NBA commissioner Adam Silver
NBA commissioner Adam Silver: ‘Never full steam ahead no matter what’

By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
The NBA announced a 22-team resumption at Disney World amid the coronavirus pandemic. Owners approved. Players approved. A schedule has been set. Safety protocols have been established.

But that doesn’t mean games will definitely happen.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, via TIME100 Talks:

Never full steam ahead no matter what. I think one thing we’re learning about this virus is much is unpredictable, and I think we and our players together with their union – the Players Association – look at the data on a daily basis. And if there was something to change that was outside of the scope of what we’re planning for, certainly we would revisit our plans.

I would also say: We’re testing daily. We haven’t put a precise number on it, but if we were to see a large number of cases and we were to see spread in our community, that of course would be a cause for us to stop, as well.

It’s good that Silver is willing to pull the plug. Flexibility is so important as conditions change.

For example, increasing cases in Florida means there’s greater risk of coronavirus infiltrating the NBA’s bubble if that bubble is breached. Most experts are still confident in the NBA’s plan, but less confident than when Florida had a lower infection rate. It’s possible cases in Florida rise high enough that the NBA’s plan is no longer sufficiently safe, which could mean altering the plan (perhaps tightening the bubble to include  Disney staff) or even canceling entirely.

So far, the NBA’s plan appears to be working as expected. Some players are testing positive for coronavirus, but that was expected as they rejoined their teams from an outside world ravaged by coronavirus.

If coronavirus is spreading within a team, that’d be a major cause for concern. That hasn’t been shown to be happening, though the Nuggets are investigating after multiple members of the organization tested positive in Denver.

Positive tests would become more alarming later in the process, especially once teams begin activities in Disney World. Silver previously said only a “significant spread” would force the league to halt games at that point.

What constitutes a significant spread?

Silver:

I’m not sure. We have a panel of scientists, doctors, experts that are working with us. And we’re going to see if we go. Certainly, if cases are isolated, that’s one thing. I think a lot of the determination will be our understanding of how our community became infected. That will be part of our judgment in terms of whether we should continue.

But certainly, if we had a lot of cases, we’re going to stop. As I said earlier, you cannot run from this virus.

I’m absolutely convinced it will be safer on this campus than off this campus, because there aren’t many other situations I’m aware of where there’s mass testing of asymptomatic employees. So, in some ways, this is maybe a model for how other industries can ultimately open.

But I’m only going to say, we will be responsible, and we will watch what’s happening. But the biggest indicator will be if we begin to see a spread within our community.

This all sounds reasonable – except serving as a model for other industries. Few other industries have the resources and financial incentives of professional sports. Frequent testing and creating a closed campus are expensive. This is why coronavirus has been so economically devastating. Plans are usually financially viable or safe, rarely both.

The NBA might have found that middle ground.

But if not, hopefully Silver – after his league invested significantly in this plan – is as willing to reverse course as he says.

Report: NBA unlikely to put names of police-brutality victims onto jerseys

By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT
The NBA is reportedly considering allowing players to replace their last names on their jerseys with a statement of social justice.

It’s unclear whether that will happen in some format. But with names of victims of police brutality? Probably not.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

A plan to place the names of police-brutality victims onto players’ jerseys for the NBA’s season resumption at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is unlikely to proceed, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The National Basketball Players Association has been in conversations with the league about ways to remember victims of police violence by placing the name of a victim on a player’s jersey to help keep the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Sources said there are a few concerns within the union about the plan, particularly respecting the family’s right to pick the player they would want honoring the name, and with there being so many victims of police violence, there was genuine concern about adding unnecessary pain to families if their loved ones were omitted.

This sounds like a reasonable concern. This current movement of protests was sparked by the death of George Floyd, but the issue of police violence runs far wider – including to gray areas. That’s difficult to sort out, and a multi-billion-dollar business is probably especially unlikely to take up the endeavor.

The NBA will reportedly put “Black Lives Matter” on the courts at Disney World. Thanks to those who’ve pushed for racial justice, that phrase has gained enough mainstream acceptance for a large corporation to use.

Report: Eight eliminated NBA teams won’t be allowed to hold mandatory practices

Hawks guard Trae Young vs. Knicks
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
The eight NBA teams not resuming the season at Disney World – Knicks, Bulls, Pistons, Cavaliers, Hawks, Hornets, Timberwolves and Warriors – wanted more opportunities to play. That could have been mandatory practices and/or games.

But the league won’t allow it.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

The eight teams not involved in the Orlando restart were pushing for mandatory Organized Team Activities to make up for missing out on the Orlando restart. But the NBA and its players association won’t allow any of it to be mandatory, according to sources.

The league hasn’t ruled out informal group-setting team workouts, based on state social-distancing laws, but only voluntarily and with strict guidelines, according to sources.

The NBA is executing a highly burdensome – both in terms of cost and discomfort for participants – operation at Disney World. Why? Because that’s the only way to safely make money.

The eight done teams won’t produce that type of revenue. Their late-season games are a wasteland, even in normal times. It’s just not worth enacting the procedures that would make it safe for these teams to continue.

Especially for impending free agents. Why should they be forced to continue working with eliminated teams they might leave this offseason?

The eight done teams have whined they’re at a competitive disadvantage for next season. But they didn’t just get arbitrarily eliminated. Though this wasn’t planned and wasn’t ideal, they were eliminated due to their poor records. It’s only a matter of degree before complaining that playoff teams in a normal season get an unfair advantage going into the next season.

In reality, this offseason will be historically short for some teams and historically long for others. We’ve never seen anything like this, and there’s no telling how it will affect teams next season. These eight teams might be better off with the extra rest.

At this point, they just must hope that’s the case.

Three Pelicans test positive for coronavirus

New Orleans Pelicans
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT
Sixteen NBA players (of 302 tested June 23) were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Three are Pelicans.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN:

It’s unclear how many players have tested positive in this phase of the NBA’s return. Nets center DeAndre Jordan said he found out more recently. Otherwise, players outside New Orleans who reportedly tested positive might or might not be among the 16.

The number of positive tests at this stage is not surprising.

But teams are not all affected equally. Hopefully, the three Pelicans are asymptomatic and clear the virus as quickly as possible. However, at minimum, they’re missing time to train. That puts them behind as New Orleans gears up for a playoff push.

Report: Nuggets close facility after positive coronavirus tests

Denver Nuggets
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone contracted coronavirus in March. Another member of the organization was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19.

There are also new, pressing issues in Denver.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Denver Nuggets closed the team’s practice facility starting on Saturday after a round of positive tests for the coronavirus, sources tell ESPN.

The Nuggets had two members of the team’s 35-person Orlando traveling party — which encompasses players, coaches and staff — initially test positive prior to the weekend shutdown, sources said. There was at least one more positive test since Saturday, sources said.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

As the Nets’ situation with Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan showed, a couple positive tests don’t necessarily mean a team-wide breakout. Coronavirus is a threat throughout the world, and players can contract it anywhere.

The NBA has implemented restrictions – testing, distancing, cleaning – designed to minimize the risk of spread within a team facility. But the danger can’t be completely eliminated.

With multiple cases, the Nuggets must investigate whether conditions in their facility were unsafe before continuing to bring people into it.