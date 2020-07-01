Zion Williamson NBA 2K21
Zion Williamson on cover of NBA 2K21 for Next-Gen

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
If you want to sell something around the NBA, put Zion Williamson on it.

Which is what 2K has done — Williamson is on the cover of NBA 2K21 for next-gen products. There are three cover athletes, Damian Lillard was announced yesterday as another of the three.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K has been a dream since I was a kid and to be the first NBA 2K21 cover athlete for the next-generation of gaming is really special,” Williamson said in a statement. “Since the day I joined Team 2K, I’ve wanted to make an impact on basketball culture both on and off the court, and being the cover athlete for NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles lets me do that. I can’t wait to be part of this global phenomenon and hoop with all the ballers out there on NBA 2K21.”

Williamson, the No. 1 pick out Duke, entered the NBA with outrageous hype — Summer League sold out the Thomas & Mack to watch his first game. He’s a physical force of nature who was blowing out shoes in college, and came into the NBA considered a potential franchise cornerstone player, a potential generational player.

Then Williamson missed his first 45 games to start the season due to a torn right lateral meniscus. In the 19 games he played once he got healthy, Zion lived up to the hype, averaging 23.6 points per game on 58.9% shooting, plus pulling down 6.8 rebounds a game. His athleticism and aggressive attacking of the rim opened up the rest of the Pelicans offense.

Now he enters Orlando amidst reports he is healthier, stronger, and ready to take a big step forward. Which would be insane at his age — and people are going to tune in to watch.

They tune in for everything Zion, which is why he is on the cover of NBA 2K21.

Pre-orders for 2K21 go on sale Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doc Rivers say no asterisk with this title

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo will have none of your asterisk talk.

“This is going to be the toughest championship you could ever win,” the reigning MVP (and likely repeat) said to reporters Wednesday, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his asterisk thoughts echo a lot of other players around the league: this championship is going to be different to win and will be mentally harder. With players being isolated from family for so long, and no fans for home games, the challenges are different but no easier.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said in a conversation with Commissioner Adam Silver he said, “The team that wins this deserves a gold star, not an asterisk.”

Run TMC member and 1990s star Tim Hardaway said winning this title will require a real love of the game, even more than usual.

“It would definitely be tough, but I love to play basketball,” Hardaway told NBC Sports recently. “I think the guys that love to play basketball and not thinking about the fans and not thinking about what’s going on, that’s the team that’s going to win.

“You got to get the clutter out your brain as soon as you get there. You got to get that clutter out. When it’s time to practice, all this is over: the speculating this, what if that, if we didn’t go here, or if we not doing that. All that has to be out your mind….

“We can’t go in there with a clouded mind. You can’t go in there with other things on your mind, this has to be the sole thing. If you love to play basketball, it will be quick. If you don’t love to play basketball… if you have doubts, you’re not going to be ready to play, you’re not going to help your team.”

Everywhere you turn in the NBA, it’s the same idea: Don’t think of this title as easy to win. Getting team chemistry together, getting in shape, and mentally handling the stress of the bubble is going to separate the serious contenders from the teams showing up to make sure the paychecks keep flowing quickly.

And keep your asterisk comments to yourself.

 

 

 

 

U.S. Senator sends letter to Adam Silver questioning NBA relationship with China

LeBron James Kaepernick
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The NBA’s relationship with China — which dates back to the 1980s — is in as bad a spot as it has been in decades following a Tweet by Rockets GM Daryl Morey last fall supporting the protestors in Hong Kong. NBA games have not been shown on state television in China all season following that.

Heading into the height of an election season, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, has decided to try to make the NBA’s relationship with China a political football.

Blackburn sent a letter to Adam Silver with this statement (Sports Illustrated obtained the letter):

“While the NBA has worked hard to raise awareness of social issues at home, there is concern that the league has turned a blind eye to human rights abuses committed abroad—even bowing down to pressure last year. The actions of the NBA and some players have created an appearance that your league prioritizes profit over principle.”

The letter finishes with three questions.

1. What are the anticipated financial consequences of China Central Television’s (CCTV) continued ban on the airing of NBA games?

