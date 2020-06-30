Report: Nuggets close facility after positive coronavirus tests

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone contracted coronavirus in March. Another member of the organization was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19.
There are also new, pressing issues in Denver.
The Denver Nuggets closed the team’s practice facility starting on Saturday after a round of positive tests for the coronavirus, sources tell ESPN.
The Nuggets had two members of the team’s 35-person Orlando traveling party — which encompasses players, coaches and staff — initially test positive prior to the weekend shutdown, sources said. There was at least one more positive test since Saturday, sources said.
The Nets practice facility re-opened today after being closed for several days, sources said. Nets had recent positive coronavirus tests with DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2020
Mike Singer of The Denver Post:
Mandatory individual workouts were to begin tomorrow. Earliest the team may re-open its gym is Friday, per source. Obviously contingent on another round of testing. https://t.co/zDTnPCToOm
— Mike Singer (@msinger) June 30, 2020
As the Nets’ situation with Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan showed, a couple positive tests don’t necessarily mean a team-wide breakout. Coronavirus is a threat throughout the world, and players can contract it anywhere.
The NBA has implemented restrictions – testing, distancing, cleaning – designed to minimize the risk of spread within a team facility. But the danger can’t be completely eliminated.
With multiple cases, the Nuggets must investigate whether conditions in their facility were unsafe before continuing to bring people into it.