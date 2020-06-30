Fred VanVleet expresses players’ quandary between playing, social justice

There was a group of players — led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley — who questioned if the NBA restart in Orlando would take the spotlight away and slow the momentum of the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements. It’s a legitimately difficult question to answer.
Players struggled with that topic and discussed it amongst themselves. While most will still be going to Orlando for the restart, saying they want to use the league’s platform to spread the social justice message, the decision wasn’t come to lightly.
The Raptors’ Fred VanVleet summed up that quandary speaking to reporters on Monday, via Eric Koreen of The Athletic.
“It sucks. It sucks, man. It’s terrible timing. But that’s been 2020 for us,” VanVleet said. “We all know the right thing to do is to not play, to take a stand. Morally, yes, that makes sense. But life goes on. We’re all young, Black guys. None of us want to give any money (from their salaries) back. I don’t think that we should. I think that money can be used in a number of different ways. This is not going to end this summer regardless, or over the next couple of months. This issue, racial injustice, social injustice, police brutality, all these things are not ending anytime soon. Our fight is long term. That was part of my decision. But if the league, or more of my guys would have come together and said we didn’t want to play, I would have sat out as well. I wouldn’t have even fought it. I think most of us decided to play. It’s something we’ll have to live with. I trust that my heart’s in the right place and I’m doing enough to make change.”
That sums up well what other players have said off the record. There was legitimate debate among players about whether using the league’s platform in Orlando to promote social justice or not playing was the right cause. However, when the financial factors were thrown in, players felt they had to go.
As with many decisions the coronavirus has forced upon people, there are no easy answers. NBA players have made their decision, but Fred VanVleet’s words express the conflicted sentiments of many players on this issue.
The Bulls’ plan in 2010 free agency: Secure a commitment from Chris Bosh then use that as a springboard to land LeBron James and/or Dwyane Wade.
Did it almost work?
Wade said he and LeBron eyed Chicago before all three stars eventually landed with the Heat. And apparently Bosh expressed interest in joining the Bulls, too.
Nick Friedell of ESPN:
Chris Bosh, according to more than one person in the organization, said that, “I’m coming to play for the Bulls.” Straight up. He said, “I’m coming to play for the Bulls. This is where I’m going to be.”
You talk to people in that Bulls organization, including former players, Chris Bosh was coming to the Bulls. Straight up. Chris Bosh and the Bulls were supposed to be together, at least in Chicago’s mind.
As far as the Bulls were concerned, they felt like they had a commitment – at least some people in the organization did – from Chris Bosh. They felt like Dwyane Wade would follow, that they hoped that that would work out.
I don’t know precisely what Bosh said. I do know this: Sometimes, people hear what they want to hear.
But this wouldn’t be the only example of Bosh leading a team on just to sign elsewhere. In 2014, the Rockets acted as if they knew Bosh was coming – until he got a five-year max contract from the Heat. Maybe Houston and Chicago were both wrong. Or maybe Bosh dropped hints – or more – to maximize his leverage.
Back to 2010… Miami had a more concrete plan for acquiring all three stars. So, they went there and became a super team that topped Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and the Bulls.
A couple years later, Rose got hurt, and Chicago fell off. It was a tough outcome for the Bulls – and it must especially sting if they thought they would be the super team.
The primary election earlier this month in Georgia was a mess, with long lines and a lack of polling places — particularly in primarily Black communities. Some people waited in line for more than four hours to vote.
The Atlanta Hawks want to do their part and started the process — approved this week — to turn its State Farm Arena into a massive polling place in the heart of the city for an Aug. 11 runoff election and early voting for the Nov. 3 general election. Atlanta native Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN has the story.
The idea was hatched during the weekend after the killing of George Floyd, when the focal point of protests in Atlanta was just outside the Hawks’ home arena. Conversations among Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce, CEO Steve Koonin and majority owner Antony Ressler quickly coalesced around the idea of turning the playing floor into a voting location.
“We were casually brainstorming since our whole world turned about what we can do internally as an organization,” Pierce said. “We were trying to figure out how we can take care of home first, and [Koonin] pitched the idea.”
There are a lot of details to be worked out, including how many voting machines Fulton County will put in its new polling place, although the Hawks reportedly want and hope for several hundred machines to be in the facility.
Good on the Hawks — this is the kind of practical step the NBA and its teams need to take to help with real change and on social justice matters. Having players put a message on their jersey and writing Black Lives Matter on the court are good steps to keep the issue in front of people, but adding a much-needed polling place that can help people vote is the kind of concrete change the league needs more of.
This is not going to solve all the voting issues in Georgia, but it’s a step in the right direction.
It’s been one of the lingering questions of the NBA restart, something not covered in the NBA’s 113-page handbook: What happens if one team loses a lot of key players to the disease?
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have long been out due to injuries. Same with reserve center Nicholas Claxton, who had shoulder surgery. Wilson Chandler opted out of the restart to spend time with family. Spencer Dinwiddie tested positive for the coronavirus and is unsure if he will play at the restart in Orlando.
The latest Brooklyn player out for the restart: center DeAndre Jordan. He tested positive for the coronavirus and ruled himself out.
On the court that will mean more run for Jarrett Allen, who is better than Jordan at this point in their careers (Kenny Atkinson wanted to play Allen over Jordan, and notice Atkinson is not the coach anymore, which speaks to the power of Durant and Irving). The Nets don’t have another traditional center on the roster with Jordan and Claxton out.
The Nets are not in danger of running out of rotations players, they signed Tyler Johnson, and they can sign a player to fill in for Jordan. And Dinwiddie, if needed.
But the players the Nets sign will not be as good as the ones they replace (players available as free agents right now were free agents for a reason). The Nets enter the restart the seven seed in the East, but just half-a-game ahead of fully-healthy Orlando in the final playoff slot. Brooklyn should still make the playoffs, Washington is six games back and shorthanded themselves.
But the Nets are shorthanded, and they may not be the only team dealing with that in Orlando.
Portland doesn’t have a lot of minutes available at point guard: Damian Lillard gets the bulk of them (as an All-NBA player should) with Anfernee Simons backing him up.
Now add Jaylen Adams to the mix for the restart in Orlando. Portland is signing the former Atlanta Hawk, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Adams averaged 20.9 points a game with an impressive 63.1 true shooting percentage this past season for Wisconsin. The season before that, the 6’2″ point guard out of St. Bonaventure had a two-way contract with Atlanta that he parlayed into a deal for the rest of the season.
Adams is being signed as a “substitute player,” meaning because he has less than three years of experience in the league and will be a free agent this coming offseason.
Portland enters the restart in Orlando just 3.5 games behind Memphis for the eighth seed, tied with New Orleans and Sacramento, and looking to get into a play-in series with the eighth seed (most likely Memphis, they will be hard to catch). The race is for the nine seed and the Trail Blazers’ challenge is the Pelicans have a much easier schedule (Portland has one of the tougher schedules in the West), which will make it difficult for Portland to keep pace. They need wins from day one. If the Trail Blazers were to fade from the playoff picture, Adams might get more time on the court as coach Terry Stotts and the Blazers will start to think about how many minutes they want to run their stars out there and risk injury.