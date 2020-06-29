Report: Cavaliers signing Jordan Bell

Two years ago, Jordan Bell was drunkenly celebrating the Warriors’ NBA Finals victory over the Cavaliers.
It has been a tough decline for both Bell and Cleveland.
Now, they’re linking up.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:
League sources tell cleveland.com the Cavaliers agreed to a two-year contract with free agent forward Jordan Bell and converted the Two-Way pact of forward Dean Wade into a multi-year deal.
Sources say Wade, who was garnering interest from the Washington Wizards over the last few weeks, will receive a team-friendly four-year contract that pays him $375,000 for the rest of the 2019-20 season. The final three years, starting in 2020-21, are non-guaranteed. According to sources, Bell will get $250,000 for the rest of 2019-20. His second year is non-guaranteed.
This is a head start on next season for the Cavaliers, who didn’t qualify to continue this season at Disney World
Bell signed with the Timberwolves last summer. Just before the trade deadline, he got traded to the Grizzlies (via the Rockets). He got waived by Memphis after just two games, but too late for him to be playoff-eligible elsewhere.
Though Bell is just 25, players like him – mobile centers who play versatile defense and finish well above the rim – can peak early. Bell must retain his athleticism to contribute.
Cleveland already has a few expensive bigs: Andre Drummond (who’s staying), Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. But Bell is a reasonable option – especially at this price.
Adding Bell effectively costs only his real-dollar salary for this season, and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has shown a willingness to spend. If Bell looks promising, the Cavs will keep him cheap next season. If not, they can clear his roster spot with no future cap consequences.
It feels like fait accompli now: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh joining forces with the Heat in 2010.
But did the Knicks – owned by James Dolan and run by Donnie Walsh, who dealing with health issues – actually once have the inside track on signing LeBron?
Bill Simmons on “The Bill Simmons Podcast:”
From everyone that I’ve talked to in the know since then, it’s clear that the Knicks were the first choice. And I’m sorry Knicks fans, earmuffs. But it was basically the Knicks’ to lose, and they just couldn’t stay out of their own way. And the stories are legendary.
They had the legendary meeting. Donnie Walsh was in the wheelchair, and Dolan was Dolan. And it was just a complete – they didn’t have anything prepared. And it just couldn’t have gone worse, by all accounts. It was a disaster.
The Knicks made a dubious presentation, and it looks worse as we’ve learned more. Dolan reportedly handed out copies of his CD during free-agent meetings that summer.
But did LeBron really favor the Knicks before the meeting? I’m skeptical, at least how this is presented.
I wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron had different top choices – including the Cavaliers and Bulls – at different points in the process. He had a major decision. There was a lot to consider.
Yet, that’s different than the Knicks leading in July 2010 and coming up short only because they blew the meeting.
LeBron has also seeming enjoyed teasing the Knicks in the years since. Convincing people the Knicks nearly got him, accurate or not, would fit right in.
The lasting memory of J.R. Smith in the NBA: Forgetting the score in the NBA Finals.
He’ll have a chance to change the narrative.
The shooting guard is set to reunite with former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James on the Lakers, who won’t have Avery Bradley for the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Smith will turn 35 during the scheduled playoffs. He hasn’t played well in four years.
I wouldn’t expect much.
But Smith has chemistry with LeBron, who excels at attracting attention and dishing to 3-point shooters like Smith. On a good team, Smith won’t face the issues that doomed his finish in Cleveland.
Smith will likely fall behind Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Rajon Rondo in Los Angeles’ perimeter rotation. Though Smith might get spot minutes, the Lakers will definitely miss Bradley’s feisty defense. Smith isn’t duplicating that.
Also: Smith, Dion Waiters, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee now all play for the same team. Nay, the same championship contender.
The NBA will reportedly allow players to replace their last names on their jerseys with a statement on social justice.
Ja Morant – No. 12 on the Grizzlies – initially delighted in an idea for his uniform: “F—.”
“F— 12” has become shorthand for “F— the police.” The phrase probably stems from the old TV show “Adam-12” or a belief that a narcotics unit was Unit 12. (The phrase sometimes means more specifically, “F— the police narcotics unit.”)
Regardless, Morant is backtracking after re-posting a picture of a Memphis “F— 12” jersey and saying he wanted to wear it during the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.
Morant:
The NBA was obviously never going to let Morant wear “F—” on the back of his jersey. Presumably, Morant was aware of that and joking around.
There are multiple battles being waged. Addressing “bad” cops is the smaller one. The larger focus of the current protests: Reforming how police operate. So, when some people say, “F— 12,” they don’t always mean all individual officers – but the policing system at large. (Some people mean all individual officers.)
But police and their supporters too often take any criticism, however harmless or even constructive, very personally. It’s a symptom of the out-of-balance power dynamic between police and the people they’re sworn to serve and protect.
So, it’s unsurprising Morant felt compelled to apologize. He also might have had more specific familial reasons.
Yet, it says something about him that, even in his apology, he continued to advocate for change.
Devon Hall is headed to the NBA’s Orlando restart with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Hall had been on a two-way contract with the team but was signed as a substitute player for the remainder of this season, the team announced this weekend.
Hall, drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Virginia (where he played four years), was on a two-way contract with the Thunder most of this season and got in five games for OKC in November and December. The 6’5″ guard averaged 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 30 games playing for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League this season. In December, the Thunder waived Hall and he was a free agent.
Hall was signed as a “substitute player,” meaning because he has less than three years of experience in the league he can fill the Thunder’s open two-way contract roster spot for the restart.
Hall takes over the two-way contract slot that had belonged to Luguentz Dort, who was recently signed to a four-year, $5.4 million contract by the team. Hall will play the remainder of this season for the Thunder, then become a free agent.