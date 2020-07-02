Donovan Mitchell on Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert: ‘Right now, we’re good’

Following their coronavirus diagnoses, Donovan Mitchell was clearly upset with Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.
Gobert said he and Mitchell were good. Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey said Mitchell and Gobert were good.
Now, we’re actually hearing from Mitchell himself.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
Donovan Mitchell on his relationship with Rudy Gobert: "Right now, we’re good. We’re going out there ready to hoop. I think the biggest thing that kind of sucked was that it took away from the guys on the team, took away from what the guys on the team were trying to do."
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 2, 2020
Mitchell continued: "I really wish that, going forward, I think that will be the primary focus, us jelling as a team. Obviously, Rudy and I had COVID and whatever happened, happened. But now we’re ready to hoop and focus on the team as a whole."
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 2, 2020
This goes WAY further than anyone else speaking for Mitchell.
Mitchell was entitled to carry a grudge for a while. Gobert’s reckless actions made him more likely to contract and spread coronavirus.
At minimum, Mitchell is willing to say publicly he’s on the same page as Gobert. That’s meaningful. Teammates needn’t be best friends to succeed. But they generally perform better when they set their differences aside. However he actually feels about Gobert, Mitchell is setting a tone of putting the team first.
This isn’t surprising. Mitchell has shown he can remain focused and work hard amid adversity. Gobert plays a supportive style that makes life easier for teammates (though he has sometimes drifted from it this season). These are professionals who were always likely to reach this point.
Of course, this coexistence could be fragile. Among the biggest variables: How will Utah perform in the resumption at Disney World? Winning tends to bond teammates more tightly. Losing can exacerbate wounds.
At least the Jazz will enter Orlando with their chemistry – relatively – intact. After all they’ve been through, that’s something.