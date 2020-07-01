Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute
Report: Rockets signing Luc Mbah a Moute

By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT
Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha is sitting out the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Enter Luc Mbah a Moute.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Like Sefolosha, Mbah a Moute is a versatile defensive forward who can make open 3-pointers and fits well into Houston’s system.

In theory.

Mbah a Moute, who played well for the Rockets in 2017-18, looked like a major loss when he left for the Clippers in 2018. But he has struggled to stay healthy. He hasn’t played in the NBA since October 2018. Houston worked out the 33-year-old in March – and didn’t sign him. That’s telling.

Expect Mbah a Moute to fall behind Robert Covington, P.J. Tucker, Jeff Green, DeMarre Carroll and Danuel House on the Rockets’ depth chart. It’d be a good outcome for Houston if Mbah a Moute helps in spot minutes.

But if Mbah a Moute proves to be effective in a Rockets uniform, that’d at least look quite natural. We’ve seen it before.

Report: Thabo Sefolosha won’t play for Rockets in NBA resumption

Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha
By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT
These have been heavy times for Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha, who was a victim of police brutality in 2015. Though he expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in the NBA’s resumption at Disney World, Sefolosha also expressed reservations about distracting from current movement for racial justice and spending so much time away from his family.

It’s a lot to evaluate.

Weighing it all, Sefolosha has decided to sit out the rest of the season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Assuming he doesn’t qualify for an exemption or face discipline for deciding past the original deadline (which was seemingly soft), Sefolosha will lose $224,978 in base salary plus $28,122 for each playoff game Houston plays (up to $393,712 in total lost base salary).*

*With league-wide revenue way down, no players will receive their full base salary.

The Rockets probably would’ve relied on Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker as much at possible at forward, anyway. Sefolosha probably wouldn’t have cracked Houston’s playoff rotation, but he could have played effective defense while spacing the floor in spurts. Now, the Rockets will turn to Jeff Green, DeMarre Carroll and Danuel House to handle forward minutes behind Covington and Tucker.

Houston previously waived Isaiah Hartenstein to sign David Nwaba. If they knew Sefolosha’s decision sooner, the Rockets could have kept Hartenstein. But Houston can also sign a replacement for Sefolosha, so maybe Hartenstein would’ve been dropped regardless.

The 36-year-old Sefolosha will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If he wants to continue playing, he can still help in a limited role and should draw minimum-salary offers.

Report: Disney World campus will cost NBA more than $150 million

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, citing the high cost of operating the Disney World campus, said his league’s resumption is not as financially beneficial as people think.

Let’s see.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Operating the three-month completion of the NBA season at Walt Disney World will cost the NBA more than $150 million, multiple sources told ESPN.

Those are expenses. What about revenue?

Canceling would have reportedly cost the league $900 million in national TV money for the playoffs alone. By holding seeding games, the NBA will also protect local TV revenue. Though not having fans in arenas is a major lost opportunity, games promote other economic activity that benefits the NBA (like gambling and jersey sales). There are other estimates that aren’t quite apples-to-apples, but Bobby Marks of ESPN projected revenue generated by the resumption at $2 billion. I’ll use that.

Owners are responsible for expenses. Owners and players split revenue about 50-50. So, once players get their cut, that leaves about $1 billion in revenue for owners.

Subtract $150 million in expenses, and that leaves $850 million in profit for owners.

Don’t be fooled by accounting tricks.

Maybe the NBA already has TV money and would have to return it if the season were canceled. Maybe the NBA hasn’t gotten the money yet. Either way, owners will have the money in their pockets at the end of the day only if the season is played.

Some teams might lose money this season. They still have expenses unrelated to the Disney World operation. But they’d have those expenses, regardless. At worst, the resumption will minimize losses.

Will NBA owners make as much money as usual from the playoffs? No. Ticket sales are non-existent, and months-long accommodations in Disney World plus frequent coronavirus testing are expensive.

