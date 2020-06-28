Kings’ Jabari Parker seen out playing tennis after positive coronavirus test

Sacramento’s Jabari Parker self-identified as having tested positive for the coronavirus, one of three Kings players (and 16 players total in the league) to test positive.
On Saturday, Parker was seen and photographed playing tennis at Longfellow Park in Chicago, with TMZ posting the pictures.
NBA players are supposed to quarantine for two weeks after testing positive, and Parker said when he tested positive he would be “self-isolated in Chicago.” NBC Sports Bay Area asked the Kings about this and were given this statement:
“We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time.”
It’s unclear now when Parker can rejoin the team and how this impacts him joining them in Orlando for the NBA’s restart next month. Parker came over to the Kings with Alex Len (who also tested positive) in a deadline trade with Atlanta, but Parker only played in one game for the team.
While this incident should not be overblown, Parker also is highly likely still contagious and was out in a park in Chicago. We don’t know what measures were taken beyond those pictures to protect anyone who was around Parker from the disease, but from a public relations standpoint it’s not a good look.
The Brooklyn Nets head to Orlando for the restart without Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving… and now Wilson Chandler has opted out as well.
The veteran and free agent to be this offseason chose not to go citing family considerations, reports Malika Andrews of ESPN.
“As difficult as it will be to not be with my teammates, the health and well-being of my family has to come first.”
Nobody should question a player putting his family and health first, especially going into an untested scenario like the NBA’s bubble/campus in Orlando. Chandler also said he agreed with Kyrie Irving, who has questioned the NBA’s return to play and the impact that would have on the Black Live Matters and social justice movements. Chandler will not be paid for the restart games now.
On the court, this hurts the Nets’ depth. Chandler was playing 21 minutes a night coming off the bench at the four behind Taurean Prince, with Rodions Kurucs the only other guy getting quality minutes there. Chandler had become very important to the Nets defense, and it’s that end of the floor where he will be missed the most.
Chandler’s decision seems to have caught the Nets’ front office by surprise. They recently signed Tyler Johnson for the restart and had to let Theo Pinson go to create the roster spot; had the Nets known of Chandler’s plans they could have signed Johnson without releasing Pinson. Brooklyn now can sign a free agent to fill Chandler’s roster spot in Orlando (the contract that would run just through the restart, with the player being a free agent this offseason). That player, however, will not be as good as Chandler.
Off the court, Chandler is a free agent to be and the buzz around the league is he is likely to move on from Brooklyn this offseason.
Player enthusiasm about going into the NBA’s Orlando bubble — being away from family and friends for 35/50/90 days to play basketball — largely fades the farther you get away from contending teams. Players will still go, knowing the financial impact of this season not being played, but not everyone is eager to go.
Courtney Lee is eager — and he can’t even play.
Lee suffered a “freak accident” calf injury during the hiatus and cannot suit up, but he still wants to go to Orlando to support his teammates, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.
Dallas can fill Lee’s roster spot with another player for the restart games. For example, the Mavericks already agreed to terms with Trey Burke, who takes the roster slot of Willie Cauley-Stein (who has decided not to play in Orlando).
However, if Dallas chooses not to fill the roster spot of Lee, then the veteran wing is free to go go to Orlando. He also would have no obligation to his team to play and could leave the bubble and return home if he wanted. (For the record, all players are free to leave the Disney campus whenever they want, however, once they do they have to go through the quarantine process again to practice/play with teammates.)
Rudy Gobert is considered patient zero in the NBA for COVID-19.
Utah’s All-Star center was the first player to test positive for the coronavirus (he very well may not have been the first to have it, and other players would have gotten it eventually elsewhere). When he tested positive back on March 11, the league shut down.
Gobert has still not fully recovered from the disease, he told the French sports publication L’Equipe (HoopsHype has the translation).
“The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100%. I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year.”
It could have been much worse. Fortunately, Gobert had a mild case of the disease and expects to be playing in Orlando when the NBA restarts next month. But the fact a healthy 28-year-old is still feeling the effects of the disease three months later speaks to how everyone — regardless of age — needs to take both the coronavirus and mask wearing seriously.
Utah’s Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the disease and believes he got it from Gobert. That led to some friction between Utah’s two All-Stars — and trade speculation by fans of other teams — but the two have reportedly worked out their differences. Gobert is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and will be a free agent in 2021 without it.
Utah heads into the restart with their two stars but without Bojan Bogdanovic, which makes them far less of a threat in the stacked West.
This was expected. The Clippers signed Joakim Noah to a 10-day contract just two days before the NBA was shut down, and there have been reports they planned to bring him to Orlando.
They are — the Clippers and Noah have reached a deal, reports Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
This is a solid pickup for the Clippers, bringing quality frontcourt depth for what is a compacted schedule in Orlando. The Clippers have their starter in Ivica Zubac (a more traditional big) followed up by potential Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, who brings his energy — 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a night — plus improved defense off the bench.
Noah provides some depth and versatility behind that pair. The Clippers hope they get the Noah from the second half of last season, where he was solid coming off the bench in Memphis playing quality defense plus scoring 7.1 points per game.
Whether he returns next season could be impacted by what happens with Harrell in free agency this offseason.