Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Moore

Associated PressJul 1, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT
A Missouri man was freed from prison Wednesday after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by WNBA star Maya Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.

Moore was on hand when Jonathan Irons, 40, walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center. She clapped as Irons approached a group of people waiting for his release. She then dropped to her knees at one point before joining a group hug around Irons.

He had been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16. But a judge threw out his convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case, including a fingerprint report that had not been turned over to Irons’ defense team, according to The New York Times.

The Missouri attorney general’s office unsuccessfully appealed the judge’s decision, and the lead prosecutor in St. Charles County decided against a retrial.

Moore and Irons became friends after meeting through prison ministry, according to the Times. The 31-year-old Moore, a Jefferson City, Missouri, native who starred at UConn before helping lead Minnesota to four WNBA titles, put her career on hold last season to help Irons.

Moore said in January she planned to sit out a second season and miss the Tokyo Olympics. After Irons’ convictions were thrown out in March, she told the AP her plans hadn’t changed.

“’My decision to take another year was bigger than this case,” she said at the time. “But obviously this case was in the forefront of my mind. I’m looking forward when this is done to finally getting some rest and time with my family.”

Adam Silver: Restart broadcasts may need delay to keep cussing off air

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT
NBA players trash talk and swear more during a game than a Samuel L. Jackson character.

That’s not exactly insider knowledge. However, most of what is said is covered up by the ambient crowd noise and in-arena music at a traditional game. Nobody at home can hear Patrick Beverley‘s stream of consciousness.

But what is going to happen at the NBA’s restart in Orlando? With no crowds and less noise, and courtside microphones can pick up everything. Including language some fans may not want to be brought into their homes.

This is why the league many need a broadcast delay — similar to the seven-second delay used on some live broadcasts — so it can drop any offensive language, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at the Time 100 interview.

“I think often players, they understand when they’re on the floor, they’re saying certain things to each other because it’s so loud in the arena, they know a lot of it is not being picked up. They may have to adapt their language a little bit knowing what they say will likely be picked up by microphones and in all seriousness, we may need to put a little bit of a delay.”

One solution would be to have a live stream available to fans where nothing is dropped. There are those of us — hard-core NBA fans — who want to hear the trash talk, want to listen to the coaches call out the play as the defenders call out what is coming and talk about set picks, etc. We all what to hear what LeBron James is going to say to J.R. Smith on the court. That should be available to fans, along with the video game look and other customizable streams.

The league may have fan’s faces on video boards around the court and music pumped in, but this is just not going to look and feel the same. There may need to be a delay to keep some of the language off the air (that happens at sporting events anyway), but it would be fun to give the viewers the option, as ESPN did with The Last Dance.

Report: Rockets signing Luc Mbah a Moute

Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute
By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT
Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha is sitting out the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Enter Luc Mbah a Moute.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Like Sefolosha, Mbah a Moute is a versatile defensive forward who can make open 3-pointers and fits well into Houston’s system.

In theory.

Mbah a Moute, who played well for the Rockets in 2017-18, looked like a major loss when he left for the Clippers in 2018. But he has struggled to stay healthy. He hasn’t played in the NBA since October 2018. Houston worked out the 33-year-old in March – and didn’t sign him. That’s telling.

Expect Mbah a Moute to fall behind Robert Covington, P.J. Tucker, Jeff Green, DeMarre Carroll and Danuel House on the Rockets’ depth chart. It’d be a good outcome for Houston if Mbah a Moute helps in spot minutes.

But if Mbah a Moute proves to be effective in a Rockets uniform, that’d at least look quite natural. We’ve seen it before.

Report: Thabo Sefolosha won’t play for Rockets in NBA resumption

Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha
By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT
These have been heavy times for Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha, who was a victim of police brutality in 2015. Though he expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in the NBA’s resumption at Disney World, Sefolosha also expressed reservations about distracting from current movement for racial justice and spending so much time away from his family.

It’s a lot to evaluate.

Weighing it all, Sefolosha has decided to sit out the rest of the season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Assuming he doesn’t qualify for an exemption or face discipline for deciding past the original deadline (which was seemingly soft), Sefolosha will lose $224,978 in base salary plus $28,122 for each playoff game Houston plays (up to $393,712 in total lost base salary).*

*With league-wide revenue way down, no players will receive their full base salary.

The Rockets probably would’ve relied on Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker as much at possible at forward, anyway. Sefolosha probably wouldn’t have cracked Houston’s playoff rotation, but he could have played effective defense while spacing the floor in spurts. Now, the Rockets will turn to Jeff Green, DeMarre Carroll and Danuel House to handle forward minutes behind Covington and Tucker.

Houston previously waived Isaiah Hartenstein to sign David Nwaba. If they knew Sefolosha’s decision sooner, the Rockets could have kept Hartenstein. But Houston can also sign a replacement for Sefolosha, so maybe Hartenstein would’ve been dropped regardless.

The 36-year-old Sefolosha will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If he wants to continue playing, he can still help in a limited role and should draw minimum-salary offers.

Report: Disney World campus will cost NBA more than $150 million

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, citing the high cost of operating the Disney World campus, said his league’s resumption is not as financially beneficial as people think.

Let’s see.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Operating the three-month completion of the NBA season at Walt Disney World will cost the NBA more than $150 million, multiple sources told ESPN.

Those are expenses. What about revenue?

Canceling would have reportedly cost the league $900 million in national TV money for the playoffs alone. By holding seeding games, the NBA will also protect local TV revenue. Though not having fans in arenas is a major lost opportunity, games promote other economic activity that benefits the NBA (like gambling and jersey sales). There are other estimates that aren’t quite apples-to-apples, but Bobby Marks of ESPN projected revenue generated by the resumption at $2 billion. I’ll use that.

Owners are responsible for expenses. Owners and players split revenue about 50-50. So, once players get their cut, that leaves about $1 billion in revenue for owners.

Subtract $150 million in expenses, and that leaves $850 million in profit for owners.

Don’t be fooled by accounting tricks.

Maybe the NBA already has TV money and would have to return it if the season were canceled. Maybe the NBA hasn’t gotten the money yet. Either way, owners will have the money in their pockets at the end of the day only if the season is played.

Some teams might lose money this season. They still have expenses unrelated to the Disney World operation. But they’d have those expenses, regardless. At worst, the resumption will minimize losses.

Will NBA owners make as much money as usual from the playoffs? No. Ticket sales are non-existent, and months-long accommodations in Disney World plus frequent coronavirus testing are expensive.

But will NBA owners increase their profit (or decrease their losses) by finishing the season? Yes.

Silver ought to stop talking about some altruistic obligation for the league to return.

This is about money. Common sense said that. And now that we’re seeing them, so do the numbers.