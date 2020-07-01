NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Report: Disney World campus will cost NBA more than $150 million

By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, citing the high cost of operating the Disney World campus, said his league’s resumption is not as financially beneficial as people think.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Operating the three-month completion of the NBA season at Walt Disney World will cost the NBA more than $150 million, multiple sources told ESPN.

Those are expenses. What about revenue?

Canceling would have reportedly cost the league $900 million in national TV money for the playoffs alone. By holding seeding games, the NBA will also protect local TV revenue. Though not having fans in arenas is a major lost opportunity, games promote other economic activity that benefits the NBA (like gambling and jersey sales). There are other estimates that aren’t quite apples-to-apples, but Bobby Marks of ESPN projected revenue generated by the resumption at $2 billion. I’ll use that.

Owners are responsible for expenses. Owners and players split revenue about 50-50. So, once players get their cut, that leaves about $1 billion in revenue for owners.

Subtract $150 million in expenses, and that leaves $850 million in profit for owners.

Don’t be fooled by accounting tricks.

Maybe the NBA already has TV money and would have to return it if the season were canceled. Maybe the NBA hasn’t gotten the money yet. Either way, owners will have the money in their pockets at the end of the day only if the season is played.

Some teams might lose money this season. They still have expenses unrelated to the Disney World operation. But they’d have those expenses, regardless. At worst, the resumption will minimize losses.

Will NBA owners make as much money as usual from the playoffs? No. Ticket sales are non-existent, and months-long accommodations in Disney World plus frequent coronavirus testing are expensive.

But will NBA owners increase their profit (or decrease their losses) by finishing the season? Yes.

Silver ought to stop talking about some altruistic obligation for the league to return.

This is about money. Common sense said that. And now that we’re seeing them, so do the numbers.

Bradley Beal, Victor Oladipo both unsure if they will play in Orlando

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
Both Washington’s Bradley Beal and Indiana’s Victor Oladipo — two players critical to their team’s chances when NBA games restart — said Wednesday they are unsure if they will go to the Orlando bubble.

Beal, in a conference call with reporters, said he and the Wizards medical staff would make the call on his playing. Via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

“I have yet to make mine. I’m still working my tail off every single day as if I am playing. It is definitely more or less going to be a decision that comes down to the medical staff and I just because of our precautions and coming back from zero to 100,” he said.

“I had some nagging stuff at the end of the year we are trying to clean up, too. We’re looking at it from all angles. I’m definitely working out every single day in here. It’s good to be back in the facility.”

The Wizards are 5.5 games back of the eighth-seed Magic, six games back of the Nets and their decimated roster. Washington would have to get within four games of one of those teams (whichever is the eighth seed) and then beat them in back-to-back games in a play-in series. It’s a long shot, especially for a team that will not have Davis Bertans with them in Orlando. Even if they pull it off and make the playoffs, the reward is Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

It leads to the question: Is it worth it for the Wizards to bring Beal to Orlando?

It will be a medical question for Oladipo as well, and he has said for a while he would workout toward a return and then decide how he felt. After missing more than a year following a torn right quad tendon, he returned to play 13 games before the league was shut down due to the coronavirus. In the last five of those games he averaged 18.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game, he was starting to look like his old self.

Oladipo still has not made a decision, as reported by J. Michael of the Indy Star.

The Pacers sit as the five seed in the East, tied with the sixth-seed Sixers, and just two games back of the four seed Heat. There could be a lot of shakeups in the East seedings, which would impact first-round playoff matchups. Indiana is right in the middle of all of that and is not the same level of threat without a healthy Oladipo.

While the transaction window the league set up closed and teams wanted to know by today (July 1), there is no hard deadline for players to back out of heading to the Orlando restart up until the team plane takes off next week. There are a number of players monitoring the spike in coronavirus cases in Florida and waiting to make a decision. As is their right, this is not an easy call.

 

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doc Rivers say no asterisk with this title

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo will have none of your asterisk talk.

“This is going to be the toughest championship you could ever win,” the reigning MVP (and likely repeat) said to reporters Wednesday, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his asterisk thoughts echo a lot of other players around the league: this championship is going to be different to win and will be mentally harder. With players being isolated from family for so long, and no fans for home games, the challenges are different but no easier.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said in a conversation with Commissioner Adam Silver he said, “The team that wins this deserves a gold star, not an asterisk.”

Run TMC member and 1990s star Tim Hardaway said winning this title will require a real love of the game, even more than usual.

“It would definitely be tough, but I love to play basketball,” Hardaway told NBC Sports recently. “I think the guys that love to play basketball and not thinking about the fans and not thinking about what’s going on, that’s the team that’s going to win.

