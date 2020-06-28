Rudy Gobert COVID-19
Rudy Gobert says he’s not fully recovered from COVID-19

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Rudy Gobert is considered patient zero in the NBA for COVID-19.

Utah’s All-Star center was the first player to test positive for the coronavirus (he very well may not have been the first to have it, and other players would have gotten it eventually elsewhere). When he tested positive back on March 11, the league shut down.

Gobert has still not fully recovered from the disease, he told the French sports publication L’Equipe (HoopsHype has the translation).

“The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100%. I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year.”

It could have been much worse. Fortunately, Gobert had a mild case of the disease and expects to be playing in Orlando when the NBA restarts next month. But the fact a healthy 28-year-old is still feeling the effects of the disease three months later speaks to how everyone — regardless of age — needs to take both the coronavirus and mask wearing seriously.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the disease and believes he got it from Gobert. That led to some friction between Utah’s two All-Stars — and trade speculation by fans of other teams — but the two have reportedly worked out their differences. Gobert is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and will be a free agent in 2021 without it.

Utah heads into the restart with their two stars but without Bojan Bogdanovic, which makes them far less of a threat in the stacked West.

As expected, Clippers reportedly sign Joakim Noah for restart

Joakim Noah Clippers
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
This was expected. The Clippers signed Joakim Noah to a 10-day contract just two days before the NBA was shut down, and there have been reports they planned to bring him to Orlando.

They are — the Clippers and Noah have reached a deal, reports Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

This is a solid pickup for the Clippers, bringing quality frontcourt depth for what is a compacted schedule in Orlando. The Clippers have their starter in Ivica Zubac (a more traditional big) followed up by potential Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, who brings his energy — 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a night — plus improved defense off the bench.

Noah provides some depth and versatility behind that pair. The Clippers hope they get the Noah from the second half of last season, where he was solid coming off the bench in Memphis playing quality defense plus scoring 7.1 points per game.

Whether he returns next season could be impacted by what happens with Harrell in free agency this offseason.

Players in restart can replace last name on jersey with social justice message

social justice jersey
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2020, 12:16 AM EDT
The first week of Premier League games in England, players’ last names across the backs of their jerseys were replaced with “Black Lives Matter.”

When the NBA restarts in Orlando, players will be able to do something similar to support social justice, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The league has said it wants the restart to address issues of racial inequality and systemic racism, and this can be one part of that effort. A very visible part. Allowing the players to customize what is across the back of their jerseys makes it more personal and the statement will get seen.

The league needs to do things more concrete than this as well, but this is an excellent first step.

 

Ten things to watch for during the NBA restart

NBA restart
Associated PressJun 27, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The deals are done. The NBA is coming back. The season will resume on July 30 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida.

Here are 10 things to know about the restarted season:

1) THE RACE FOR 8

There are six teams in the race for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference — Memphis, Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix. (Technically, Dallas is also in that race, though the Mavericks need only one win and one Memphis loss to clinch no worse than the No. 7 spot.)

There are seven games where those six teams will go head-to-head, including four featuring the Pelicans — who play Sacramento twice, Memphis once and San Antonio once. The other games: Sacramento vs. San Antonio, Memphis vs. San Antonio and Portland vs. Memphis.

Phoenix doesn’t play any of the other five teams in the race for eighth.

The Grizzlies start with a 3 1/2-game lead over Portland, New Orleans and Sacramento, along with a four-game edge on San Antonio. Unless the Grizzlies open up space on all four of those clubs, it seems likely that there will be a best-of-two play-in series for the final spot in the West playoffs and a probable first-round matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The play-in games will take place if the ninth-place team in either conference is within four games of eighth when the seeding round ends.

In the East, it’s a bit simpler. No. 7 Brooklyn is six games ahead of Washington and No. 8 Orlando is 5-1/2 games clear of the Wizards in the race to clinch a berth and avoid a play-in series. None of those teams can move past the No. 7 spot on the East bracket.

2) MAGIC NUMBERS

Milwaukee needs a combination of two wins or Toronto losses to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East. The Lakers need a combination of three wins or Los Angeles Clippers losses to clinch the No. 1 spot out West.

Denver also has a mathematical chance at the No. 1 seed out West — but would need to go 8-0 and have the Lakers go 0-8 for that to happen.

Most of the races at Disney will be for seeding. Milwaukee cannot finish lower than No. 2 in the East and Toronto needs only one win to be assured of a top-four seed. The West can still see some shakeups, with four games separating second place from sixth place and only 2 1/2 games separating fourth place from seventh.

3) HEAT CHECK

Miami had a league-high eight games remaining against the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the Disney restart.

Now the Heat will have a fight on their hands just to hang onto the No. 4 spot in the East.

Miami plays Boston, Denver, Indiana twice, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Toronto and Phoenix in the seeding games. That schedule ranks harder than Indiana’s or Philadelphia’s — the Pacers and 76ers both will head to Disney two games behind the Heat in the East standings.

Orlando and the Lakers both saw seven games against the eight Disney-non-qualifiers canceled, tied for second-most in the league behind Miami. Memphis had the fewest such games lost, with just one — a matchup against New York.

4) HOME ON THE ROAD

All 22 teams will be staying at the Disney campus for the rest of their seasons. Yes, that includes the Orlando Magic — whose home arena is about 20 miles from Disney World.

The Magic simply see it as doing their part to make the restart happen.

