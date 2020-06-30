Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia’s Zhaire Smith suffers bone bruise in knee, out for restart

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT
The 76ers have high hopes for Zhaire Smith being a part of the future in Philadelphia — but he’s not going to be a part of the league’s restart in Orlando.

The second-year guard out suffered a bone bruise in his knee and is now not headed to Orlando, something reported by Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Smith was experiencing pain before reporting to the Sixers’ facility, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Smith has struggled to stay healthy since being drafted, missing most of his rookie season with a Jones fracture in his foot.

Smith is expected to make a full recovery and be ready next season.

This does not impact the Sixers rotations heading into the restart, Smith only played in seven games with the 76ers this season (he did play in 28 for the Sixers’ G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats).

Philadelphia heads to Orlando as the sixth seed in the East but tied with Orlando as the five seed. Philly will have a healthy Ben Simmons, and coach Brett Brown is reportedly leaning toward starting Shake Milton — bringing Al Horford off the bench — to give the team more shooting.

Damian Lillard named first cover athlete for NBA 2K21

Damian Lillard NBA 2K21 cover
Courtesy 2K
By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Damian Lillard is on the cover of NBA 2K21.

It’s the first time the Trail Blazers’ star guard has been on the cover of the iconic game, and it feels like a breakthrough for an elite and popular player, just one sometimes overlooked by influencers in the Eastern time zone who don’t watch enough of his games. He is pumped about it.

“This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” Lillard said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”

Lillard is a four-time All-NBA player (about to be five when teams for this season are announced), averaging 28.9 points and 7.8 rebounds a game this season. He’s a five-time All-Star who is incredibly popular but always felt a little out of the spotlight being in Portland. This is a sign that is changing.

There are three NBA 2K21 cover athletes, and the next two will be named soon.

Pre-orders for 2K21 go on sale Thursday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: ‘Never full steam ahead no matter what’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
The NBA announced a 22-team resumption at Disney World amid the coronavirus pandemic. Owners approved. Players approved. A schedule has been set. Safety protocols have been established.

But that doesn’t mean games will definitely happen.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, via TIME100 Talks:

Never full steam ahead no matter what. I think one thing we’re learning about this virus is much is unpredictable, and I think we and our players together with their union – the Players Association – look at the data on a daily basis. And if there was something to change that was outside of the scope of what we’re planning for, certainly we would revisit our plans.

I would also say: We’re testing daily. We haven’t put a precise number on it, but if we were to see a large number of cases and we were to see spread in our community, that of course would be a cause for us to stop, as well.

It’s good that Silver is willing to pull the plug. Flexibility is so important as conditions change.

For example, increasing cases in Florida means there’s greater risk of coronavirus infiltrating the NBA’s bubble if that bubble is breached. Most experts are still confident in the NBA’s plan, but less confident than when Florida had a lower infection rate. It’s possible cases in Florida rise high enough that the NBA’s plan is no longer sufficiently safe, which could mean altering the plan (perhaps tightening the bubble to include  Disney staff) or even canceling entirely.

So far, the NBA’s plan appears to be working as expected. Some players are testing positive for coronavirus, but that was expected as they rejoined their teams from an outside world ravaged by coronavirus.

If coronavirus is spreading within a team, that’d be a major cause for concern. That hasn’t been shown to be happening, though the Nuggets are investigating after multiple members of the organization tested positive in Denver.

Positive tests would become more alarming later in the process, especially once teams begin activities in Disney World. Silver previously said only a “significant spread” would force the league to halt games at that point.

What constitutes a significant spread?

Silver:

I’m not sure. We have a panel of scientists, doctors, experts that are working with us. And we’re going to see if we go. Certainly, if cases are isolated, that’s one thing. I think a lot of the determination will be our understanding of how our community became infected. That will be part of our judgment in terms of whether we should continue.

But certainly, if we had a lot of cases, we’re going to stop. As I said earlier, you cannot run from this virus.

I’m absolutely convinced it will be safer on this campus than off this campus, because there aren’t many other situations I’m aware of where there’s mass testing of asymptomatic employees. So, in some ways, this is maybe a model for how other industries can ultimately open.

But I’m only going to say, we will be responsible, and we will watch what’s happening. But the biggest indicator will be if we begin to see a spread within our community.

This all sounds reasonable – except serving as a model for other industries. Few other industries have the resources and financial incentives of professional sports. Frequent testing and creating a closed campus are expensive. This is why coronavirus has been so economically devastating. Plans are usually financially viable or safe, rarely both.

The NBA might have found that middle ground.

But if not, hopefully Silver – after his league invested significantly in this plan – is as willing to reverse course as he says.

Report: NBA unlikely to put names of police-brutality victims onto jerseys

Carsten Koall/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT
The NBA is reportedly considering allowing players to replace their last names on their jerseys with a statement of social justice.

It’s unclear whether that will happen in some format. But with names of victims of police brutality? Probably not.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

A plan to place the names of police-brutality victims onto players’ jerseys for the NBA’s season resumption at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is unlikely to proceed, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The National Basketball Players Association has been in conversations with the league about ways to remember victims of police violence by placing the name of a victim on a player’s jersey to help keep the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Sources said there are a few concerns within the union about the plan, particularly respecting the family’s right to pick the player they would want honoring the name, and with there being so many victims of police violence, there was genuine concern about adding unnecessary pain to families if their loved ones were omitted.

This sounds like a reasonable concern. This current movement of protests was sparked by the death of George Floyd, but the issue of police violence runs far wider – including to gray areas. That’s difficult to sort out, and a multi-billion-dollar business is probably especially unlikely to take up the endeavor.

The NBA will reportedly put “Black Lives Matter” on the courts at Disney World. Thanks to those who’ve pushed for racial justice, that phrase has gained enough mainstream acceptance for a large corporation to use.

Report: Eight eliminated NBA teams won’t be allowed to hold mandatory practices

Hawks guard Trae Young vs. Knicks
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
The eight NBA teams not resuming the season at Disney World – Knicks, Bulls, Pistons, Cavaliers, Hawks, Hornets, Timberwolves and Warriors – wanted more opportunities to play. That could have been mandatory practices and/or games.

But the league won’t allow it.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

The eight teams not involved in the Orlando restart were pushing for mandatory Organized Team Activities to make up for missing out on the Orlando restart. But the NBA and its players association won’t allow any of it to be mandatory, according to sources.

The league hasn’t ruled out informal group-setting team workouts, based on state social-distancing laws, but only voluntarily and with strict guidelines, according to sources.

The NBA is executing a highly burdensome – both in terms of cost and discomfort for participants – operation at Disney World. Why? Because that’s the only way to safely make money.

The eight done teams won’t produce that type of revenue. Their late-season games are a wasteland, even in normal times. It’s just not worth enacting the procedures that would make it safe for these teams to continue.

Especially for impending free agents. Why should they be forced to continue working with eliminated teams they might leave this offseason?

The eight done teams have whined they’re at a competitive disadvantage for next season. But they didn’t just get arbitrarily eliminated. Though this wasn’t planned and wasn’t ideal, they were eliminated due to their poor records. It’s only a matter of degree before complaining that playoff teams in a normal season get an unfair advantage going into the next season.

In reality, this offseason will be historically short for some teams and historically long for others. We’ve never seen anything like this, and there’s no telling how it will affect teams next season. These eight teams might be better off with the extra rest.

At this point, they just must hope that’s the case.