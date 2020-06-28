NBA schedule release 2020
NBA schedule release 2020: Dates, times, matchups for restart in Orlando

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT
The NBA schedule release for 2020 is out.

Well, the revised, 22-teams on the Orlando campus playing “seeding games” schedule is out. Players will have been there for three weeks (for a mini training camp) by the time gams tip-off on July 30.

And the NBA is leaning right into its biggest stars.

Opening night has two games. First, it’s Zion Williamson and the Pelicans against the Jazz; then it’s the matchup everyone wants in the West — Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers vs. LeBron James and the Lakers. The next day, July 31, we get a battle at the top of the East, the Celtics vs. the Bucks.

Here are a few more notes on the NBA schedule release 2020:

• These “seeding games” count toward the regular-season standings and the stats count toward regular-season statistics.
• The Pelicans got their easy schedule back. New Orleans had the easiest schedule remaining in the NBA before the interruption, and it is the only team whose opponents have a cumulative win/loss of under .500.
• The most difficult schedule (based on opponent winning percentage) belongs to the defending champion Toronto Raptors.
• Each of the three courts used for games will be sanitized between games, meaning it is at least four hours between games on a court (once warmup time is factored in).
• Games will start as early as 12:30 Eastern on weekdays, 1 p.m. Eastern on the weekends.
• Games will start as late as 9 p.m. Eastern, and those will mostly involve West Coast teams.
• Each team has one back-to-back.
• The times and national broadcasts for games on Aug 12 and 13 are not set. They are flexible, allowing the most important games for seeding to be nationally televised.

Here is the NBA schedule release for the 2020 Orlando restart.

July 30, Opening Night

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans 6:30 p.m (TNT)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 9 p.m. (TNT)

July 31

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets 2:30 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers 4 p.m. (NBA TV)
Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards 4 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs 8 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 1

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 2

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 2 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (ABC)
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic, 9 p.m.

Aug. 3

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 1:30 p.m.
Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 4 p.m.
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 4

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m.
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m
Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 6

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m.
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 7

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m.
Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m.
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 8

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 1 p.m. (TNT)
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. (TNT)
Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 9

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors, 2 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6:30 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 10

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.
Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, 8 p.m.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 11

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic, 1 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 2 p.m.
Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m.
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 13

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Aug. 14

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Report: Lakers to sign J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith at Lakers game
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT
The lasting memory of J.R. Smith in the NBA: Forgetting the score in the NBA Finals.

He’ll have a chance to change the narrative.

The shooting guard is set to reunite with former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James on the Lakers, who won’t have Avery Bradley for the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Smith will turn 35 during the scheduled playoffs. He hasn’t played well in four years.

I wouldn’t expect much.

But Smith has chemistry with LeBron, who excels at attracting attention and dishing to 3-point shooters like Smith. On a good team, Smith won’t face the issues that doomed his finish in Cleveland.

Smith will likely fall behind Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Rajon Rondo in Los Angeles’ perimeter rotation. Though Smith might get spot minutes, the Lakers will definitely miss Bradley’s feisty defense. Smith isn’t duplicating that.

Also: Smith, Dion Waiters, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee now all play for the same team. Nay, the same championship contender.

Ja Morant apologizes for promoting ‘F— 12’ Grizzlies jersey

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT
The NBA will reportedly allow players to replace their last names on their jerseys with a statement on social justice.

Ja Morant – No. 12 on the Grizzlies – initially delighted in an idea for his uniform: “F—.”

“F— 12” has become shorthand for “F— the police.” The phrase probably stems from the old TV show “Adam-12” or a belief that a narcotics unit was Unit 12. (The phrase sometimes means more specifically, “F— the police narcotics unit.”)

Regardless, Morant is backtracking after re-posting a picture of a Memphis “F— 12” jersey and saying he wanted to wear it during the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Morant:

The NBA was obviously never going to let Morant wear “F—” on the back of his jersey. Presumably, Morant was aware of that and joking around.

There are multiple battles being waged. Addressing “bad” cops is the smaller one. The larger focus of the current protests: Reforming how police operate. So, when some people say, “F— 12,” they don’t always mean all individual officers – but the policing system at large. (Some people mean all individual officers.)

But police and their supporters too often take any criticism, however harmless or even constructive, very personally. It’s a symptom of the out-of-balance power dynamic between police and the people they’re sworn to serve and protect.

So, it’s unsurprising Morant felt compelled to apologize. He also might have had more specific familial reasons.

Yet, it says something about him that, even in his apology, he continued to advocate for change.

Thunder sign Devon Hall as substitute player for Orlando restart

Devon Hall Thunder
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Devon Hall is headed to the NBA’s Orlando restart with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Hall had been on a two-way contract with the team but was signed as a substitute player for the remainder of this season, the team announced this weekend.

Hall, drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Virginia (where he played four years), was on a two-way contract with the Thunder most of this season and got in five games for OKC in November and December. The 6’5″ guard averaged 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 30 games playing for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League this season. In December, the Thunder waived Hall and he was a free agent.

Hall was signed as a “substitute player,” meaning because he has less than three years of experience in the league he can fill the Thunder’s open two-way contract roster spot for the restart.

Hall takes over the two-way contract slot that had belonged to Luguentz Dort, who was recently signed to a four-year, $5.4 million contract by the team. Hall will play the remainder of this season for the Thunder, then become a free agent.

 

 

Mark Cuban backs idea of NBA starting on Christmas Day

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
When the NBA’s timeline came out with next season starting on Dec. 1, there was a lot of rolling of the eyes and the questioning of the timeline. There’s a segment of the NBA world that wants games to start on Christmas Day or close to it, but the league pushed for Dec. 1 so they could end by very early July, allowing NBA players to take part in the Tokyo Olympics next summer (starting July 21).

Count Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban in the Chrismas Day group.

Cuban told BaD Radio on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket in Dallas he wants the later start because it will mean more people in the building for games (hat tip the Dallas Morning News).

“I’ve always been a proponent of starting on Christmas Day because that’s when we go to broadcast television. Whether it’s Christmas Day or possibly a little earlier, because part of the thought process is hopefully there’s a vaccine by then, and I’m one of these people that’s very confident that there will be. The science geek in me just reading it thinks that it’s highly likely that there will be.

“Now the question is the distribution of it and the more time we buy for distribution of the vaccine, the more likely when we start next season there’s an opportunity to not just have some fans but more fans than we otherwise might expect.”

There is one way to start on Christmas and still end by early July: Shorten the season. Play 66 or 70 games, which would allow time for a full playoffs (seven games each round) and still be done in time for players to join their national teams for Tokyo.

That’s not happening. After taking a bath this season due to the coronavirus (and to a much lesser extent, the NBA’s spat with China), NBA owners have pushed for a full 82 game season next year to recoup the money. Because the players and owner split league revenue, the players want those games, too. There will be a full 82 next season.

Which means if the NBA starts later, they are going to have to compact the schedule — more back-to-backs, and four-games-in-five-nights — to make it all fit. Which is likely what happens for a season or two.

If the December start works well — and the ratings for a late June/July Finals are strong — then expect the schedule change to come up again in the next CBA negotiation. For the short term, much like the end of this season in Orlando, the league is just trying to find something that works. The best of the bad options.