“We appreciate the leadership of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, our longtime partner, Disney, and our local leaders in this unprecedented time,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “We look forward to providing assistance as needed in restarting the NBA season in Orlando, while using our collective platform to drive meaningful social impact.”

5) SPEAKING OF ROAD

Philadelphia was the NBA’s best home team this season, going 29-2 — on pace to be the second-best home record in a season in franchise history. The 1949-50 Syracuse Nationals were better, going 36-2 at the State Fair Coliseum in the franchise’s inaugural season.

Problem is, the 76ers won’t be playing in Philly again until next season.

Philadelphia went just 10-24 on the road in the regular season, the second-worst road mark of the 22 teams that will be playing at Disney. Only Washington (8-24) was worse.

If the 76ers are going to go deep in these playoffs, they’ll need to figure out how to win without the raucous Wells Fargo Center advantage.

6) THEY WILL BE MISSED

Milwaukee has the NBA’s best record, and one of the reasons the Bucks hold that mark right now is because of how good they were against the eight teams (Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Atlanta, New York, Minnesota and Golden State) that didn’t qualify for the Disney restart.

The Bucks were 22-0 against those eight teams — one of three NBA teams to go unbeaten against that group. Oklahoma City was 15-0 and the Lakers were 12-0. Toronto and Boston were both 19-1 and Utah was 15-1.

Only one remaining team had a losing record against those eight clubs: San Antonio went 7-8.

7) LAKER BREAK

The schedule means that the Lakers won’t play a back-to-back-to-back after all.

The Lakers would have played home games on April 7, 8 and 9 against Golden State, Chicago and the Clippers — the last of those coming because a game that was scheduled to be played shortly after Kobe Bryant’s death was moved until later in the season.

8) HELLO, AGAIN

For 26 players on the rosters of the 22 teams, Disney is going to look familiar. They played there in college.

The Disney campus plays host to the Orlando Invitational over Thanksgiving, and some alumni of that event are headed back there now for NBA contests. Among them: Heat teammates Jimmy Butler (Marquette, 2009) and Kelly Olynyk (Gonzaga, 2012), Portland’s Zach Collins (Gonzaga, 2016), Washington’s Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga, 2016), Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton (Texas A&M, 2010), Indiana’s Edmond Sumner (Xavier, 2015), Phoenix’s Kelly Oubre Jr. (Kansas, 2014) and Boston’s Marcus Smart (Oklahoma State, 2013).

And lest we forget, the Lopez brothers — Milwaukee teammates Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez — are huge Disney fans, and have made their affinity for the place very well-known in recent weeks.

9) NO 3’S RECORD

For the first time in eight seasons, the league record for total 3-pointers made won’t get broken.

It was on pace to be smashed.

NBA teams have combined for 23,560 3-pointers made so far this season, which is already the fourth-most of any season in league history. The league was on pace for 29,844 3-pointers, which is 1,889 more than the record of 27,955 set last season.

10) STATE OF BASKETBALL

Florida — the Sunshine State — will be the epicenter of basketball this summer.

While the NBA is headed to Disney, the WNBA season is also scheduled to begin next month and be headquartered in Bradenton, Florida. That’s about 100 miles from where the NBA will be playing.

The WNBA plan is for its players to be housed at the IMG Academy, with games to be played at the nearby Feld Entertainment Center.

Idea for LeBron James’ ‘Decision’ show started with question from fan

LeBron James Decision
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT
“The Decision” — a televised announcement about LeBron James‘s free-agent plans in 2010 — was an idea that sounded good to LeBron’s tight circle of advisors. They loved the idea, the drama. Other fans across America… not so much. It came off like as egotistical, felt like slap in the face to Cleveland and the other teams he didn’t choose, plus it just played poorly with casual fans everywhere. The event did raise money for charity but started a PR backlash against LeBron that took years for him to overcome.

Whose idea was “The Decision?” Not LeBron’s. Not his business partner Maverick Carter’s. Not Jim Gray’s. Not his agent Leon Rose or World Wide Wes. Not anyone in his inner circle.

The idea came from someone writing into then ESPN employee Bill Simmons’ mailbag column, something confirmed in an episode of “Backstory,” this one on The Decision, which first at 9 p.m.  Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. From a story on that show:

“What if LeBron announces he will pick his 2010-11 team live on ABC on a certain date for a show called ‘LeBron’s Choice?'” wrote Drew, with no last name published. “What type of crazy ratings would that get?”

Simmons replied, “If LeBron were smart, he would market the event through his company, sell the rights to a network and reveal his choice on that show … He could even make it pay-per-view … I’m pretty sure they’ll pony up for $44.99 for “Decision 2010: LeBron’s Verdict.”

The story goes on to tell how Simmons pitched the idea to LeBron’s camp at the 2010 All-Star Game in Dallas, it was a hit with that inner circle, and while it stalled for a while it picked up steam during the Finals. ESPN eventually wanted in. Organizers found a charity and thought that because the money raised (ultimately $2 million) went to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America it would come off as a selfless event.

It did not.

The PR backlash only grew as LeBron and his new teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were the heart of pep rally’s in Miami — “not three, not four, not five…” — that played poorly outside South Beach.

That Heat team was the beginning of a wave of the players exercising their power and changing the NBA. Plus, that squad one a couple of rings with LeBron as the leader. Professionally, choosing Miami worked out for LeBron.

“The Decision” did not. It will be interesting to watch how that all came together.