Trae Young switches agencies, jumps to Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
In recent weeks, NBA player agent Omar Wilkes left the agency he was with, Octagon, to become the head of basketball operations at Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports (freeing up Paul to focus on other CEO duties).

Wilkes was the agent of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. In what was a surprise to around zero people in the NBA, Young followed Wilkes to Klutch Sports.

After next season, in the off-season of 2021 (whenever that happens), Young will be a lock for a max rookie contract extension from Atlanta. Which he will sign. The only question is whether he will be eligible for a “Rose rule” extension (will he make an All-NBA team next season, or get named MVP so that he can make up to 30% of the team’s salary cap, rather than 25%). The contract is a lock. The work for an agency with Young is building up his brand and bringing in endorsement deals.

Young, in only his second season, has become one of the league’s “must watch” players averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists. What holds him back from All-NBA level honors right now is his defense (which is terrible), and even with that he’s in the conversation. The Hawks traded for Clint Capela to be Young’s pick-and-roll partner and provide some rim protection (as Capela did for James Harden). There are also rumblings of a coaching change coming down the line in Atlanta with Lloyd Pierce, but after this abrupt end to the season everything is up in the air.

 

 

Fans can appear on video boards around court during NBA restart games

NBA fans
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
There will be no fans filling the courtside seats during the NBA’s restart in Orlando.

Instead, the faces of fans watching from home will be on video boards around the court.

“So what you’ll see in the arena are opportunities for fans to interact, to be seen in the arena and to have hundreds of fans be able to appear on the video boards surrounding the court,” Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner of the NBA, said during a conference call with reporters on Friday.

The league hasn’t released the details on how that would work (and how it would be screened and monitored), although expect it to be through NBA.com and the NBA app.

From the start of this “campus” restart plan without fans in attendance, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has talked about finding new ways to get fans engaged. The details on what that will look like started to come out on Friday.

“While [fans] won’t be physically in the arenas, we play with a deepened communal connection to sports with a more networked and immersive experience, using, for example, unique never-before-seen camera angles and amped audio of players and coaches, personalized alternative streams with statistical overlays, chat functions and social influencers, attachments to your app that lights up the arena in the team’s colors, along with virtual concerts and halftime performances,” Silver said.

It’s a challenge for the league because different fans want different things. Follow the hard-core NBA junkies on Twitter and the consensus is they want no piped-in crowd noise or other distractions. They want to hear the trash talk, the coach making play calls, defenders calling out picks, and everything else that happens on the court. Other fans want the broadcast to look and feel more like a video game, with social commentary happening in real-time and statistics popping up on the screen.

It sounds like the league is trying to set up personalized streams that allow fans to get what they want from a stream.

Of course, there will be plenty of advertising on and around the court no matter how you watch — this return is all about the money.

“There will also be corporate advertising and partners, both by the local teams and national partners, as well, which you would see nationally and locally televised games,” Tatum said. “So we are working with our corporate partners to ensure that they have the appropriate placements on the court and different marketing and advertising opportunities.”

The advertising is one of the few things that will make these fanless NBA games look and feel like a normal NBA game.

Tobias Harris admits 76ers ‘haven’t had the best chemistry’ this season

76ers chemistry
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
Watch the 76ers this season (before the shut down) and it was clear the puzzle pieces just were not fitting together. The chemistry was off. The puzzle pieces just did not fit on offense (19th in the league), and when it finally did after the All-Star break the defense fell apart.

Don’t take my word for the chemistry being off, listen to Tobias Harris.

He was on ESPN’s “First Take” and talked about Philadelphia’s fit heading into the NBA’s restart in Orlando, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’ll just say, and I’ll keep it real, we haven’t had the best chemistry throughout the whole year. It took us a while to kind of get everyone together, we battled injuries from the start to the end. And right now, if we’re the sleeper, then we’re the sleeper. Truth be told, how we’re viewed, that’s someone else’s opinion, but I know when I look my guys in the eye and we have conversations, we have one goal in mind, and that’s to go out there and play and win a championship.

“That’s the only view that matters to me. What people have to say about our team, I get it, because we haven’t met our expectations so far this year. But we have a new opportunity in Orlando to go out and just play ball, and really scratch a new surface of what we can accomplish.”

The 76ers will go into Orlando with a healthy Ben Simmons and reportedly trying a starting lineup that has played zero minutes together all season, moving Al Horford to the bench and starting Shake Milton for shooting and spacing. Maybe that and everyone healthy makes the 76ers a threat in Orlando. On paper, this team still looks like a force.

But will the 76ers chemistry be there?

Coach Brett Brown has taken the blame for the chemistry issues Philadelphia, and at this point the 76ers may need a new voice in the locker room. However, it’s fair to ask if the problem is Simmons and Joel Embiid just do not mesh in a way that forms a superstar team. Put in simple terms, both stars are most dangerous operating near the basket, and that allows opposing defenses to pack the paint and dare Philly to beat them with jumpers. Teams can take away the easy buckets from the Sixers stars. That’s not a coaching issue. Reality is, however, that it’s much harder to come by Simmons/Embiid level talent than it is a good coach, so Philly will try a coaching change before making hard decisions about moving an elite player.

Philadelphia will be one of the most interesting teams at the NBA’s restart. If things come together for them, this team is a threat, but play well and they likely move up to at least the five seed in the East — meaning they face the Bucks in the second round. The Sixers are a matchup challenge for the Bucks because Philly can match their length, and Embiid is a problem in the paint, still, that is a big ask for the Sixers.

Whatever happens, it will be the chemistry on that roster that gets the credit or blame.

NBA releases new social justice video: ‘The Truth Is #BlackLivesMatter’

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Numerous NBA players have taken part in — and in some cases led — Black Lives Matter protests around the nation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Tobias Harris, Mattise Thybulle, Damian Lillard, and many other NBA players took to the streets as part of the protests of police brutality that rose up in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis Police officer. NBA owners — Mark Cuban and Vivek Ranadive — as well as front office people such as Elton Brand were at protests as well.

The NBA weaved footage of a lot of those players together in a new social justice brand video focusing on the social justice movement and the league’s commitment to it.

Philadelphia signs Ryan Broekhoff to add shooting for Orlando restart

Ryan Broekhoff Philadelphia
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Philadelphia wants more shooting heading into the Orlando restart. Ryan Broekhoff can shoot the rock.

We’ve got a match.

Broekhoff, who was on the fringe of the Dallas roster for most of the last two seasons, will sign with the 76ers for the remainder of this restarted season, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Broekhoff signed a substitute contract with the Sixers, meaning because he has less than three years experience in the league he can fill the Sixers’ open two-way contract roster spot for the restart.

What Broekhoff does is take and make threes — 51 of his 59 shot attempts in Dallas this season were from three, and for his career 77.8% of his shot attempts came from beyond the arc. Broekhoff, an Australia native (like Ben Simmons), shot 40.3% on all those threes (not like Ben Simmons).

That shooting is basically all Broekhoff can do at an NBA level, and that one-dimensional game was not enough in Dallas, which waived him back in February to sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Broekhoff, 29, is going to struggle to find minutes with the Sixers. Philly is expected to start Shake Milton and Josh Richardson on the wing in Orlando, and coming off the bench behind them is Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Glenn Robinson III, and Alec Burks. That’s a lot of proven NBA players for Broekhoff to leapfrog.

But Broekhoff can shoot the rock, so Philly will give him a look.