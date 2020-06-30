Denver Nuggets
Report: Nuggets close facility after positive coronavirus tests

By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone contracted coronavirus in March. Another member of the organization was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19.

There are also new, pressing issues in Denver.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Denver Nuggets closed the team’s practice facility starting on Saturday after a round of positive tests for the coronavirus, sources tell ESPN.

The Nuggets had two members of the team’s 35-person Orlando traveling party — which encompasses players, coaches and staff — initially test positive prior to the weekend shutdown, sources said. There was at least one more positive test since Saturday, sources said.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

As the Nets’ situation with Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan showed, a couple positive tests don’t necessarily mean a team-wide breakout. Coronavirus is a threat throughout the world, and players can contract it anywhere.

The NBA has implemented restrictions – testing, distancing, cleaning – designed to minimize the risk of spread within a team facility. But the danger can’t be completely eliminated.

With multiple cases, the Nuggets must investigate whether conditions in their facility were unsafe before continuing to bring people into it.

Three Pelicans tested positive for coronavirus

New Orleans Pelicans
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT
Sixteen NBA players (of 302 tested June 23) were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Three are Pelicans.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN:

It’s unclear how many players have tested positive in this phase of the NBA’s return. Nets center DeAndre Jordan said he found out more recently. Otherwise, players outside New Orleans who reportedly tested positive might or might not be among the 16.

The number of positive tests at this stage is not surprising.

But teams are not all affected equally. Hopefully, the three Pelicans are asymptomatic and clear the virus as quickly as possible. However, at minimum, they’re missing time to train. That puts them behind as New Orleans gears up for a playoff push.

Report: Chris Bosh initially committed to Bulls in 2010 free agency

Former Heat star Chris Bosh vs. Bulls
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 11:13 AM EDT
The Bulls’ plan in 2010 free agency: Secure a commitment from Chris Bosh then use that as a springboard to land LeBron James and/or Dwyane Wade.

Did it almost work?

Wade said he and LeBron eyed Chicago before all three stars eventually landed with the Heat. And apparently Bosh expressed interest in joining the Bulls, too.

Nick Friedell of ESPN:

Chris Bosh, according to more than one person in the organization, said that, “I’m coming to play for the Bulls.” Straight up. He said, “I’m coming to play for the Bulls. This is where I’m going to be.”

You talk to people in that Bulls organization, including former players, Chris Bosh was coming to the Bulls. Straight up. Chris Bosh and the Bulls were supposed to be together, at least in Chicago’s mind.

As far as the Bulls were concerned, they felt like they had a commitment – at least some people in the organization did – from Chris Bosh. They felt like Dwyane Wade would follow, that they hoped that that would work out.

I don’t know precisely what Bosh said. I do know this: Sometimes, people hear what they want to hear.

But this wouldn’t be the only example of Bosh leading a team on just to sign elsewhere. In 2014, the Rockets acted as if they knew Bosh was coming – until he got a five-year max contract from the Heat. Maybe Houston and Chicago were both wrong. Or maybe Bosh dropped hints – or more – to maximize his leverage.

Back to 2010… Miami had a more concrete plan for acquiring all three stars. So, they went there and became a super team that topped Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and the Bulls.

A couple years later, Rose got hurt, and Chicago fell off. It was a tough outcome for the Bulls – and it must especially sting if they thought they would be the super team.

Fred VanVleet expresses players’ quandary between playing, social justice

Fred VanVleet
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
There was a group of players — led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley — who questioned if the NBA restart in Orlando would take the spotlight away and slow the momentum of the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements. It’s a legitimately difficult question to answer.

Players struggled with that topic and discussed it amongst themselves. While most will still be going to Orlando for the restart, saying they want to use the league’s platform to spread the social justice message, the decision wasn’t come to lightly.

The Raptors’ Fred VanVleet summed up that quandary speaking to reporters on Monday, via Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

“It sucks. It sucks, man. It’s terrible timing. But that’s been 2020 for us,” VanVleet said. “We all know the right thing to do is to not play, to take a stand. Morally, yes, that makes sense. But life goes on. We’re all young, Black guys. None of us want to give any money (from their salaries) back. I don’t think that we should. I think that money can be used in a number of different ways. This is not going to end this summer regardless, or over the next couple of months. This issue, racial injustice, social injustice, police brutality, all these things are not ending anytime soon. Our fight is long term. That was part of my decision. But if the league, or more of my guys would have come together and said we didn’t want to play, I would have sat out as well. I wouldn’t have even fought it. I think most of us decided to play. It’s something we’ll have to live with. I trust that my heart’s in the right place and I’m doing enough to make change.”

That sums up well what other players have said off the record. There was legitimate debate among players about whether using the league’s platform in Orlando to promote social justice or not playing was the right cause. However, when the financial factors were thrown in, players felt they had to go.

As with many decisions the coronavirus has forced upon people, there are no easy answers. NBA players have made their decision, but Fred VanVleet’s words express the conflicted sentiments of many players on this issue.

Hawks approve turning arena into massive Atlanta elections polling place

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2020, 7:45 AM EDT
The primary election earlier this month in Georgia was a mess, with long lines and a lack of polling places — particularly in primarily Black communities. Some people waited in line for more than four hours to vote.

The Atlanta Hawks want to do their part and started the process — approved this week — to turn its State Farm Arena into a massive polling place in the heart of the city for an Aug. 11 runoff election and early voting for the Nov. 3 general election. Atlanta native Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN has the story.

The idea was hatched during the weekend after the killing of George Floyd, when the focal point of protests in Atlanta was just outside the Hawks’ home arena. Conversations among Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce, CEO Steve Koonin and majority owner Antony Ressler quickly coalesced around the idea of turning the playing floor into a voting location.

“We were casually brainstorming since our whole world turned about what we can do internally as an organization,” Pierce said. “We were trying to figure out how we can take care of home first, and [Koonin] pitched the idea.”

There are a lot of details to be worked out, including how many voting machines Fulton County will put in its new polling place, although the Hawks reportedly want and hope for several hundred machines to be in the facility.

Good on the Hawks — this is the kind of practical step the NBA and its teams need to take to help with real change and on social justice matters. Having players put a message on their jersey and writing Black Lives Matter on the court are good steps to keep the issue in front of people, but adding a much-needed polling place that can help people vote is the kind of concrete change the league needs more of.

This is not going to solve all the voting issues in Georgia, but it’s a step in the right direction.