GMs reportedly having to reassure concerned staff about restart safety

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
NBA players have voiced concerns about the safety of the NBA’s proposed campus/bubble on the Walt Disney World property in Florida.

They are not alone — team staff headed to the NBA’s restart in Orlando have their own worries, and that is playing out at team facilities around the league. Team General Managers find themselves having to reassure staff members headed to the bubble, reports Baxter Holmes at ESPN.

Some of the concerned are at an age with higher risk and/or have underlying health issues.

These GMs, speaking on the condition of anonymity, have separately said they’ve tried to tell such staffers — and relayed to virtually their entire staff — that they shouldn’t feel any pressure to attend if they don’t feel comfortable for any reason and that they shouldn’t feel insecure about their jobs if they’re unable to attend…

Concerns have also been heightened because of the surging case numbers in Florida; coronavirus cases have increased about fivefold in the past two weeks.

Those are all legitimate concerns — the rising number of coronavirus cases has caught the eye of players and Commissioner Adam Silver. Much like players should have the option not to attend the restart for personal or health reasons, so should staff members. While players fit the profile of people least likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19 — young and healthy — that is not always the case for staff, who tend to be older and more likely to have underlying conditions.

Team’s traveling parties have shrunk for Orlando. Most teams bring 45-50 people in their traveling party during a typical season, but in Orlando teams need to be around 35. That only is going to mean more work for the people staying in the bubble.

Much like the players, most team staff ultimately will go, but they will do so with one eye open.

Phoenix Suns sign Cameron Payne to two-year contract

Cameron Payne Phoenix
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT
Cameron Payne has lived on the fringe of the NBA for a few seasons now, unable to carve out a role.

The Oklahoma City draft pick from 2015 has also played for the Bulls and Cavaliers, plus had a camp invite from the Raptors at the start of this season but didn’t make the squad and ended up playing in China. He then came back in January and suited up in the G-League — averaging 23.2 points a game for the Texas Legends — until it was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Now the Phoenix Suns will give him another chance, announcing they had signed him for the season restart in Orlando. This is a two-year contract covering the restart and next season (although that second season likely is not fully guaranteed), something reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Phoenix is searching for point guard depth behind Ricky Rubio and Jevon Carter — Payne, Elie Okobo, Ty Jerome, and Jalen Lecque are all in the mix. And this summer, the Suns are expected to look at point guard options in free agency.

It’s another chance for Payne, who has not been able to stick in the NBA. While his skill set should fit the modern game, he doesn’t quite shoot or distribute well enough to earn a coach’s trust. Now he gets another chance with Monty Williams, Orlando is essentially his tryout.

Philadelphia’s Zhaire Smith suffers bone bruise in knee, out for restart

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT
The 76ers have high hopes for Zhaire Smith being a part of the future in Philadelphia — but he’s not going to be a part of the league’s restart in Orlando.

The second-year guard out suffered a bone bruise in his knee and is now not headed to Orlando, something reported by Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Smith was experiencing pain before reporting to the Sixers’ facility, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Smith has struggled to stay healthy since being drafted, missing most of his rookie season with a Jones fracture in his foot.

Smith is expected to make a full recovery and be ready next season.

This does not impact the Sixers rotations heading into the restart, Smith only played in seven games with the 76ers this season (he did play in 28 for the Sixers’ G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats).

Philadelphia heads to Orlando as the sixth seed in the East but tied with Orlando as the five seed. Philly will have a healthy Ben Simmons, and coach Brett Brown is reportedly leaning toward starting Shake Milton — bringing Al Horford off the bench — to give the team more shooting.

Damian Lillard named first cover athlete for NBA 2K21

Damian Lillard NBA 2K21 cover
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Damian Lillard is on the cover of NBA 2K21.

It’s the first time the Trail Blazers’ star guard has been on the cover of the iconic game, and it feels like a breakthrough for an elite and popular player, just one sometimes overlooked by influencers in the Eastern time zone who don’t watch enough of his games. He is pumped about it.

“This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” Lillard said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”

Lillard is a four-time All-NBA player (about to be five when teams for this season are announced), averaging 28.9 points and 7.8 rebounds a game this season. He’s a five-time All-Star who is incredibly popular but always felt a little out of the spotlight being in Portland. This is a sign that is changing.

There are three NBA 2K21 cover athletes, and the next two will be named soon.

Pre-orders for 2K21 go on sale Thursday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: ‘Never full steam ahead no matter what’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
The NBA announced a 22-team resumption at Disney World amid the coronavirus pandemic. Owners approved. Players approved. A schedule has been set. Safety protocols have been established.

But that doesn’t mean games will definitely happen.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, via TIME100 Talks:

Never full steam ahead no matter what. I think one thing we’re learning about this virus is much is unpredictable, and I think we and our players together with their union – the Players Association – look at the data on a daily basis. And if there was something to change that was outside of the scope of what we’re planning for, certainly we would revisit our plans.

I would also say: We’re testing daily. We haven’t put a precise number on it, but if we were to see a large number of cases and we were to see spread in our community, that of course would be a cause for us to stop, as well.

It’s good that Silver is willing to pull the plug. Flexibility is so important as conditions change.

For example, increasing cases in Florida means there’s greater risk of coronavirus infiltrating the NBA’s bubble if that bubble is breached. Most experts are still confident in the NBA’s plan, but less confident than when Florida had a lower infection rate. It’s possible cases in Florida rise high enough that the NBA’s plan is no longer sufficiently safe, which could mean altering the plan (perhaps tightening the bubble to include  Disney staff) or even canceling entirely.

So far, the NBA’s plan appears to be working as expected. Some players are testing positive for coronavirus, but that was expected as they rejoined their teams from an outside world ravaged by coronavirus.

If coronavirus is spreading within a team, that’d be a major cause for concern. That hasn’t been shown to be happening, though the Nuggets are investigating after multiple members of the organization tested positive in Denver.

Positive tests would become more alarming later in the process, especially once teams begin activities in Disney World. Silver previously said only a “significant spread” would force the league to halt games at that point.

What constitutes a significant spread?

Silver:

I’m not sure. We have a panel of scientists, doctors, experts that are working with us. And we’re going to see if we go. Certainly, if cases are isolated, that’s one thing. I think a lot of the determination will be our understanding of how our community became infected. That will be part of our judgment in terms of whether we should continue.

But certainly, if we had a lot of cases, we’re going to stop. As I said earlier, you cannot run from this virus.

I’m absolutely convinced it will be safer on this campus than off this campus, because there aren’t many other situations I’m aware of where there’s mass testing of asymptomatic employees. So, in some ways, this is maybe a model for how other industries can ultimately open.

But I’m only going to say, we will be responsible, and we will watch what’s happening. But the biggest indicator will be if we begin to see a spread within our community.

This all sounds reasonable – except serving as a model for other industries. Few other industries have the resources and financial incentives of professional sports. Frequent testing and creating a closed campus are expensive. This is why coronavirus has been so economically devastating. Plans are usually financially viable or safe, rarely both.

The NBA might have found that middle ground.

But if not, hopefully Silver – after his league invested significantly in this plan – is as willing to reverse course as he says.