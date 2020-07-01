Zion Williamson on cover of NBA 2K21 for Next-Gen

If you want to sell something around the NBA, put Zion Williamson on it.

Which is what 2K has done — Williamson is on the cover of NBA 2K21 for next-gen products. There are three cover athletes, Damian Lillard was announced yesterday as another of the three.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K has been a dream since I was a kid and to be the first NBA 2K21 cover athlete for the next-generation of gaming is really special,” Williamson said in a statement. “Since the day I joined Team 2K, I’ve wanted to make an impact on basketball culture both on and off the court, and being the cover athlete for NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles lets me do that. I can’t wait to be part of this global phenomenon and hoop with all the ballers out there on NBA 2K21.”

Williamson, the No. 1 pick out Duke, entered the NBA with outrageous hype — Summer League sold out the Thomas & Mack to watch his first game. He’s a physical force of nature who was blowing out shoes in college, and came into the NBA considered a potential franchise cornerstone player, a potential generational player.

Then Williamson missed his first 45 games to start the season due to a torn right lateral meniscus. In the 19 games he played once he got healthy, Zion lived up to the hype, averaging 23.6 points per game on 58.9% shooting, plus pulling down 6.8 rebounds a game. His athleticism and aggressive attacking of the rim opened up the rest of the Pelicans offense.

Now he enters Orlando amidst reports he is healthier, stronger, and ready to take a big step forward. Which would be insane at his age — and people are going to tune in to watch.

They tune in for everything Zion, which is why he is on the cover of NBA 2K21.

Pre-orders for 2K21 go on sale Thursday.