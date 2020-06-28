Andre Drummond Cavaliers
Getty Images

Cavaliers, Andre Drummond reportedly have interest in extension

By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
For next season, Andre Drummond wants to get paid. He has said he plans to pick up his $28.8 million option and stay with the Cavaliers, which was the only smart move on his part.

Beyond that, the two sides may try to work something out this offseason.

There is mutual interest in an extension, but it’s too preliminary to have serious talks, notes Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

At this point, sources say, both sides have shown interest in an extension. But there’s so much to figure out before late October, when Drummond could technically sign a new deal.

Two key questions come up when thinking about this kind of extension.

First, what are the Cavaliers’ long-term plans at center? Very little of their rebuild is set (Darius Garland may be able to take a couple steps forward and be part of that, Colin Sexton could as well, but both have a long way to go), so it is possible in this draft the Cavaliers pick up a more modern five (James Wiseman and Onyeka Okongwu are the top centers on the board). If not, Drummond could be a stop-gap for a few years while the Cavaliers figure out their direction and get the right players.

Second, and more importantly, at what price would Drummond sign an extension? Drummond puts up numbers — 17.7 points and 15.2 rebounds a game last season — and he remains the best rebounder in the game today (he had the highest total rebounding percentage in the league last year). He’s going to expect near max money. However, he’s a traditional center who does not space the floor on offense, nor can he step out well on defense, and the value of that kind of player is shrinking in the NBA now. How much would te Cavaliers pay, and at what price is he still a valuable trade chip with other teams?

None of that can be answered right now, heading into an offseason — and a couple of years — of turbulent finances around the league.

But the Cavaliers and Drummond are both interested in finding a deal. That’s a start.

Report: Lakers to sign J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith at Lakers game
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT
The lasting memory of J.R. Smith in the NBA: Forgetting the score in the NBA Finals.

He’ll have a chance to change the narrative.

The shooting guard is set to reunite with former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James on the Lakers, who won’t have Avery Bradley for the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Smith will turn 35 during the scheduled playoffs. He hasn’t played well in four years.

I wouldn’t expect much.

But Smith has chemistry with LeBron, who excels at attracting attention and dishing to 3-point shooters like Smith. On a good team, Smith won’t face the issues that doomed his finish in Cleveland.

Smith will likely fall behind Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Rajon Rondo in Los Angeles’ perimeter rotation. Though Smith might get spot minutes, the Lakers will definitely miss Bradley’s feisty defense. Smith isn’t duplicating that.

Also: Smith, Dion Waiters, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee now all play for the same team. Nay, the same championship contender.

Ja Morant apologizes for promoting ‘F— 12’ Grizzlies jersey

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT
The NBA will reportedly allow players to replace their last names on their jerseys with a statement on social justice.

Ja Morant – No. 12 on the Grizzlies – initially delighted in an idea for his uniform: “F—.”

“F— 12” has become shorthand for “F— the police.” The phrase probably stems from the old TV show “Adam-12” or a belief that a narcotics unit was Unit 12. (The phrase sometimes means more specifically, “F— the police narcotics unit.”)

Regardless, Morant is backtracking after re-posting a picture of a Memphis “F— 12” jersey and saying he wanted to wear it during the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

Morant:

The NBA was obviously never going to let Morant wear “F—” on the back of his jersey. Presumably, Morant was aware of that and joking around.

There are multiple battles being waged. Addressing “bad” cops is the smaller one. The larger focus of the current protests: Reforming how police operate. So, when some people say, “F— 12,” they don’t always mean all individual officers – but the policing system at large. (Some people mean all individual officers.)

But police and their supporters too often take any criticism, however harmless or even constructive, very personally. It’s a symptom of the out-of-balance power dynamic between police and the people they’re sworn to serve and protect.

So, it’s unsurprising Morant felt compelled to apologize. He also might have had more specific familial reasons.

Yet, it says something about him that, even in his apology, he continued to advocate for change.

Thunder sign Devon Hall as substitute player for Orlando restart

Devon Hall Thunder
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Devon Hall is headed to the NBA’s Orlando restart with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Hall had been on a two-way contract with the team but was signed as a substitute player for the remainder of this season, the team announced this weekend.

Hall, drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Virginia (where he played four years), was on a two-way contract with the Thunder most of this season and got in five games for OKC in November and December. The 6’5″ guard averaged 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 30 games playing for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League this season. In December, the Thunder waived Hall and he was a free agent.

Hall was signed as a “substitute player,” meaning because he has less than three years of experience in the league he can fill the Thunder’s open two-way contract roster spot for the restart.

Hall takes over the two-way contract slot that had belonged to Luguentz Dort, who was recently signed to a four-year, $5.4 million contract by the team. Hall will play the remainder of this season for the Thunder, then become a free agent.

 

 

Mark Cuban backs idea of NBA starting on Christmas Day

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 28, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
When the NBA’s timeline came out with next season starting on Dec. 1, there was a lot of rolling of the eyes and the questioning of the timeline. There’s a segment of the NBA world that wants games to start on Christmas Day or close to it, but the league pushed for Dec. 1 so they could end by very early July, allowing NBA players to take part in the Tokyo Olympics next summer (starting July 21).

Count Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban in the Chrismas Day group.

Cuban told BaD Radio on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket in Dallas he wants the later start because it will mean more people in the building for games (hat tip the Dallas Morning News).

“I’ve always been a proponent of starting on Christmas Day because that’s when we go to broadcast television. Whether it’s Christmas Day or possibly a little earlier, because part of the thought process is hopefully there’s a vaccine by then, and I’m one of these people that’s very confident that there will be. The science geek in me just reading it thinks that it’s highly likely that there will be.

“Now the question is the distribution of it and the more time we buy for distribution of the vaccine, the more likely when we start next season there’s an opportunity to not just have some fans but more fans than we otherwise might expect.”

There is one way to start on Christmas and still end by early July: Shorten the season. Play 66 or 70 games, which would allow time for a full playoffs (seven games each round) and still be done in time for players to join their national teams for Tokyo.

That’s not happening. After taking a bath this season due to the coronavirus (and to a much lesser extent, the NBA’s spat with China), NBA owners have pushed for a full 82 game season next year to recoup the money. Because the players and owner split league revenue, the players want those games, too. There will be a full 82 next season.

Which means if the NBA starts later, they are going to have to compact the schedule — more back-to-backs, and four-games-in-five-nights — to make it all fit. Which is likely what happens for a season or two.

If the December start works well — and the ratings for a late June/July Finals are strong — then expect the schedule change to come up again in the next CBA negotiation. For the short term, much like the end of this season in Orlando, the league is just trying to find something that works. The best of the bad options.