Kings’ Jabari Parker seen out playing tennis after positive coronavirus test

Sacramento’s Jabari Parker self-identified as having tested positive for the coronavirus, one of three Kings players (and 16 players total in the league) to test positive.

On Saturday, Parker was seen and photographed playing tennis at Longfellow Park in Chicago, with TMZ posting the pictures.

NBA players are supposed to quarantine for two weeks after testing positive, and Parker said when he tested positive he would be “self-isolated in Chicago.” NBC Sports Bay Area asked the Kings about this and were given this statement:

“We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time.”

It’s unclear now when Parker can rejoin the team and how this impacts him joining them in Orlando for the NBA’s restart next month. Parker came over to the Kings with Alex Len (who also tested positive) in a deadline trade with Atlanta, but Parker only played in one game for the team.

While this incident should not be overblown, Parker also is highly likely still contagious and was out in a park in Chicago. We don’t know what measures were taken beyond those pictures to protect anyone who was around Parker from the disease, but from a public relations standpoint it’s not a good look.