But will NBA owners increase their profit (or decrease their losses) by finishing the season? Yes.

Silver ought to stop talking about some altruistic obligation for the league to return.

This is about money. Common sense said that. And now that we’re seeing them, so do the numbers.

Bradley Beal, Victor Oladipo both unsure if they will play in Orlando

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
Both Washington’s Bradley Beal and Indiana’s Victor Oladipo — two players critical to their team’s chances when NBA games restart — said Wednesday they are unsure if they will go to the Orlando bubble.

Beal, in a conference call with reporters, said he and the Wizards medical staff would make the call on his playing. Via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

“I have yet to make mine. I’m still working my tail off every single day as if I am playing. It is definitely more or less going to be a decision that comes down to the medical staff and I just because of our precautions and coming back from zero to 100,” he said.

“I had some nagging stuff at the end of the year we are trying to clean up, too. We’re looking at it from all angles. I’m definitely working out every single day in here. It’s good to be back in the facility.”

The Wizards are 5.5 games back of the eighth-seed Magic, six games back of the Nets and their decimated roster. Washington would have to get within four games of one of those teams (whichever is the eighth seed) and then beat them in back-to-back games in a play-in series. It’s a long shot, especially for a team that will not have Davis Bertans with them in Orlando. Even if they pull it off and make the playoffs, the reward is Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

It leads to the question: Is it worth it for the Wizards to bring Beal to Orlando?

It will be a medical question for Oladipo as well, and he has said for a while he would workout toward a return and then decide how he felt. After missing more than a year following a torn right quad tendon, he returned to play 13 games before the league was shut down due to the coronavirus. In the last five of those games he averaged 18.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game, he was starting to look like his old self.

Oladipo still has not made a decision, as reported by J. Michael of the Indy Star.

The Pacers sit as the five seed in the East, tied with the sixth-seed Sixers, and just two games back of the four seed Heat. There could be a lot of shakeups in the East seedings, which would impact first-round playoff matchups. Indiana is right in the middle of all of that and is not the same level of threat without a healthy Oladipo.

While the transaction window the league set up closed and teams wanted to know by today (July 1), there is no hard deadline for players to back out of heading to the Orlando restart up until the team plane takes off next week. There are a number of players monitoring the spike in coronavirus cases in Florida and waiting to make a decision. As is their right, this is not an easy call.

 

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doc Rivers say no asterisk with this title

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo will have none of your asterisk talk.

“This is going to be the toughest championship you could ever win,” the reigning MVP (and likely repeat) said to reporters Wednesday, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his asterisk thoughts echo a lot of other players around the league: this championship is going to be different to win and will be mentally harder. With players being isolated from family for so long, and no fans for home games, the challenges are different but no easier.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said in a conversation with Commissioner Adam Silver he said, “The team that wins this deserves a gold star, not an asterisk.”

Run TMC member and 1990s star Tim Hardaway said winning this title will require a real love of the game, even more than usual.

“It would definitely be tough, but I love to play basketball,” Hardaway told NBC Sports recently. “I think the guys that love to play basketball and not thinking about the fans and not thinking about what’s going on, that’s the team that’s going to win.

“You got to get the clutter out your brain as soon as you get there. You got to get that clutter out. When it’s time to practice, all this is over: the speculating this, what if that, if we didn’t go here, or if we not doing that. All that has to be out your mind….

“We can’t go in there with a clouded mind. You can’t go in there with other things on your mind, this has to be the sole thing. If you love to play basketball, it will be quick. If you don’t love to play basketball… if you have doubts, you’re not going to be ready to play, you’re not going to help your team.”

Everywhere you turn in the NBA, it’s the same idea: Don’t think of this title as easy to win. Getting team chemistry together, getting in shape, and mentally handling the stress of the bubble is going to separate the serious contenders from the teams showing up to make sure the paychecks keep flowing quickly.

And keep your asterisk comments to yourself.

 

 

 

 