“You got to get the clutter out your brain as soon as you get there. You got to get that clutter out. When it’s time to practice, all this is over: the speculating this, what if that, if we didn’t go here, or if we not doing that. All that has to be out your mind….

“We can’t go in there with a clouded mind. You can’t go in there with other things on your mind, this has to be the sole thing. If you love to play basketball, it will be quick. If you don’t love to play basketball… if you have doubts, you’re not going to be ready to play, you’re not going to help your team.”

Everywhere you turn in the NBA, it’s the same idea: Don’t think of this title as easy to win. Getting team chemistry together, getting in shape, and mentally handling the stress of the bubble is going to separate the serious contenders from the teams showing up to make sure the paychecks keep flowing quickly.

And keep your asterisk comments to yourself.

 

 

 

 

Zion Williamson on cover of NBA 2K21 for Next-Gen

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
If you want to sell something around the NBA, put Zion Williamson on it.

Which is what 2K has done — Williamson is on the cover of NBA 2K21 for next-gen products. There are three cover athletes, Damian Lillard was announced yesterday as another of the three.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K has been a dream since I was a kid and to be the first NBA 2K21 cover athlete for the next-generation of gaming is really special,” Williamson said in a statement. “Since the day I joined Team 2K, I’ve wanted to make an impact on basketball culture both on and off the court, and being the cover athlete for NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles lets me do that. I can’t wait to be part of this global phenomenon and hoop with all the ballers out there on NBA 2K21.”

Williamson, the No. 1 pick out Duke, entered the NBA with outrageous hype — Summer League sold out the Thomas & Mack to watch his first game. He’s a physical force of nature who was blowing out shoes in college, and came into the NBA considered a potential franchise cornerstone player, a potential generational player.

Then Williamson missed his first 45 games to start the season due to a torn right lateral meniscus. In the 19 games he played once he got healthy, Zion lived up to the hype, averaging 23.6 points per game on 58.9% shooting, plus pulling down 6.8 rebounds a game. His athleticism and aggressive attacking of the rim opened up the rest of the Pelicans offense.

Now he enters Orlando amidst reports he is healthier, stronger, and ready to take a big step forward. Which would be insane at his age — and people are going to tune in to watch.

They tune in for everything Zion, which is why he is on the cover of NBA 2K21.

Pre-orders for 2K21 go on sale Thursday.

U.S. Senator sends letter to Adam Silver questioning NBA relationship with China

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The NBA’s relationship with China — which dates back to the 1980s — is in as bad a spot as it has been in decades following a Tweet by Rockets GM Daryl Morey last fall supporting the protestors in Hong Kong. NBA games have not been shown on state television in China all season following that.

Heading into the height of an election season, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, has decided to try to make the NBA’s relationship with China a political football.

Blackburn sent a letter to Adam Silver with this statement (Sports Illustrated obtained the letter):

“While the NBA has worked hard to raise awareness of social issues at home, there is concern that the league has turned a blind eye to human rights abuses committed abroad—even bowing down to pressure last year. The actions of the NBA and some players have created an appearance that your league prioritizes profit over principle.”

The letter finishes with three questions.

1. What are the anticipated financial consequences of China Central Television’s (CCTV) continued ban on the airing of NBA games?

2. Please outline the scope of the NBA’s relationship with Chinese state-owned enterprise Alibaba.

3. The NBA reportedly continues to operate a training center Xinjiang, one of the world’s worst humanitarian zones. What steps is the NBA taking to shutter this location?

Of course, there are no secrets here, but this isn’t really about fact-finding, it’s about trying to make some political noise. It’s not a thoughtful discussion, it’s an attempt to score points, both with a subset of voters and the current presidential administration. China and our nation’s relationship with it is a Republican talking point in this election year. The NBA is a convenient target.

For the record, Silver has said previously that the NBA stands to lose close to $400 million from what happened with China at the start of the season, which is a lot of money but seems trivial now compared to the losses from the league having to shut down due to the coronavirus.

Also, Joseph Tsai, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, is one of the co-founders of Alibaba.

None of this is a secret, this is simply Blackburn trying to score political points and carry the water of the Republican party, which is not a fan of the NBA and its players’ very public support of the Black Lives Matter movement and with it police reform around the nation. Especially when NBA teams are taking steps like turning an arena into a polling place in the heart of battleground areas such as the heart of Atlanta.

One would think if national security were at the top of Blackburn’s list of concerns there may be other issues she would want to explore right now not tied to a professional sports league.