Report: NBA will write “Black Lives Matter” on courts at restart

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT
The NBA wants to keep the Black Lives Matter message in front of people as it returns to the play.

It will do that literally — “Black Lives Matter” will be written on all three courts used for televised games during the NBA’s restart at the Walt Disney World property in Orlando. Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN broke the story.

It will be written inside both sidelines, according to the report.

ESPN also reports the WNBA is considering the same thing at its games at the IMG Academy in Florida this summer.

For weeks, the league and National Basketball Players Association have talked about ways to use the spotlight that the NBA’s restart will create to help players get their social justice message out. One idea was to allow players to replace the last name on their jersey with a message. The NBA painting Black Lives Matter on the court is another way that will be hard to miss. The league and its players also are looking for more tangible ways to make a difference in communities.

“I think this is incumbent on us to not lose this moment and this opportunity. I know Michele [Roberts, executive director of the players’ union] and Chris [Paul, president of the players’ union] can speak for themselves, but I certainly believe that the world’s attention will be on us in Orlando,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last Friday.

NBA and WNBA players have been vocal and active in protests nationwide that sprung up in reaction to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Those protests grew in intensity because of the killings of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Some players (led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley) expressed concern that the NBA restarting play could be a distraction from the BLM movement and rob it of momentum. The league and players’ union have tried to find a way not to let that happen — such as having Black Lives Matter written on the court — but not all players think that will be enough. Still, the majority of players are heading to Orlando with the intent to use that platform.

Report: Portland to sign point guard Jaylen Adams for Orlando restart

Jaylen Adams Portland
Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT
Portland doesn’t have a lot of minutes available at point guard: Damian Lillard gets the bulk of them (as an All-NBA player should) with Anfernee Simons backing him up.

Now add Jaylen Adams to the mix for the restart in Orlando. Portland is signing the former Atlanta Hawk, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Adams averaged 20.9 points a game with an impressive 63.1 true shooting percentage this past season for Wisconsin. The season before that, the 6’2″ point guard out of St. Bonaventure had a two-way contract with Atlanta that he parlayed into a deal for the rest of the season.

Adams is being signed as a “substitute player,” meaning because he has less than three years of experience in the league and will be a free agent this coming offseason.

Portland enters the restart in Orlando just 3.5 games behind Memphis for the eighth seed, tied with New Orleans and Sacramento, and looking to get into a play-in series with the eighth seed (most likely Memphis, they will be hard to catch). The race is for the nine seed and the Trail Blazers’ challenge is the Pelicans have a much easier schedule (Portland has one of the tougher schedules in the West), which will make it difficult for Portland to keep pace. They need wins from day one. If the Trail Blazers were to fade from the playoff picture, Adams might get more time on the court as coach Terry Stotts and the Blazers will start to think about how many minutes they want to run their stars out there and risk injury.

Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie says he tested positive for coronavirus

Spencer Dinwiddie coronavirus
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT
Spencer Dinwiddie, the point guard who was the Brooklyn Nets’ leading scorer heading to the NBA’s restart in Orlando, said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms that could keep him from joining his teammates at the restart.

Dinwiddie made the announcement through Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining,” Dinwiddie told The Athletic. “I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season. I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week.

“Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I’ll be able to participate in Orlando.

“Hindsight is 20/20.”

Dinwiddie said he will self-quarantine for 14 days, then see how he is feeling and re-evaluate whether he should join his teammates in Orlando. Dinwiddie had been working out in preparation for the restart and had even planned out the social justice message he wanted on the back of his No. 26 jersey — a reference to the current national debt.

Dinwiddie had pushed Brooklyn back into the playoffs this season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds a game. With Kyrie Irving missing much of the season (and Kevin Durant not playing at all), Dinwiddie had served as the team’s primary playmaker and an anchor of consistency as lineups kept changing due to injuries.

The Nets will be without Durant, Irving, Wilson Chandler (who bowed out over the weekend), and now possibly Dinwiddie. If Dinwiddie cannot play, it likely forces Garrett Temple into a much larger role, and leaves Tyler Johnson (just signed as a free agent) and Chris Chiozza as the other guys at the point.

Brooklyn is just half a game ahead of the largely-healthy Orlando Magic for the seven seed in the East. If the Magic pass the Nets, it puts Brooklyn at risk of Washington forcing play-in games after the eight “seeding games” and before the start of the playoffs.

 

 

Rumor: LeBron James planned to sign with Knicks until ‘disaster’ meeting in 2010

Former Cavaliers star LeBron James after Knicks meeting in 2010
AP Photo/Jason Miller
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
It feels like fait accompli now: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh joining forces with the Heat in 2010.

But did the Knicks – owned by James Dolan and run by Donnie Walsh, who dealing with health issues – actually once have the inside track on signing LeBron?

Bill Simmons on “The Bill Simmons Podcast:”

From everyone that I’ve talked to in the know since then, it’s clear that the Knicks were the first choice. And I’m sorry Knicks fans, earmuffs. But it was basically the Knicks’ to lose, and they just couldn’t stay out of their own way. And the stories are legendary.

They had the legendary meeting. Donnie Walsh was in the wheelchair, and Dolan was Dolan. And it was just a complete – they didn’t have anything prepared. And it just couldn’t have gone worse, by all accounts. It was a disaster.

The Knicks made a dubious presentation, and it looks worse as we’ve learned more. Dolan reportedly handed out copies of his CD during free-agent meetings that summer.

But did LeBron really favor the Knicks before the meeting? I’m skeptical, at least how this is presented.

I wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron had different top choices – including the Cavaliers and Bulls – at different points in the process. He had a major decision. There was a lot to consider.

Yet, that’s different than the Knicks leading in July 2010 and coming up short only because they blew the meeting.

LeBron has also seeming enjoyed teasing the Knicks in the years since. Convincing people the Knicks nearly got him, accurate or not, would fit right in.

Report: Cavaliers signing Jordan Bell

Former Warriors center Jordan Bell vs. Cavaliers
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
Two years ago, Jordan Bell was drunkenly celebrating the Warriors’ NBA Finals victory over the Cavaliers.

It has been a tough decline for both Bell and Cleveland.

Now, they’re linking up.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

League sources tell cleveland.com the Cavaliers agreed to a two-year contract with free agent forward Jordan Bell and converted the Two-Way pact of forward Dean Wade into a multi-year deal.

Sources say Wade, who was garnering interest from the Washington Wizards over the last few weeks, will receive a team-friendly four-year contract that pays him $375,000 for the rest of the 2019-20 season. The final three years, starting in 2020-21, are non-guaranteed. According to sources, Bell will get $250,000 for the rest of 2019-20. His second year is non-guaranteed.

This is a head start on next season for the Cavaliers, who didn’t qualify to continue this season at Disney World

Bell signed with the Timberwolves last summer. Just before the trade deadline, he got traded to the Grizzlies (via the Rockets). He got waived by Memphis after just two games, but too late for him to be playoff-eligible elsewhere.

Though Bell is just 25, players like him – mobile centers who play versatile defense and finish well above the rim – can peak early. Bell must retain his athleticism to contribute.

Cleveland already has a few expensive bigs: Andre Drummond (who’s staying), Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. But Bell is a reasonable option – especially at this price.

Adding Bell effectively costs only his real-dollar salary for this season, and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has shown a willingness to spend. If Bell looks promising, the Cavs will keep him cheap next season. If not, they can clear his roster spot with no future cap consequences.