U.S. Senator sends letter to Adam Silver questioning NBA relationship with China

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The NBA’s relationship with China — which dates back to the 1980s — is in as bad a spot as it has been in decades following a Tweet by Rockets GM Daryl Morey last fall supporting the protestors in Hong Kong. NBA games have not been shown on state television in China all season following that.

Heading into the height of an election season, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, has decided to try to make the NBA’s relationship with China a political football.

Blackburn sent a letter to Adam Silver with this statement (Sports Illustrated obtained the letter):

“While the NBA has worked hard to raise awareness of social issues at home, there is concern that the league has turned a blind eye to human rights abuses committed abroad—even bowing down to pressure last year. The actions of the NBA and some players have created an appearance that your league prioritizes profit over principle.”

The letter finishes with three questions.

1. What are the anticipated financial consequences of China Central Television’s (CCTV) continued ban on the airing of NBA games?

2. Please outline the scope of the NBA’s relationship with Chinese state-owned enterprise Alibaba.

3. The NBA reportedly continues to operate a training center Xinjiang, one of the world’s worst humanitarian zones. What steps is the NBA taking to shutter this location?

Of course, there are no secrets here, but this isn’t really about fact-finding, it’s about trying to make some political noise. It’s not a thoughtful discussion, it’s an attempt to score points, both with a subset of voters and the current presidential administration. China and our nation’s relationship with it is a Republican talking point in this election year. The NBA is a convenient target.

For the record, Silver has said previously that the NBA stands to lose close to $400 million from what happened with China at the start of the season, which is a lot of money but seems trivial now compared to the losses from the league having to shut down due to the coronavirus.

Also, Joseph Tsai, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, is one of the co-founders of Alibaba.

None of this is a secret, this is simply Blackburn trying to score political points and carry the water of the Republican party, which is not a fan of the NBA and it’s players very public support of the Black Lives Matter movement and with it police reform around the nation. Especially when NBA teams are taking steps like turning an arena into a polling place in the heart of battleground areas such as the heart of Atlanta.

One would think if national security were at the top of Blackburn’s list of concerns there may be other issues she would want to explore right now not tied to a professional sports league.

Joe Borgia, longtime NBA referee, recent face of replay center, retires

Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Borgia, who spent 32 years in the NBA as a referee and executive, announced his retirement Tuesday.

Among the highlights of Borgia’s tenure with the league is the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, which opened for the 2014-15 season and has become a fixture as part of both in-game reviews and analysis of the league’s referees.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to officiate at the top of our profession and then transition to a role committed to the advancement and improvement of our officials,” Borgia said. “I am especially proud of the NBA Replay Center. Its continued evolution in improving our game is an example of the dedication the NBA’s Referee Operations department has to excellence and innovation.”

Borgia was hired to the NBA referee staff in 1988. He officiated 10 seasons before an injury forced him to stop in 1998. He joined the basketball and referee operations department in 1999 and retired Tuesday with the title of senior vice president for referee operations.

“Joe’s imprint on the NBA and contributions to a multitude of officiating platforms will be lasting,” NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said. “We thank him for his leadership, passion and committed service to the game, and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Borgia’s officiating career included two of the most famous games in NBA history – the highest-scoring game, a 186-184 win by Detroit over Denver on on Dec. 13, 1983 and a quintuple-overtime game between Seattle and Milwaukee on Nov. 9, 1989.

Borgia’s father was Sid Borgia, who worked in the NBA from 1946 through 1966 as a referee and then the league’s supervisor of officials.

 

GMs reportedly having to reassure concerned staff about restart safety

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
NBA players have voiced concerns about the safety of the NBA’s proposed campus/bubble on the Walt Disney World property in Florida.

They are not alone — team staff headed to the NBA’s restart in Orlando have their own worries, and that is playing out at team facilities around the league. Team General Managers find themselves having to reassure staff members headed to the bubble, reports Baxter Holmes at ESPN.

Some of the concerned are at an age with higher risk and/or have underlying health issues.

These GMs, speaking on the condition of anonymity, have separately said they’ve tried to tell such staffers — and relayed to virtually their entire staff — that they shouldn’t feel any pressure to attend if they don’t feel comfortable for any reason and that they shouldn’t feel insecure about their jobs if they’re unable to attend…

Concerns have also been heightened because of the surging case numbers in Florida; coronavirus cases have increased about fivefold in the past two weeks.

Those are all legitimate concerns — the rising number of coronavirus cases has caught the eye of players and Commissioner Adam Silver. Much like players should have the option not to attend the restart for personal or health reasons, so should staff members. While players fit the profile of people least likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19 — young and healthy — that is not always the case for staff, who tend to be older and more likely to have underlying conditions.

Team’s traveling parties have shrunk for Orlando. Most teams bring 45-50 people in their traveling party during a typical season, but in Orlando teams need to be around 35. That only is going to mean more work for the people staying in the bubble.

Much like the players, most team staff ultimately will go, but they will do so with one eye open.

Phoenix Suns sign Cameron Payne to two-year contract

Cameron Payne Phoenix
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT
Cameron Payne has lived on the fringe of the NBA for a few seasons now, unable to carve out a role.

The Oklahoma City draft pick from 2015 has also played for the Bulls and Cavaliers, plus had a camp invite from the Raptors at the start of this season but didn’t make the squad and ended up playing in China. He then came back in January and suited up in the G-League — averaging 23.2 points a game for the Texas Legends — until it was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Now the Phoenix Suns will give him another chance, announcing they had signed him for the season restart in Orlando. This is a two-year contract covering the restart and next season (although that second season likely is not fully guaranteed), something reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Phoenix is searching for point guard depth behind Ricky Rubio and Jevon Carter — Payne, Elie Okobo, Ty Jerome, and Jalen Lecque are all in the mix. And this summer, the Suns are expected to look at point guard options in free agency.

It’s another chance for Payne, who has not been able to stick in the NBA. While his skill set should fit the modern game, he doesn’t quite shoot or distribute well enough to earn a coach’s trust. Now he gets another chance with Monty Williams, Orlando is essentially his tryout.

Philadelphia’s Zhaire Smith suffers bone bruise in knee, out for restart

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT
The 76ers have high hopes for Zhaire Smith being a part of the future in Philadelphia — but he’s not going to be a part of the league’s restart in Orlando.

The second-year guard out suffered a bone bruise in his knee and is now not headed to Orlando, something reported by Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Smith was experiencing pain before reporting to the Sixers’ facility, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Smith has struggled to stay healthy since being drafted, missing most of his rookie season with a Jones fracture in his foot.

Smith is expected to make a full recovery and be ready next season.

This does not impact the Sixers rotations heading into the restart, Smith only played in seven games with the 76ers this season (he did play in 28 for the Sixers’ G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats).

Philadelphia heads to Orlando as the sixth seed in the East but tied with Orlando as the five seed. Philly will have a healthy Ben Simmons, and coach Brett Brown is reportedly leaning toward starting Shake Milton — bringing Al Horford off the bench — to give the team more shooting.