2. Please outline the scope of the NBA’s relationship with Chinese state-owned enterprise Alibaba.

3. The NBA reportedly continues to operate a training center Xinjiang, one of the world’s worst humanitarian zones. What steps is the NBA taking to shutter this location?

Of course, there are no secrets here, but this isn’t really about fact-finding, it’s about trying to make some political noise. It’s not a thoughtful discussion, it’s an attempt to score points, both with a subset of voters and the current presidential administration. China and our nation’s relationship with it is a Republican talking point in this election year. The NBA is a convenient target.

For the record, Silver has said previously that the NBA stands to lose close to $400 million from what happened with China at the start of the season, which is a lot of money but seems trivial now compared to the losses from the league having to shut down due to the coronavirus.

Also, Joseph Tsai, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, is one of the co-founders of Alibaba.

None of this is a secret, this is simply Blackburn trying to score political points and carry the water of the Republican party, which is not a fan of the NBA and it’s players very public support of the Black Lives Matter movement and with it police reform around the nation. Especially when NBA teams are taking steps like turning an arena into a polling place in the heart of battleground areas such as the heart of Atlanta.

One would think if national security were at the top of Blackburn’s list of concerns there may be other issues she would want to explore right now not tied to a professional sports league.

Joe Borgia, longtime NBA referee, recent face of replay center, retires

Associated PressJul 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Borgia, who spent 32 years in the NBA as a referee and executive, announced his retirement Tuesday.

Among the highlights of Borgia’s tenure with the league is the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, which opened for the 2014-15 season and has become a fixture as part of both in-game reviews and analysis of the league’s referees.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to officiate at the top of our profession and then transition to a role committed to the advancement and improvement of our officials,” Borgia said. “I am especially proud of the NBA Replay Center. Its continued evolution in improving our game is an example of the dedication the NBA’s Referee Operations department has to excellence and innovation.”

Borgia was hired to the NBA referee staff in 1988. He officiated 10 seasons before an injury forced him to stop in 1998. He joined the basketball and referee operations department in 1999 and retired Tuesday with the title of senior vice president for referee operations.

“Joe’s imprint on the NBA and contributions to a multitude of officiating platforms will be lasting,” NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said. “We thank him for his leadership, passion and committed service to the game, and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Borgia’s officiating career included two of the most famous games in NBA history – the highest-scoring game, a 186-184 win by Detroit over Denver on on Dec. 13, 1983 and a quintuple-overtime game between Seattle and Milwaukee on Nov. 9, 1989.

Borgia’s father was Sid Borgia, who worked in the NBA from 1946 through 1966 as a referee and then the league’s supervisor of officials.

 

GMs reportedly having to reassure concerned staff about restart safety

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
NBA players have voiced concerns about the safety of the NBA’s proposed campus/bubble on the Walt Disney World property in Florida.

They are not alone — team staff headed to the NBA’s restart in Orlando have their own worries, and that is playing out at team facilities around the league. Team General Managers find themselves having to reassure staff members headed to the bubble, reports Baxter Holmes at ESPN.

Some of the concerned are at an age with higher risk and/or have underlying health issues.

These GMs, speaking on the condition of anonymity, have separately said they’ve tried to tell such staffers — and relayed to virtually their entire staff — that they shouldn’t feel any pressure to attend if they don’t feel comfortable for any reason and that they shouldn’t feel insecure about their jobs if they’re unable to attend…

Concerns have also been heightened because of the surging case numbers in Florida; coronavirus cases have increased about fivefold in the past two weeks.

Those are all legitimate concerns — the rising number of coronavirus cases has caught the eye of players and Commissioner Adam Silver. Much like players should have the option not to attend the restart for personal or health reasons, so should staff members. While players fit the profile of people least likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19 — young and healthy — that is not always the case for staff, who tend to be older and more likely to have underlying conditions.

Team’s traveling parties have shrunk for Orlando. Most teams bring 45-50 people in their traveling party during a typical season, but in Orlando teams need to be around 35. That only is going to mean more work for the people staying in the bubble.

Much like the players, most team staff ultimately will go, but they will do so with one eye open.