. VanVleet and Gasol are back healthy, Norman Powell has stepped up this season giving the team more depth, and Nick Nurse has been a master of putting players in the right positions to succeed.

Toronto is healthy and, to hear Ibaka tell it, in shape. This is a strong, deep roster that understands what it takes to win in the playoffs. The Raptors have not earned the rights to be favorites in the East heading to Orlando, but sleep on this team at your own risk.

Chris Bosh says he borrowed, never returned Pat Riley’s 2006 Heat championship ring

Chris Bosh and Heat president Pat Riley
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Heat president Pat Riley famously put his championship rings on the table to recruit LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in the summer of 2010. Riley apparently even let Bosh keep Miami’s 2006 championship ring with a challenge: Come here, win your own then return it.

In 2014, Bosh revealed he still had it.

Bosh said he planned to return it after that season. By that time, he had won two titles with the Heat and gotten his own rings. He was still playing for Miami. Returning the 2006 ring didn’t seem urgent.

But Bosh has since retired (initially on harsh terms with the Heat). A decade has passed since Riley loaned Bosh the ring.

And Bosh still has it.

Bosh, via Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

“Oh, yeah, Pat brought his rings out. It looked just like a Crown Royal bag,” Bosh said. “He puts it down, like boom. Big boy talk. When he ended the meeting, Pat gave me a 2006 Heat championship ring.”

“Take it. Keep it. Give it back to me when you win one,” Riley said to Bosh.

“I still haven’t given it back,” Bosh said. “I wonder if he even remembers that? I think I mentioned it once, like, ‘Yo, do you want that ring back?’ And he said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I kept it moving.”

I wonder whether Bosh actually has Riley’s ring. Organizations commission a lot of rings when they win a title. I wouldn’t be surprised if this were an extra, unassigned ring.

But it wouldn’t be shocking if it were Riley’s, either. Riley – who coached the Lakers to a title in 1985 (and 1982, 1987 and 1988) – doesn’t keep a close eye on his championship rings.

Wright Thompson of ESPN:

Twenty-one years later, in 2006, he mistakenly threw away the ring he won that night, along with all his Lakers rings, the real ones mixed together with dozens of worthless samples for the Heat championship ring he was designing. The company gave him exact replicas, but they felt too shiny, with not enough dents and scratches, so he put them in a bag and beat them against a wall. Instead of adding scars and patina, he just knocked loose a bunch of diamonds. When he got them fixed, he locked the replicas in a safe at home.

Report: NBA sets protocols for teams traveling to Disney World

Disney World
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
NBA teams are scheduled to arrive in Disney World this week.

As the MLS has shown, traveling to the campus is an especially perilous time.

Obviously, NBA players who’ve tested positive for coronavirus and haven’t yet been cleared won’t be able to travel with their teams. But that’s not enough of a limitation.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

If a player misses a scheduled coronavirus test in the two days prior to the team’s departure date — or has “extenuating circumstances” that have been disclosed to the league — he must arrange his own travel to join his team as the league restarts its season. The player has the option of flying on a charter flight at the player’s expense, traveling by car, or flying commercial, the memo said. If a player flies privately or drives, he will have to have two negative test results before resuming basketball activities. If he flies commercially, the player must have three consecutive negative test results, according to the memo.

When arriving at Disney World, all players must quarantine in their rooms until passing multiple coronavirus tests. But the quarantine – 36-48 hours – isn’t as long as initially reported (two weeks).

There’s a risk a player contracts coronavirus shortly before leaving for Orlando, passes two coronavirus tests upon arrival before the virus incubates then brings coronavirus into the bubble. It’s one of the diciest aspects of the NBA’s plan.

It’s also easy to see how players would resist being stuck in their rooms even longer.

So, taking extra steps to ensure players don’t arrive at Disney World with recently contracted coronavirus is important – and hopefully enough to keep everyone safe.

Report: Third Heat rotation player tests positive for coronavirus

Miami Heat
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive for coronavirus. Then, a second Miami player tested positive.

And now a third.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

A third Miami Heat player has tested for positive COVID-19, a league source told the Miami Herald on Saturday.

both are rotation players, according to a source.

Those two players are in quarantine and the expectation is that those two players — and the 15 others on the team — will participate when the NBA resumes the season

Besides the three players, at least one Heat staffer has tested positive, according to a source.

Hopefully, there’s no outbreak within the team. There are plenty of opportunities for individuals to contract coronavirus in Florida. But the possibility of a team-wide outbreak caused the Heat to shut down their facility.

The Heat are scheduled to travel to Disney World on Wednesday. Before players pile into a bus, it will be paramount to assure nobody in the travelling party has coronavirus. This is one of the most dangerous times of the NBA’s restart plan.

If that goes smoothly, Miami can worry about other problems – like three rotation players, at the very least, being delayed in training.